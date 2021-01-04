SPILGER: Grand Island man bags bighorn ram

Last month, Matt Ogden of Grand Island achieved something few Nebraska big game hunters have achieved. On Dec. 4, he bagged a bighorn sheep — in Nebraska.
His rare accomplishment was aided by the help and encouragement of his brothers as well as Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff.
“My brother, Jason, knew the significance of a coveted bighorn ram tag,” Ogden said. “He’d been applying for a tag for the past seven-plus years. He also entered me in the drawing the last two seasons, and I drew a tag on only my second application.”
Ogden got lucky, because it often takes applicants much longer to draw a tag. The odds were even greater this year. Nebraska typically offers only one or two bighorn sheep permits each year. One is allotted to residents via a lottery drawing, while the other is available at auction, with the proceeds going to Nebraska big game management.
However, in 2020 the auction tag was not available, only the resident lottery tag.
“Each year, we gather population data, which includes lamb recruitment, ram-to-ewe ratios, ram age classifications, herd health assessmentsand total population counts,” said Todd Nordeen, NGPC big game research manager.
“This information is analyzed and used to make recommendations for a possible hunting season. In 2020, one bighorn sheep permit was authorized, with two permits authorized for 2021. Barring any significant disease events or major population declines, the forecast looks good for next season.”
NGPC staff chooses the hunting location and assists with the hunt. This year the hunt took place at Fort Robinson State Park, which has rugged terrain ideal for bighorns.
“A few days before the season, Todd Nordeen had his eyes on a good ram, but two days before I arrived that ram had been run off by an even larger ram,” said Ogden.
“The scouting actually begins in earnest a few weeks prior to the season opener,” said Nordeen. “This coincides with the beginning of the breeding season when rams begin to show themselves a bit more.”
Ogden was anxious to pursue the bigger ram.
“We knew where he’d been the evening before, so we started looking for him in the same area the next morning,” said Ogden. “Luckily, he hadn’t moved very far, and we were able to locate him.”
“The sheep were pretty content where they were, and weren’t moving too fast. We watched the sheep for over an hour, until they finally started to move west. We knew we had to position ourselves in front of them at some point if we hoped to have an opportunity at a close encounter.”
Eventually, the reposition paid off.
“I made a perfect shot at 110 yards,” said Ogden. “I bagged my ram using a Remington 700 Classic rifle in .25-06 firing a fast and accurate 115-grain Berger bullet hand-loaded by my brother, Sam.”
Besides his brothers, Ogden acknowledges, “The NGPC helped with my hunt in a huge way. They know these sheep inside and out. Todd was able to put us on them, and he also knew the best way to approach them.”
For Nordeen and his staff, it’s a labor of love.
“Bighorn sheep are native to western Nebraska,” Nordeen said, “but were extirpated from the state by the early 1900s, primarily due to disease, habitat loss and unregulated hunting. The commission’s goal is to restore this species and establish a self-sustaining, free-ranging population in their native habitat.”
The reintroduction efforts certainly paid off for Ogden, who experienced the hunt of a lifetime. His trophy ram was estimated to be 10 years old and scored just over 170-inches on the Boone and Crockett scale.
For those Nebraska hunters aspiring to hunt sheep in their home state, the lottery application fee was a nonrefundable $29 in 2020, and the application period began in April and ended in August. The season began Dec. 1. Consult the 2021 Nebraska Big Game Guide for updated details and current fees and season dates.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.