SPILGER: Christmas gift ideas for hunters and hounds

Hunters and anglers love their gear and, to be honest, so do their dogs, especially if it’s comfortable or edible. There’s still time to do your Christmas shopping for that special outdoor lover on your list. Here are a few suggestions.
First up is a pair of fishing pants that are so comfortable you’ll frequently find yourself wearing them around the house for everyday casual use even when not on the water.
Duck Camp’s Drifter pants are made of a lightweight stretch fabric with a comfort fit waistband that features both belt loops and an elastic section to ensure a just right fit. Large back pockets with magnetic closure and a zippered front pocket keep items secure.
Drifter pants are available in both tan and olive. For details, visit duckcamp.com.
Some of the best deer hunting comes at the coldest time of the year, so staying warm becomes a priority. Fortunately, Sitka has the answer.
The Montana-based company offers a host of cold weather clothing options. Of particular interest to whitetail hunters will be the Celsius Jacket, which features Primaloft insulation and a silent outer shell.
Best of all, there’s also a Celsius Jacket for female deer hunters. Both women’s and men’s jackets come in Elevated II camo for blending into the bare, late-season hardwoods of the Midwest.
Deer and duck hunters alike might be interested in the Gradient Hoodie. Although not as thick as some of Sitka’s other jackets, it’s warm and works as either a layering or outer garment.
Strategically placed Berber fleece retains core heat, while Optifade Timber or Marsh camo keep you concealed. For more info, check out sitkagear.com.
If your deer hunter shoots a crossbow, you may want to get them some crossbow arrows, or bolts, for Christmas. I’ve found that if you miss a deer with a high-velocity crossbow, that arrow is likely gone forever, so you can never have too many extra arrows.
Owners of Ten Point or Wicked Ridge crossbows should be aware that the Omni-Nock arrow system has now been replaced by the new Alpha-Nock system. Reportedly, the Alpha-Nock maintains better string contact, resulting in improved accuracy.
Crossbow arrows in general and Ten Point arrows in particular have been difficult to find this year due to pandemic-induced shutdowns. I found some at Scheels, but Dick’s may also have them.
Keep in mind that aluminum arrows are more affordable, but carbon bolts are more durable. Whatever your archer’s preference, a gift of arrows now will be much appreciated next fall.
For that really, really special hunter in your life, you may want to get them a new shotgun. When it comes to toughness, nothing compares to Benelli’s new SBE 3 BE.S.T.
This specialized version of the popular Super Black Eagle 3 features a corrosion-resistant Benelli Surface Treatment on most of its metal surfaces and parts. Treated parts have a 25-year warranty against rust.
I had the opportunity to examine and shoot one this summer, and the treatment appears to be everything it claims to be. The SBE 3 isn’t the softest shooting semi-auto out there, but with this new treatment it’s certainly one of the most durable. For more details, visit benlliusa.com.
Even with scratch and rust resistant finishes like Benelli’s Surface Treatment or the ever-popular Cerakote found on many guns these days, firearms still need cleaning. Generations of hunters have relied on Hoppes to keep their guns in tip-top condition.
Hoppes’ Rifle and Shotgun Cleaning Kit comes with oil, solvent, patches and a cleaning rod and accessories, all contained in a convenient storage box. It’s the ideal gift for new hunters and a bargain at under $20. Visit hoppes.com to order.
For that special hunting dog in your life, consider getting them an Avery Hexabumper this Christmas. It’s a great training tool, and its six-sided surface is easier for dogs to grab than a traditional round bumper.
Hexabumpers come in three colors — white, orange and flasher (black and white). I’ve used them for years to train my dogs and recently bought an orange one to take on trips. It’s easy to see so I won’t lose it, plus retrieving it helps Komet burn off some excess energy, which is much appreciated when traveling.
Avery Hexabumpers are available almost anywhere sporting dog supplies are sold.
My wife recently bought Komet a big bag of Vibrant Life smoked chicken jerky, and he’s been enjoying snacking on it all fall. The jerky is relatively healthy and must be delicious because Komet loves it. Vibrant Life dog treats are available at Walmart.
Speaking of Walmart, that’s also where we got Komet’s Serta dog bed with Memory Foam. It’s really more of a couch, and Komet enjoys sleeping on it — when he’s not sleeping on our actual couch, or chairs, or bed.
Serta pet beds are also available at Chewy.com. If your dog is spoiled like ours, you may want to get them one this Christmas and spoil them even some more.
Have a blessed holiday.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!