Outdoor: Trout stocked across state this month

When I first started fly fishing, I thought one had to travel to western states like Wyoming or Colorado to catch trout. Boy, was I wrong.

Numerous Nebraska waters harbor various species of trout. Some are wild and some are stocked, but it’s the latter group that grabs the attention of many anglers this time of year.

Mid-March means it’s time for the spring trout stockings. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission stocks trout in waters all across the state twice a year, spring and fall.

The majority of these trout are rainbows, but other species, such as cutthroat and tiger trout (a brown/brook trout hybrid), are also stocked in a few select waters, mostly in the western portion of the state. Rainbow trout, however, are widely stocked statewide.

Almost all of these trout are placed in what are called put-and-take fisheries, meaning they aren’t expected to survive over summer since trout are a coldwater species. Anglers are encouraged to keep and eat the trout they catch.

There are several ways to catch trout. Many anglers use bait, such as nightcrawlers, Powerbait, or even kernels of canned corn. Fly fishers employ flies that imitate various insect life stages to fool fish, while other anglers use flashy small spinners, such as those from Mepps or Blue Fox, to attract trout.

I prefer the latter method. While I’ve frequently been out-fished by both fly fishers and bait casters, for simplicities sake I use spinners in the spring. That way I don’t have to deal with messy baits or be constantly tying tiny flies onto a thin leader.

Instead, I can simply throw a bucket, box of spinners, and a rod and reel in my truck and be ready to go. A snap swivel tied onto the end of braided line allows lures to be quickly and easily swapped until I find one that catches fish.

However you pursue them, March trout fishing provides a great excuse to get back outdoors after a long, cold winter. It’s also an excellent way to fill the time between the close of the general hunting seasons and the opening of spring turkey season.

What follows are a list of trout stockings scheduled to take place this month.

This week, rainbow trout are scheduled to be stocked in several area lakes, including Such’s Lake in Grand Island, Heartwell Park Lake in Hastings, Lake 2 at Windmill State Recreation Area south of Gibbon, and Lake 6 at Fort Kearny SRA.

Rainbows will also be stocked in Holdrege, Nebraska City, Louisville, Ord, Geneva, Norfolk, Columbus, West Point, Bridgeport, Ashland, Weeping Water, Falls City, Papillion, Auburn, Humboldt, Pawnee, Ponca State Park, and Niobrara SP.

Next week, trout are scheduled to be stocked in David City, Waterloo, and further west in Scottsbluff and again in Bridgeport. Other trout stockings will take place later this month in Morrill, Oxford, Gothenburg, and Lexington.

In April, trout will be stocked in several panhandle waters in extreme northwest Nebraska, such as Fort Robinson and Chadron State Parks. For a complete, detailed listing of the schedule, go to outdoornebraska.gov/fishstockingreports/.

The rainbow trout daily bag limit is five in most of these waters, but there are some exceptions, so consult the 2022 Nebraska Fishing Guide for specifics.

In my opinion, nothing beats fresh trout fried in butter and seasoned with salt, pepper, and Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning. It’s a great – and delicious – start to spring.

Jarrod Spilger is the outdoors writer for The Independent.