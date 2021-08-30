Spilger: Get away to Grove Lake in Antelope County

Located a couple miles north of Royal in Antelope County, Grove Lake is a beautiful place to go fishing and boating.
Created in the 1950s by a dam constructed on the East Branch of Verdigre Creek, the lake is surrounded by the Grove Lake Wildlife Management Area. Hunting opportunities available on the WMA — which is divided into two parcels — include deer, turkey, small game and waterfowl.
However, it’s fishing that attracts most people to Grove Lake.
“The East Branch of Verdigre Creek is a high-quality, cold-water stream, so the water quality for Grove Lake is also excellent,” says Daryl Bauer, fisheries expert with Nebraska Game and Parks.
“It provides good fishing opportunities for largemouth bass, panfish, some channel catfish and a few northern pike, but some of those pike are really large.”
A 34-inch minimum length limit helps keep the northern pike population large.
Grove Lake is seasonally stocked with rainbow trout and may even hold a few bullheads. The lake’s panfish species include crappies and bluegills.
Also located nearby on the East Branch of Verdigre Creek is the Grove Trout Rearing Station which produces many of the put-and-take rainbow trout stocked across the state during the fall, winter and early spring months.
Although the lake is only 50 acres in size, its tree-lined banks make for a visually satisfying boating and fishing experience, even if the fish aren’t biting. No wake boating is limited to only five miles per hour.
Campers may be less satisfied, as only primitive camping is offered. There aren’t any electrical hookups, concrete pads or running water restrooms.
When my family visited last summer, there were a couple large groups camped out near the lake enjoying the overall serenity of the area and lovely clear water.
“There have been some sediment removal projects in recent years,” Bauer said. “Since the impoundment is over 50 years old, some sand from Verdigre Creek had accumulated in the lake.”
Those looking for an out of the way place to boat or fish during the upcoming Labor Day weekend would do well to consider Grove Lake, one of Nebraska’s many hidden gems.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.