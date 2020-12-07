SPILGER: Christmas gift ideas for hunters and hounds

Deer and duck hunters alike might be interested in the Gradient Hoodie. Although not as thick as some of Sitka’s other jackets, it’s warm and works as either a layering or outer garment.

Strategically placed Berber fleece retains core heat, while Optifade Timber or Marsh camo keep you concealed. For more info, check out sitkagear.com.

If your deer hunter shoots a crossbow, you may want to get them some crossbow arrows, or bolts, for Christmas. I’ve found that if you miss a deer with a high-velocity crossbow, that arrow is likely gone forever, so you can never have too many extra arrows.

Owners of Ten Point or Wicked Ridge crossbows should be aware that the Omni-Nock arrow system has now been replaced by the new Alpha-Nock system. Reportedly, the Alpha-Nock maintains better string contact, resulting in improved accuracy.

Crossbow arrows in general and Ten Point arrows in particular have been difficult to find this year due to pandemic-induced shutdowns. I found some at Scheels, but Dick’s may also have them.

Keep in mind that aluminum arrows are more affordable, but carbon bolts are more durable. Whatever your archer’s preference, a gift of arrows now will be much appreciated next fall.