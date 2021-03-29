SPILGER: Painting lures an enjoyable pastime for Central City's David Jorgensen

“On the other hand, Sherman is totally different, not only because it has shad-based forage, but because the water is stained, so the size and shape of the lure is just as important as the color. I’ve also found lures there need to have high intensity colors — reds, oranges and yellows — to help get the attention of fish in the darker water.”

Jorgensen has sold some of his lures, but says it’s mostly just a hobby. He’s certainly not trying to compete with the big companies and their mass-produced lures.

“Not many people want to pay extra for the extra time it takes to paint an individual lure when they can simply buy one for $5,” he said. “Most of my painted lures are used more for display than fishing. Friends that I’ve given lures to say they are too afraid of losing them to use them. However, I find it really satisfying to catch fish on lures you have made or painted.”

His hobby turned obsession may not be profitable — few are — but it’s certainly a labor of love, not only for the friends and family he creates lures for, but also for the time he gets to spend in nature fishing.