SPILGER: Fishing forecast promising for 2021

Sherman Reservoir continues to be the go-to spot for large crappie in central Nebraska, but Whitney Reservoir out west is rumored to be incredible this year.

Branched Oak in eastern Nebraska remains one of the choice channel catfish fisheries in our state. However, catfishers shouldn’t overlook rivers like the Platte, Elkhorn, Niobrara and, of course, the Missouri for big cats, as well as many of the supply canals.

I love to fish for trout, although bluegills are a very close second. Numerous lakes across the state were stocked with rainbows this spring, and some will continue to be stocked throughout the summer and fall. My wife and I are planning a trip to the panhandle this summer to search for other trout species, so we’ll see how that goes.

In the meantime, I intend to get out the fly rod, tie on a White Wulff and tempt a few bluegills around the Tri-Cities. After all, it’s time to go fishing.

Free fishing day May 22

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will again be holding a free fishing and park entry day, which will be on Saturday, May 22 this year. Anglers do not need a permit to fish, and visitors do not need a park entry permit on their vehicle to enter state parks and recreation areas.