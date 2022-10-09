Salmon Says: How Did I Become a Sports Fan?

How did I get to be a sports fan? I mean really? My parents aren’t sports fans, my brother isn’t really either. Now my brother will watch a game here and there but not follow any stats or standings or players.

I remember my parents watching Husker football on TV when I was a kid, even though we lived in California. They would cheer for their home team, but never followed the stats or the players. They would cheer when the good stuff happened. My mom played a couple sports in elementary and junior high school.

As for me, I really could care less about sports until I was about 10 years old. Not really sure why then but that’s when it started.

I was in Cub Scouts at the time and I remember getting a flyer at school about little league baseball tryouts. I don’t know why, but it sounded like fun. I honestly don’t know if I had ever picked up a baseball at this age let alone knew how to throw one or hit one.

I also remember my parents watching the news on TV and when the sports came on, two guys were being mentioned over and over, Marshall Faulk, and Tony Gwynn.

We did go to a San Diego State University football game about a year prior and I saw Faulk play but didn’t know he was good. He later joined the NFL and the NFL Hall of Fame. He was good.

Padres baseball player Tony Gwynn was having a career year, hitting .370 with 218 hits — he led the majors in both categories. He also stole 56 bases that year.

Man, I knew this guy was good. I decided to try baseball, and keep doing Scouts. Sometimes I had to choose a Scouting outing or a baseball game because they were scheduled at the same time.

I played eight years of baseball until I was 18 years old. The last two years I played American Legion ball in Aurora, Nebraska. We moved here in high school.

I was not a good baseball player. I could run the bases well, and got better at throwing. No chance of an MLB career.

Since that time when I was 10, I got hooked on baseball. I later liked NFL football, too. I have never much been a fan of college football really. I followed Husker football in the mid 90’s, the championship years.

I remember my brother and I spending our adolescent years scouring the swap meet (flea market) looking for and purchasing baseball cards, many of which I still have today. By the way, I have more than 200 Tony Gwynn cards and am still collecting.

When we were kids, my parents would take us to San Diego Padres baseball games a couple times a year for several years.

I think my brother enjoyed the atmosphere and maybe some of the game. My mom liked watching the game and our excitement, and dad got a good deal on tickets and enjoyed sitting in the nose-bleed section up high away from everyone. He liked the view. I couldn’t see anything up there but white dots moving on baseball field. These were the Padres in their home uniforms.

Baseball was interesting to me, and I followed MLB closely, and have the past 30 plus years.

I also listened to many Padres home games on the radio; you had to pay for home games on television then.

Baseball has been an addiction for me since then. I have a baseball man cave in my house — true story.

None of the rest of my family cares much about the game, or any. Dad will check the score occasionally just to be curious but doesn’t follow sports.

I am the only sports fan in my family. I love baseball, like the NFL, and that’s about it beside high school sports where I enjoy most all sports.

Since my playing days, I have attended many games as a fan, mostly baseball. I have never been to an NFL game though. My brother will go to a game with me if I ask, and have fun.

I have also broadcasted baseball, football, basketball, softball, and volleyball for many years, at different levels, and still do.

With the newspaper I get paid to take photos at sporting events. Not a bad gig, right?

Not sure how I got here exactly, maybe because my friends are also sports fans.

My wife and kids aren’t sports fans either so I am the only one in house cheering for a home run, or a touchdown. I guess some things never change.

I should say that if I miss a game here of there it is not the end of the world. I don’t watch every single game, but as many as I can.

I will always love sports. Me, the same guy who despised playing them at recess in third grade, now looks forward to the next game. Got to go, the game is on.