SPILGER: Grand Island man bags bighorn ram

NGPC staff chooses the hunting location and assists with the hunt. This year the hunt took place at Fort Robinson State Park, which has rugged terrain ideal for bighorns.

“A few days before the season, Todd Nordeen had his eyes on a good ram, but two days before I arrived that ram had been run off by an even larger ram,” said Ogden.

“The scouting actually begins in earnest a few weeks prior to the season opener,” said Nordeen. “This coincides with the beginning of the breeding season when rams begin to show themselves a bit more.”

Ogden was anxious to pursue the bigger ram.

“We knew where he’d been the evening before, so we started looking for him in the same area the next morning,” said Ogden. “Luckily, he hadn’t moved very far, and we were able to locate him.”

“The sheep were pretty content where they were, and weren’t moving too fast. We watched the sheep for over an hour, until they finally started to move west. We knew we had to position ourselves in front of them at some point if we hoped to have an opportunity at a close encounter.”

Eventually, the reposition paid off.