GERING — A two-run single by Efry Cervanes sparked a four-run sixth inning for the Hastings Sodbusters and they went on to down Western Nebraska 5-2 Thursday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
Drew Behling added a solo homer in the top of the seventh to help stretch the lead.
Evans Hendricks pitched 6 2/3 innings to get the win. He gave up just two hits and had six strikeouts.
The Sodbusters will play at Fremont on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.