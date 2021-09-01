PREP PICKS: Ord set to be tested by Bison

Ord passed its first pop quiz as the defending Class C-2 state champions.
But bigger tests loom for the Chanticleers starting this Friday.
Ord kicked off its season last week with a 60-14 rout of Grodon-Rushville.
“I thought it was a good game for us to start off with,” said head coach Nate Wells, who is 46-18 and in his seventh season. “There were a lot of questions. I thought it might take us a half of a quarter (or) a quarter to figure ourselves out. Then once we got settled in we started to play really good football.
“Something we stress all the time are turnovers, and I asked our guys to be plus-3 in turnovers. We didn’t have an offensive turnover and we turned them over three times, so that was excellent, especially considering all the new hands that were touching the ball.”
This is a new-look group of Chants. Four starters return on both sides of the ball from the team that captured the program’s first state title last November.
“Our kids get a lot of reps in practice, so we’ve gotten a lot of reps that way through camp,” Wells said. “But it’s never the same until the bullets start flying during a game. I thought we handled it pretty well.
“We weren’t really in any adverse situations, and that’s going to happen this year. I’m interested to see how we handle that when that time comes.”
C-1 No. 3-rated Ord sees its non-district schedule pick up this week when it hosts C-1 No. 10 Central City. The Bison were edged by C-1 No. 7 Battle Creek 21-19 in their opener.
Central City quarterback Kale Jensen went 27-for-60 for 274 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“We just take one game at a time, and with Central City we’re going to have our hands full,” Wells said. “They put a lot of pressure on you in a lot of different ways. Their offense is explosive. They go for it on fourth down a lot. They don’t like to punt. They onside kick it.
“Central City is fast and has really good coaches, they have good schemes and put a lot of pressure on you. So we’re going to have to be really good in all phases of the game.”
Ord will look to sustain drives and keep the ball out of Jensen’s hands.
“We have to limit turnovers, limit penalties and then get first downs — stay ahead of the chains,” Wells said.
Beating the Bison would be a big early-season boost for this new-look Ord team.
“You have to use what we did last year as a positive with our team confidence and learning from what it took to get there,” Wells said. “But for this season — and playing the games this season — what we did last year is over.
“So you’ve kind of got to move on from that and create your own goals. You need to do all those little things to achieve your goals that you have.”
Win or lose, the challenges that Central City will provide should pay off throughout the season for the Chanticleers.
“One thing that’s a little different with our team this year is depth,” Wells said. “I don’t want that to be a negative thing for us, but we have a lot of young guys that need to gain some experience. That’s why it was good for us to start with Gordon-Rushville.
“But one of our strengths of our team is our offensive line with three returning starters (Trey Warner, Ryan Gabriel and Dayton Vanosdall). Then we really like the other guys that we have, so they’ve been the strength of our team, and that’s a great place to start — up front on both sides of the ball.”
Sophomore quarterback Dylan Hurlburt carried 11 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns and was 5-for-5 passing for 94 yards and three more scores in Ord’s opening win. Returning wide receiver John DeRiso had three catches for 82 yards, all of them going for scores.
“We really have some talented skill players,” Wells said. “We don’t have a lot of depth there, but we have some returning starters from last year and then we have some guys who could have played last year but they just had a better guy in front of him.
“I like our team a lot, and I think the sky’s the limit. They can achieve anything they want to.”
Ord didn’t coast into the offseason coming off its state title.
“I’m really proud of how our guys attacked the summer and were in the weight room,” Wells said. “We lift at 5:45 in the morning, and we basically had perfect attendance for that. That’s unheard of.
“The guys are doing what it takes and trying to do those little things, and they understand it’s the little things that allow you to have success. Our kids do a really good job in and out of school of doing those things.”
Central City is the type of opponent where you need to do the little things to win.
ORD 24, CENTRAL CITY 17
Dale Miller covers high school football for the Independent. Last week he went 17-6 (.739).