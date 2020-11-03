Nebraska Christian makes it through quarantine for state berth

It was a bumpy ride during the season for the Nebraska Christian volleyball team.
But the Eagles found a way to get back to the state tournament for the third time in four years.
The school had to quarantine during the middle part of the season, because of COVID-19. When Nebraska Christian got back playing during the Goldenrod Conference Tournament, it took them a while to get back into the swing of things going 2-3 in the final stages of the season.
But the D-2, No. 8 Eagles went 3-0 during the week of districts, including a four-set victory over No. 9 Bertrand in the D2-6 final Saturday.
Nebraska Christian takes on top-ranked Diller-Odell at 9 a.m. Thursday on the north court of Pinnacle Bank Arena.
NC coach Amy Schreiber said it was rough during the shutdown where the Eagles missed about six matches, but was glad to see them get through it.
“We didn’t even know if the season was going to happen because of everything,” Schreiber said. “Then we had the shutdown during the middle part of
the season where no one was allowed on campus. It wasn’t fun knowing that the girls weren’t going to get touches on the ball at all. I know there were some girls that weren’t affected got together and did some things when they could.
“When we got back, it took us a while to find our rhythm again. So with everything we’ve been through, it’s great to see the girls come together when we had to.”
Last year, the Eagles relied heavily on Grace Langemeier. This season, Nebraska Christian is more balanced with five players with over 100 kills. Junior Molly Griess leads the Eagles with 218 kills, while Tabitha Seip and Reghan Flynn have chipped in 125 and 117, respectively. Twins Sidney and Shelby McHargue have 103 and 102 kills, respectively.
Schreiber said while that’s important, she added that freshman setter Ali Bruning, who had 508 assists on the season, has a great relationship with the hitters.
“Last year, a lot of teams really keyed in on Grace and they knew when she got shut down, our team basically did to. But this year, we don’t have that one person to shut down,” Schreiber said. “The girls have the confidence that tonight is going to be their night and Ali can keep feeding that girl if she feels that hitter is on.
“And Ali has done a great job at the setter position. The other players have really helped her be relaxed on the floor and she has the confidence that she’s going to get to any ball to set to our hitters.”
But the Eagles have a tall task ahead of them. They face a Diller-Odell team that won Class D-1 last year. The Griffiths feature Addison Heidemann, who has committed to Iowa State, and younger sister Karli, who is getting looked by Division I colleges. Karli leads Diller-Odell with 421 kills, while Addison had 122 kills and 718 assists. The Griffiths have three other players with over 100 kills.
“We know we aren’t going to stop (Karli) Heidemann, but we’ll need to try and contain her as much as we can,” Schreiber said. “We’ll need to take care of our side of the net like I know we can. They are a well-rounded team with some tall girls (four players over 5-10). I’m very excited to see what the girls can do.”
Whatever happens on Thursday, Schreiber said this will be great experience for the Eagles as they will lose only one senior in libero Tenny Sebek.
“We have a lot coming back next year so this is great for the players to be in this position,” Schreiber said. “But right now, I want the girls to enjoy every moment and have fun because they earned this opportunity.”
