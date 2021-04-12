SPILGER: Preseason patterning makes perfect

With turkey season almost here, it’s time to ready your gear, including that trusted shotgun.
It’s always a good idea to pattern your shotgun at least once prior to the season, if for no other reason than to simply boost your confidence. However, if any changes have been made in your shotgun set-up, such as installing a new choke tube or using a new load, preseason patterning is essential.
Changing any of these variables can alter patterns. Only through patterning will you know how your specific shotgun performs with any given choke or load.
To pattern your shotgun, set up a turkey target at a known distance. A good starting point is 40 yards, but you may want to also set targets at closer and longer yardages. It’s amazing how quickly patterns get ultra-tight and rifle-like inside 40 yards, and how quickly patterns fall apart beyond 40 yards.
Patterning will tell you what to expect. For close-range turkeys, you’ll have to make sure your aim is precise so you don’t miss the bird entirely. For turkeys at 50 yards or beyond, you may want to pass on the shot and try to call the gobbler in closer if patterning reveals the pattern may be too sparse for a reliable kill.
What makes a good turkey-killing pattern is often debated. Many claim 100 hits in a 10-inch circle is ideal. However, I feel 100 pellet strikes in the head and neck region of a turkey target is even better.
A pattern that places 100 hits in the head and neck vitals will definitely put a gobbler in the freezer. I like Birchwood Casey turkey targets, since a splash of color is revealed upon impact, making it easy to instantly see and count pellet strikes to evaluate the pattern’s effectiveness.
A good pattern should be both dense and uniform, but if forced to choose, I’d prefer uniformity over density. It’s possible to miss a turkey with a too core-dense pattern. However, a pattern with uniform pellet distribution makes it easier to hit a gobbler if he suddenly moves his head at the last instant.
Some of today’s turkey loads produce notoriously ultra-dense patterns, such as Tungsten Super Shot (TSS) which is designed for long-range shooting.
Some TSS loads I’ve tested produce rifle-like patterns, even at 40 yards. I prefer a more moderate tungsten turkey load, like traditional Hevi-Shot. It’ll effectively bag gobblers beyond 40 yards, plus its patterns are more forgiving at medium yardages.
Care should also be taken to not over-choke your shotgun. A 12-gauge turkey choke in the .665 to .660 inch range is ideal, with .665 being a great all-around choice. Anything tighter than .660 tends to blow patterns.
For 20-gauges, a turkey choke in the .575 inch range is good. It’s entirely possible to put plenty of pellets in a turkey’s vitals with the right 20-gauge load and choke combo, so don’t be afraid to downsize.
Besides, a soft-shooting 20-gauge is perfect for new, youth or elderly hunters. Gobblers won’t know the difference and will be just as dead, provided you’ve done your preseason patterning homework and know how your smallbore shotgun performs.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.