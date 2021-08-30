Spilger: Get away to Grove Lake in Antelope County

Although the lake is only 50 acres in size, its tree-lined banks make for a visually satisfying boating and fishing experience, even if the fish aren’t biting. No wake boating is limited to only five miles per hour.

Campers may be less satisfied, as only primitive camping is offered. There aren’t any electrical hookups, concrete pads or running water restrooms.

When my family visited last summer, there were a couple large groups camped out near the lake enjoying the overall serenity of the area and lovely clear water.

“There have been some sediment removal projects in recent years,” Bauer said. “Since the impoundment is over 50 years old, some sand from Verdigre Creek had accumulated in the lake.”

Those looking for an out of the way place to boat or fish during the upcoming Labor Day weekend would do well to consider Grove Lake, one of Nebraska’s many hidden gems.

Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.