SPILGER: 2022 is almost here so time to get ready

The beginning of a new year holds lots of promise. Resolutions are made and plans are laid as people look towards the future.

For hunters and anglers, a new year also means something else — it’s time to purchase those new hunting and fishing permits.

With the exception of the Federal Duck Stamp needed for waterfowl hunting, which is good from July through June, most other permits and stamps are good for only the current calendar year.

For 2022, an annual Nebraska hunting permit remains $18, a fishing permit is $38 and a hunt/fish combo permit is $52.

An even better value is the 3- and 5-year hunting and fishing permits. My wife recently started fishing with me again and purchased a 3-year fishing permit. For 2022, a 3-year fishing permit, good for 2022 through 2024, is $90.50, so basically that third year is less than half price.

A 5-year fishing permit costs $132 so just over a year and a half is free. There are also several 3- and 5-year hunt and hunt/fish combo permit options that represent similar values.