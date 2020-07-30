GERING — A two-run single by Efry Cervanes sparked a four-run sixth inning for the Hastings Sodbusters and they went on to down Western Nebraska 5-2 Thursday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

Drew Behling added a solo homer in the top of the seventh to help stretch the lead.

Evans Hendricks pitched 6 2/3 innings to get the win. He gave up just two hits and had six strikeouts.

The Sodbusters will play at Fremont on Friday night.

