SPILGER: Outdoors gifts for outdoor lovers

For hunting waterfowl, check out Muller’s H20 line of chokes. The decoy tube is a good choice for shooting both ducks and upland birds with non-toxic shot, while the passing tube is one of the best goose chokes I’ve ever used.

Another worthy item for that duck hunter on your list is Zink’s ATM duck call. Its loud yet realistic tone sounds exactly like a duck, making it my new favorite call.

I’d suggest the more affordable polycarbonate version over acrylic, but that’s up to you and your budget. Visit zinkcalls.com to see all the ATM options.

Finally, don’t forget that fisherman or fisherwoman in your home. This last item is small, but produces some mighty results.

While we were at Sportsman’s Warehouse choosing lures for an upcoming fishing trip last summer, my wife picked up a South Bend Techny Spinner. Not only was it the cheapest lure we bought that day, it also turned out to be the most effective.

During our trip, my wife out-fished me with that little lure, catching her limit of trout before I did. We were both so impressed by its performance that we bought several more when we got home and stocked our respective tackle boxes.