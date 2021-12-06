SPILGER: Outdoors gifts for outdoor lovers

With the holidays quickly approaching, you may be wondering what to get that outdoorsperson on your Christmas list.
Here are a few items that would make worthy gifts. I’ve used each with success this past season.
At many stores, camouflage t-shirts and caps abound, but pants are hard to find. That’s a problem, because pants are an essential piece of gear, and — let’s face it — easy to grow out of, especially around the holidays.
This summer, I ordered the Traverse Pant from Sitka, and it’s proven to be a great addition to my hunting wardrobe. Made of woven stretch polyester, it’s designed for lightweight comfort while hunting big game.
However, I comfortably wore mine hunting doves and early ducks, and plan to wear it during the spring turkey season, too.
The Traverse Pant comes in Optifade Subalpine and Open Country camo. I chose the latter pattern, which blends perfectly into many Nebraska landscapes. To order, go to sitkagear.com, or visit Sportsman’s Warehouse.
My obsession with pants didn’t stop there, though. I also purchased a pair of Red Head Silent-Hide Flex Fit Pants from Cabela’s. Not only are they comfortable, but I was pleasantly surprised to discover they’re sandbur resistant, meaning they don’t attract sandburs like many other fabrics do.
I chose the versatile True Timber Prairie camo pattern, but other patterns are available. Silent-Hide Pants can be ordered through cabelas.com or basspro.com.
Last fall, I split an old pair of upland pants when I bent down to take a picture of a quail I’d just shot. That made for an airy drive home.
I replaced those pants with Cabela’s Roughneck Upland Jeans, also available at cabelas.com. These pants feature stonewashed denim and a tough nylon facing that allows you to plow through thick grass while pheasant hunting.
Speaking of pheasants, my old upland jacket was getting rather threadbare after 20-plus years of wear and tear. Following a particularly chilly late-season quail hunt in a snowstorm last January, I could no longer ignore my need for a new coat.
This season, I’m wearing the SJK Flush coat from Scheels (scheels.com). It has several pockets, including two large cargo pockets with numerous elastic shell loops and two zippered pockets for securely carrying valuables, like a wallet or e-collar transmitter.
Blaze orange patches on the shoulders and back keep hunters visible and safe, while a pair of front loading game pockets and an expandable rear game bag provide plenty of room for carrying a limit of roosters. This practical and comfortable upgrade to my hunting attire was long overdue.
Don’t forget about keeping Fido safe and comfortable, too. This season, Komet will be wearing the Mendota Skid Plate from Ugly Dog (uglydoghunting.com).
This blaze orange dog vest not only improves your canine’s visibility, but also protects its chest and underbelly from cuts and abrasions.
Opening day of pheasant season in October found me again toting my trusty Browning A5. Despite not having fired that shotgun since the aforementioned snowy day quail hunt back in January, the A5 flew to my shoulder when a big rooster rose over Komet’s point and dropped it with one shot.
That automatic response was thanks to the A5’s intuitive design. Its humpbacked receiver immediately aligns the eye with the target, while the Inflex recoil pad provides a quick and snag-free gun mount.
If your special hunter is longing for a new shotgun this Christmas, consider the A5, available in both 12- and 16-gauge. It and many other Browning shotguns can be found at Boop’s Shooter’s Supply in downtown Grand Island.
On the muzzle end of your new A5 consider installing Muller’s Featherlite competition chokes (mullerchokes.com). They work great for upland hunting and come in a variety of constrictions from wide-open for quail to very tight for pheasants.
For hunting waterfowl, check out Muller’s H20 line of chokes. The decoy tube is a good choice for shooting both ducks and upland birds with non-toxic shot, while the passing tube is one of the best goose chokes I’ve ever used.
Another worthy item for that duck hunter on your list is Zink’s ATM duck call. Its loud yet realistic tone sounds exactly like a duck, making it my new favorite call.
I’d suggest the more affordable polycarbonate version over acrylic, but that’s up to you and your budget. Visit zinkcalls.com to see all the ATM options.
Finally, don’t forget that fisherman or fisherwoman in your home. This last item is small, but produces some mighty results.
While we were at Sportsman’s Warehouse choosing lures for an upcoming fishing trip last summer, my wife picked up a South Bend Techny Spinner. Not only was it the cheapest lure we bought that day, it also turned out to be the most effective.
During our trip, my wife out-fished me with that little lure, catching her limit of trout before I did. We were both so impressed by its performance that we bought several more when we got home and stocked our respective tackle boxes.
Sizes 1/8 or 1/16 ounce seem to work well, and there are a variety of colors. Best of all, a handful of these little spinners would make great stocking stuffers for the anglers in your family.