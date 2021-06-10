Ryan Nietfeldt goes for third consecutive Tom Dinsdale Auto Amateur Golf Classic title

The Tom Dinsdale Auto Amateur Golf Classic returns to a full field for this year’s event.

Also returning? The two-time defending champion.

The annual two-day, 36-hole competition was limited to 120 golfers last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s competition — which takes place Saturday and Sunday at Riverside Golf Club — returns to nearly 190 competitors, including 52 in the championship flight.

“It’s great to be back to a full field,” Riverside head professional Dennis Fruchtl said. “Last year we had to limit our numbers to 120 and a single person to a cart. It’s nice to be back to some normalcy.”

Two-time defending champion Ryan Nietfeldt returns to go for a three-peat. Luke Kluver, who placed fourth last year, is also back.

Alex Schaake, who lost to Nietfeldt in a playoff last year, is not participating.

“Ryan Nietfeldt is looking to win again after going back-to-back,” Fruchtl said. “I think most people around the state know what Luke Kluver has accomplished at Kansas.