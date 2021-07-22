'ShoBox' announcers appreciate competitive nature of 20-year-old boxing hallmark

Marquez: “They both work off their jab. They have excellent jabs, but the guy I think is going to have to attack more than usual is Kalvin Henderson. He’s a shorter guy, and he’s the better inside fighter. I think sooner or later he’s going to have to close the gap, and once he closes that gap, let his combinations go and try to land that wicked right like he promises.”

% Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (17-0) vs. Shinard Bunch (15-1), 10 rounds, welterweights

Tompkins: “Janelson Figueroa Bocachica has all the talent in the world. His issue is he’s a loose cannon. You never know who’s going to show up. He tries to get everybody out of there right now. He can be careless, he can be off balance. He has a lot of talent. ...

“Shinard Bunch doesn’t have the experience, hasn’t fought the caliber of competition Bocachica has fought. But he’s knocked out 13 of the 15 guys he’s fought. So we know he has some pop. He says he’s going to box in this fight, and that might be the right thing to do because Bocachica is going to be right in his grill.”

% Martino Jules (10-0) vs. Aram Avagyan (10-0-2), 8 rounds, featherweights