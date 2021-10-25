SPILGER: New landowner deer season this year

Special landowner permit applications are available online, though. Simply go to outdoornebraska.gov/landownerpermits/ and click on the special landowner deer tab, then click on “Download 2021 Nebraska Special Landowner Deer Permit Application” to download and print an application.

Be forewarned, the application is four pages long, so make sure there’s ink in your printer. Likewise, when filling it out some of the information may seem redundant, so take your time and read it carefully.

The special season gives landowners yet another way to deal with nuisance deer herds on their property, plus fill their freezers at the same time.

Resident landowners must own at least 80 acres of agricultural land, and only one permit may be issued per 80 acres. So, if a farmer wants to participate in the special landowner season, he or she must own at least 80 acres.

If mom, dad and a couple kids want to hunt on the family farm during the special season, they must own at least 320 acres.

Nonresident landowners must own at least 320 acres to qualify, and only one permit per 320 acres is allowed.