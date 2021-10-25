SPILGER: New landowner deer season this year

Nebraska landowners have the opportunity to get an early jump on deer season this year. While the general November firearm season runs Nov. 13-21, a new special landowner season begins a week earlier.
The three-day special landowner season opens on Saturday, Nov. 6 and runs through Monday, Nov. 8. Cost is $8 per permit for both resident and nonresident landowners alike.
Qualifying landowners may purchase up to four special landowner deer permits to distribute among their immediate family. However, only one special landowner permit is available per person.
No more than two permits can be issued to people younger than 18, and no more than two permits can be issued to people older than 18.
All permits must be purchased at the same time, and each permit is good for only one deer, doe or buck.
The special landowner permit counts against the two antlered deer permits maximum. For example, if a landowner gets a general limited landowner permit good for any deer and one antlerless deer, plus a special landowner permit good for any deer, that’s all the permits they can get. They may then take up to three deer, only two of which can be antlered deer (bucks).
Special landowner permits can not be purchased online but may be purchased by mail or at Game and Parks district offices.
Special landowner permit applications are available online, though. Simply go to outdoornebraska.gov/landownerpermits/ and click on the special landowner deer tab, then click on “Download 2021 Nebraska Special Landowner Deer Permit Application” to download and print an application.
Be forewarned, the application is four pages long, so make sure there’s ink in your printer. Likewise, when filling it out some of the information may seem redundant, so take your time and read it carefully.
The special season gives landowners yet another way to deal with nuisance deer herds on their property, plus fill their freezers at the same time.
Resident landowners must own at least 80 acres of agricultural land, and only one permit may be issued per 80 acres. So, if a farmer wants to participate in the special landowner season, he or she must own at least 80 acres.
If mom, dad and a couple kids want to hunt on the family farm during the special season, they must own at least 320 acres.
Nonresident landowners must own at least 320 acres to qualify, and only one permit per 320 acres is allowed.
Both archery equipment and firearms may be used during the special season. Firearm hunters must wear blaze orange just like during the regular firearm season, while archers do not.
For more details, see the above website link, or read page 20 in the “2021 Nebraska Big Game Guide.”
All the details and requirements, including the application process, can seem confusing, but it’s well worth the effort to get a jump start on the season and be able to hunt a week earlier than normal for only $8.
Best of all, there’s a new moon right before the special season and the rut will be going strong, so bucks should be moving well during daylight hours. Good luck to all those who are eligible to participate.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.