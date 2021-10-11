SPILGER: Bordeaux WMA offers numerous opportunities

Located three miles east of Chadron in northwest Nebraska, Bordeaux Wildlife Management Area provides hunters and anglers with a variety of outdoor opportunities.
Bordeaux WMA is also sometimes referred to as Bordeaux Creek WMA because of the stream of the same name that runs through the western portion of the area. Angling opportunities in tiny Bordeaux Creek include fishing for wild brook and brown trout.
However, it’s the numerous hunting options which really attract outdoor lovers to the area each season, beginning in the fall and continuing through spring.
Small game, like doves and rabbits, call Bordeaux home, as do big game species, such as deer and elk. The WMA’s 1,915 acres provide plenty of space for both elk and hunters to roam.
In the springtime, turkey hunters flock to the Pine Ridge region to pursue gobblers, and Bordeaux is one of several areas near Chadron that provide good turkey hunting. There’s also Metcalf WMA to the northeast, as well as Chadron Creek Ranch WMA and the Pine Ridge National Forest south of Chadron.
Centerfire rifles can not be used on Bordeaux’s 294 acres located west of Bordeaux Road due to safety concerns about nearby homes. That means deer hunters can only use archery gear, muzzleloaders or shotguns with slugs.
Centerfire rifles are permitted on the remaining 1,621 acres on the east side of the road. Signs clearly indicate the special regulations zone.
That western portion of the area is also heavily wooded and probably offers the best turkey hunting, so the special regulations won’t affect turkey hunters at all, since they are already limited to shotguns or archery equipment only.
Much of the eastern portion of the area is grassland. Bordeaux WMA is one of several areas across the state that offers a special youth pheasant hunt during the Oct. 23-24 youth pheasant season. The other areas are Arrowhead, Kirkpatrick Basin North, Cornhusker, George Syas, Wilkinson, Oak Valley, Powder Creek, Schilling, Rakes Creek, Peru Bottoms, Twin Oaks, Hickory Ridge, Yankee Hill, Branched Oak, Sherman Reservoir, Pressey, Arnold Trupp and the east tract of N-CORPE.
Adults accompanying youth on these areas only may also hunt pheasants and are allowed to bag one rooster. For more details, see page 15 of the 2021-22 Small Game and Waterfowl Guide.
Indeed, Bordeaux’s vast grassland looks like the perfect pheasant habitat. Bordeaux and Metcalf WMAs are also some of the state’s top elk hunting locations.
Those looking to get away from the crowds this season, whether they be elk or deer hunters, youth pheasant hunters and their mentors, or spring turkey hunters, would do well to consider Bordeaux WMA in the remote northwest corner of our state.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.