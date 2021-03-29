SPILGER: Painting lures an enjoyable pastime for Central City's David Jorgensen

What’s a fisherman to do during the long winter months when it’s too cold to fish open water, but not cold enough to ice fish? For David Jorgensen of Central City, the answer is simple – paint lures.
The retired school teacher has enjoyed this relaxing and creative pastime in the off-season for many years.
“I started painting lures when I was a kid,” said Jorgensen. “I’d take old lures and spice them up with my model car paint. I’d also take corks and make poppers to try to catch bass. When I first started painting larger baits, I used shaker cans. That has evolved to using an air brush to paint wood and plastic lures.
“Eventually, I began buying molds and casting jigs and spoons for walleye and crappie fishing. The metal castings are colored with powder paints. For years, I’ve made most of the jigs and spoons I use for ice fishing.”
Over the years, the types of lures Jorgensen paints and creates have changed and expanded.
“As the hobby grew, I started making spinnerbaits and in-line spinners. I’ve also carved lures for fishing everything from bass to muskie,” he said. “However, most of the lures we troll for walleyes were purchased blanks I painted.”
Jorgensen says he’s not afraid to tweak a commercial lure if it’s not working.
“I frequently take purchased lures and repaint them if they aren’t producing,” he said.
Jorgensen’s desire to constantly experiment and search for better ways to fool fish is almost innate.
“Fishing has always been a big part of the Jorgensen family,” he said. “Growing up in St. Paul, one didn’t have to travel far to reach a river or lake. Our family owned what is now the North Loup State Recreation Area north of St. Paul, and we spent a great deal of time at the lake.
“Today, my brothers and I have a cabin at Sherman so much of our fishing is for walleyes, crappie and white bass.”
Jorgensen also enjoys exploring other parts of the state.
“As they say, have boat, will travel,” he said. “Most of our family vacations in the ‘50s and ‘60s were fishing trips to the Sandhills. That love of fishing and family grew into this obsession with catching fish and making lures to catch those fish. I’m especially intrigued by the lures that are used to catch pike and muskie.”
Over time, Jorgensen has made some observations about his favorite waters and adjusted his paint schemes accordingly.
“Each lake has its own forage base. I try to copy that forage,” he said. “If I’m going fishing at Merritt or Calamus, I paint lures that are similar to perch or alewife.
“On the other hand, Sherman is totally different, not only because it has shad-based forage, but because the water is stained, so the size and shape of the lure is just as important as the color. I’ve also found lures there need to have high intensity colors — reds, oranges and yellows — to help get the attention of fish in the darker water.”
Jorgensen has sold some of his lures, but says it’s mostly just a hobby. He’s certainly not trying to compete with the big companies and their mass-produced lures.
“Not many people want to pay extra for the extra time it takes to paint an individual lure when they can simply buy one for $5,” he said. “Most of my painted lures are used more for display than fishing. Friends that I’ve given lures to say they are too afraid of losing them to use them. However, I find it really satisfying to catch fish on lures you have made or painted.”
His hobby turned obsession may not be profitable — few are — but it’s certainly a labor of love, not only for the friends and family he creates lures for, but also for the time he gets to spend in nature fishing.
“While I don’t make money selling them, I still continue to buy more blanks and paints and parts to build more lures,” Jorgensen said. “Friends have warned me that I’m going to need to buy more tackle boxes to store all my lures.”