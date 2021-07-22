'ShoBox' announcers appreciate competitive nature of 20-year-old boxing hallmark

It won’t just be the boxers whose hands are raised at the Heartland Events Center on Friday who will be celebrating.
The night is also a celebration of one of the staples of the sport.
“ShoBox: The New Generation” marks its 20th anniversary by broadcasting three fights from the Grand Island card starting at 8 p.m.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with untelevised undercard bouts starting at 6 p.m.
For longtime Showtime announcers Barry Tompkins and Raul Marquez — who will be joined on the broadcast by Al Bernstein — it is a special evening.
“It’s a real hallmark — a hallmark show, actually,” Tompkins said. “It’s the longest running show in the history of boxing. It’s been on the air for 20 years, and it’s been true to its mission.
“Its mission is we aren’t doing championship fights, the kind of fights you would see on the other series on Showtime, ‘Championship Boxing.’ What we’re doing is we’re getting these guys who are prospects and trying to take the next step to contender.”
Marquez — who won the International Boxing Federation’s light middleweight title in 1997 and was a member of the U.S. Olympic boxing team in the 1992 Barcelona games — said the competitiveness of the fights on “ShoBox” makes for entertaining broadcasts.
“A lot of the fights we have on ‘ShoBox’ are more exciting because these guys don’t want to take a loss,” he said. “A lot of them are undefeated. ...
“These fighters fight their butts off because they want to make it to the bigger platform and fight on ‘Showtime Championship Boxing’ and they really go at it. It makes for exciting fights, and that’s what fans want to see.”
Most of the fighter who appear on “ShoBox” are undefeated or have maybe one loss early in their career. Alumni of the series include 84 world champions.
Tompkins has done it all during his broadcasting career, which has seen him work exclusively in San Francisco or New York.
The play-by-play announcer worked in boxing for HBO, ESPN and Fox Sports before joining Showtime — just one week after the last Showtime broadcast from Grand Island in 2011.
Tompkins has called a Super Bowl, several Rose Bowls, the NCAA Final Four, eight Olympics, Wimbledon, the French Open, the U.S. Open, Tour de France, horse racing’s Triple Crown and San Francisco Giants baseball.
“I can’t screw a light bulb in, so I couldn’t be an electrician,” he said. I don’t know enough about toilets to be a plumber. This is all I know how to do, and I’ve been doing it for, gosh, I started in television 53 years ago.”
Marquez — nicknamed “El Diamante” — made the transition to becoming a boxing analyst following his 41-4-1 career which saw him fight Fernando Vargas, Shane Mosely and Jermain Taylor before retiring in 2008.
“In 2012, I had an opportunity to work with Showtime, and I’ve been with them (since),” he said. “I cover all the big fights. ‘Showtime Championship Boxing,’ I do them in Spanish and then me, Barry and (analyst) Steve (Farhood) have been with ‘ShoBox: The New Generation’ ever since then. I’m just blessed.”
Tompkins said the broadcast team works well together due to its approach.
“We look at it like guys sitting on a bar stool watching a fight and talking about the fight,” he said. “That’s our approach, that’s our attitude. I’d say 80% of it is a conversation about the fight.”
The announcers broke down each of the three fights set to air on the anniversary card:
% Kalvin Henderson (14-0-1) vs. Isaiah Steen (15-0), 10 rounds, super middleweights
Tompkins: “Somebody’s going to lose, and this fight to me is a pick-em fight as far as I’m concerned. They both have about the same experience, they both have very similar records, 14-0-1 and 15-0. They both have a lot of knockouts on their records, but that’s not always indicative of whether they are a knockout artist, so to speak. It could have to do with caliber of opponent they are fighting.”
Marquez: “They both work off their jab. They have excellent jabs, but the guy I think is going to have to attack more than usual is Kalvin Henderson. He’s a shorter guy, and he’s the better inside fighter. I think sooner or later he’s going to have to close the gap, and once he closes that gap, let his combinations go and try to land that wicked right like he promises.”
% Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (17-0) vs. Shinard Bunch (15-1), 10 rounds, welterweights
Tompkins: “Janelson Figueroa Bocachica has all the talent in the world. His issue is he’s a loose cannon. You never know who’s going to show up. He tries to get everybody out of there right now. He can be careless, he can be off balance. He has a lot of talent. ...
“Shinard Bunch doesn’t have the experience, hasn’t fought the caliber of competition Bocachica has fought. But he’s knocked out 13 of the 15 guys he’s fought. So we know he has some pop. He says he’s going to box in this fight, and that might be the right thing to do because Bocachica is going to be right in his grill.”
% Martino Jules (10-0) vs. Aram Avagyan (10-0-2), 8 rounds, featherweights
Marquez: “Avagyan is like the Engergizer Bunny. We’ve had him a couple times on ‘ShoBox’ and he had a controversial draw. For him it’s do-or-die here. He has to win this fight against Martino Jules.