Nebraska Christian makes it through quarantine for state berth

“When we got back, it took us a while to find our rhythm again. So with everything we’ve been through, it’s great to see the girls come together when we had to.”

Last year, the Eagles relied heavily on Grace Langemeier. This season, Nebraska Christian is more balanced with five players with over 100 kills. Junior Molly Griess leads the Eagles with 218 kills, while Tabitha Seip and Reghan Flynn have chipped in 125 and 117, respectively. Twins Sidney and Shelby McHargue have 103 and 102 kills, respectively.

Schreiber said while that’s important, she added that freshman setter Ali Bruning, who had 508 assists on the season, has a great relationship with the hitters.

“Last year, a lot of teams really keyed in on Grace and they knew when she got shut down, our team basically did to. But this year, we don’t have that one person to shut down,” Schreiber said. “The girls have the confidence that tonight is going to be their night and Ali can keep feeding that girl if she feels that hitter is on.

“And Ali has done a great job at the setter position. The other players have really helped her be relaxed on the floor and she has the confidence that she’s going to get to any ball to set to our hitters.”