SPILGER: Pony Express Re-Ride this Friday

Onlookers gathered on a cool June morning well before sunrise in anticipation of the express rider’s appearance. No, this wasn’t the 1800s, but rather the current century.

My wife and I were among that crowd which had assembled in the pre-dawn at Fort Kearny State Historical Park to watch a Pony Express reenactment. Soon enough, a rider appeared on the road leading into the park.

After the rider entered the park and dismounted, saddle bags were transferred to the next rider’s horse. However, before the rider departed, a group of women and men who are members of the National Pony Express Association gathered in a circle to recite their pledge of conduct.

For these volunteers, horse handlers and riders, the annual Pony Express Re-Ride is a solemn act of remembrance that honors those courageous riders who braved the unknown dangers along the Pony Express Trail in the early 1860s. Their efforts, sacrifices and bravery helped connect a young and growing nation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once the pledge was recited, the “baton” was officially passed to the next rider, a young man who hopped on his horse and charged down the road to complete the next leg of the journey.