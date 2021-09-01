PREP PICKS: Ord set to be tested by Bison

“So you’ve kind of got to move on from that and create your own goals. You need to do all those little things to achieve your goals that you have.”

Win or lose, the challenges that Central City will provide should pay off throughout the season for the Chanticleers.

“One thing that’s a little different with our team this year is depth,” Wells said. “I don’t want that to be a negative thing for us, but we have a lot of young guys that need to gain some experience. That’s why it was good for us to start with Gordon-Rushville.

“But one of our strengths of our team is our offensive line with three returning starters (Trey Warner, Ryan Gabriel and Dayton Vanosdall). Then we really like the other guys that we have, so they’ve been the strength of our team, and that’s a great place to start — up front on both sides of the ball.”

Sophomore quarterback Dylan Hurlburt carried 11 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns and was 5-for-5 passing for 94 yards and three more scores in Ord’s opening win. Returning wide receiver John DeRiso had three catches for 82 yards, all of them going for scores.