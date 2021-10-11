SPILGER: Bordeaux WMA offers numerous opportunities

Located three miles east of Chadron in northwest Nebraska, Bordeaux Wildlife Management Area provides hunters and anglers with a variety of outdoor opportunities.

Bordeaux WMA is also sometimes referred to as Bordeaux Creek WMA because of the stream of the same name that runs through the western portion of the area. Angling opportunities in tiny Bordeaux Creek include fishing for wild brook and brown trout.

However, it’s the numerous hunting options which really attract outdoor lovers to the area each season, beginning in the fall and continuing through spring.

Small game, like doves and rabbits, call Bordeaux home, as do big game species, such as deer and elk. The WMA’s 1,915 acres provide plenty of space for both elk and hunters to roam.

In the springtime, turkey hunters flock to the Pine Ridge region to pursue gobblers, and Bordeaux is one of several areas near Chadron that provide good turkey hunting. There’s also Metcalf WMA to the northeast, as well as Chadron Creek Ranch WMA and the Pine Ridge National Forest south of Chadron.

Centerfire rifles can not be used on Bordeaux’s 294 acres located west of Bordeaux Road due to safety concerns about nearby homes. That means deer hunters can only use archery gear, muzzleloaders or shotguns with slugs.