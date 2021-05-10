SPILGER: Fishing forecast promising for 2021

Now that May is here, it’s time to go fishing. As the weather warms, Nebraska anglers start to hit the water in greater numbers, and for good reason. Our state has plenty of fishing opportunities open to the public.
Fortunately, the overall outlook for this year is good. Here are a few of the top spots to cast a line for the following species. For larger largemouth bass, check out Mormon Island, Windmill and Sandy Channel State Recreation Areas. Keep in mind that there’s a general 15-inch minimum size limit on public waters, with some lakes having a 21-inch minimum. Be aware of the regulations for the specific body of water you’re fishing before keeping any largemouths.
Locally, Davis Creek and Calamus reservoirs will be top picks for medium-size walleyes in the 15- to 20-inch range. For bigger walleyes, head out west to reservoirs like McConaughy and Merrit.
Calamus continues to be a hot spot for white bass, and I hope to get up there this spring. Davis Creek may have fewer white bass numbers, but larger fish overall.
Most I-80 lakes have good numbers of bluegills. For pan-sized panfish in the 6- to 8-inch range, try Mormon Island, Sandy Channel, Windmill and Fort Kearny SRAs. The Alda interchange lake, where my grandpa, dad and I used to spend a lot of time fishing back in the day, also has good bluegill numbers, but most will be small.
Sherman Reservoir continues to be the go-to spot for large crappie in central Nebraska, but Whitney Reservoir out west is rumored to be incredible this year.
Branched Oak in eastern Nebraska remains one of the choice channel catfish fisheries in our state. However, catfishers shouldn’t overlook rivers like the Platte, Elkhorn, Niobrara and, of course, the Missouri for big cats, as well as many of the supply canals.
I love to fish for trout, although bluegills are a very close second. Numerous lakes across the state were stocked with rainbows this spring, and some will continue to be stocked throughout the summer and fall. My wife and I are planning a trip to the panhandle this summer to search for other trout species, so we’ll see how that goes.
In the meantime, I intend to get out the fly rod, tie on a White Wulff and tempt a few bluegills around the Tri-Cities. After all, it’s time to go fishing.
Free fishing day May 22
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will again be holding a free fishing and park entry day, which will be on Saturday, May 22 this year. Anglers do not need a permit to fish, and visitors do not need a park entry permit on their vehicle to enter state parks and recreation areas.
A special Kids Fishing Day event will also be held at Fremont SRA on May 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Food and prizes, as well as loaner fishing tackle, bait and fishing instruction will be provided by the NGPC, local radio stations, volunteers and other civic groups. The event coincides with Bob Bruner Memorial Fishing Derby.
Turkey season ends May 31
Nebraska’s spring turkey season runs through the end of May, so there’s still plenty of time to bag Thanksgiving dinner. Only male or bearded female turkeys may be harvested during the spring season.
Gobblers often become more receptive to calling once hens begin nesting in May, so don’t put away that shotgun or bow just yet.
Resident turkey permits cost $30, and hunters can get up to three permits. Youth permits are only $8, so take advantage of the warm spring weather and take a kid hunting once school is out. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/hunting/ for more details.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.