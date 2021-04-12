SPILGER: Preseason patterning makes perfect

With turkey season almost here, it’s time to ready your gear, including that trusted shotgun.

It’s always a good idea to pattern your shotgun at least once prior to the season, if for no other reason than to simply boost your confidence. However, if any changes have been made in your shotgun set-up, such as installing a new choke tube or using a new load, preseason patterning is essential.

Changing any of these variables can alter patterns. Only through patterning will you know how your specific shotgun performs with any given choke or load.

To pattern your shotgun, set up a turkey target at a known distance. A good starting point is 40 yards, but you may want to also set targets at closer and longer yardages. It’s amazing how quickly patterns get ultra-tight and rifle-like inside 40 yards, and how quickly patterns fall apart beyond 40 yards.

Patterning will tell you what to expect. For close-range turkeys, you’ll have to make sure your aim is precise so you don’t miss the bird entirely. For turkeys at 50 yards or beyond, you may want to pass on the shot and try to call the gobbler in closer if patterning reveals the pattern may be too sparse for a reliable kill.