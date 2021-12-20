SPILGER: 2022 is almost here so time to get ready

The beginning of a new year holds lots of promise. Resolutions are made and plans are laid as people look towards the future.
For hunters and anglers, a new year also means something else — it’s time to purchase those new hunting and fishing permits.
With the exception of the Federal Duck Stamp needed for waterfowl hunting, which is good from July through June, most other permits and stamps are good for only the current calendar year.
For 2022, an annual Nebraska hunting permit remains $18, a fishing permit is $38 and a hunt/fish combo permit is $52.
An even better value is the 3- and 5-year hunting and fishing permits. My wife recently started fishing with me again and purchased a 3-year fishing permit. For 2022, a 3-year fishing permit, good for 2022 through 2024, is $90.50, so basically that third year is less than half price.
A 5-year fishing permit costs $132 so just over a year and a half is free. There are also several 3- and 5-year hunt and hunt/fish combo permit options that represent similar values.
Don’t forget those state stamps, either. A 2022 Habitat Stamp is still $25, while a Nebraska State Waterfowl Stamp is $10. The Waterfowl Stamp is only needed to hunt ducks and geese, but the Habitat Stamp is needed to hunt a variety of game.
A Lifetime Habitat Stamp costs $500, while a Lifetime State Waterfowl Stamp is $200. Lifetime stamps are a great value for those planning to hunt longer than 20 years.
Lifetime hunting, fishing and combo permits are also available. Rates are based on age brackets, but suffice it to say that the sooner you buy a child a lifetime permit, the sooner it will pay for itself. Plus, it would make a great Christmas gift.
Years ago, I bought a lifetime hunt/fish permit, followed by lifetime Habitat and State Waterfowl stamps. Not only have I saved a bunch of money over the years, but I don’t have to worry about having current permits and stamps when January rolls around.
Don’t forget the Fur Harvest permit, needed to hunt or trap several of Nebraska’s fur-bearing mammals. An annual permit costs $18 and lifetime permits are available, too.
The 2022 annual vehicle state park permit is now $31, while a duplicate permit for use on a second vehicle is $16, both up $1 from 2021 permits. A daily park permit remains only $6.
Of course, there are also turkey, big game and other various permits to purchase and apply for throughout the year. For a complete list of rates and to order permits and stamps online, go to ngpc.home.ne.gov.