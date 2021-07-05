SPILGER: Shell flag combines patriotism and recycling

Although shotgun shells are currently in short supply like most types of ammunition, hopefully you’ve still been able to make it to the range to shoot a few rounds of skeet or trap.

Regardless of which shotgun sport you participate in, whether it’s hunting doves, sporting clays or waterfowling, there’s always an unwanted side effect — empty shotgun shells.

Pumps or autoloaders will litter the ground around your blind or stand with empties. It’s easier to gather empties when using a double barreled shotgun, especially if that gun is equipped with extractors instead of ejectors, but spent shells are still produced.

Unless you reload and collect your empties for reuse, they’re usually destined for the trash can. However, there is a way to turn trash into art.

Recently, I’ve been making shotgun shell flags for myself and my hunting partners. While it doesn’t use up all of my empties, it does cut down on landfill waste.

Admittedly, the shell flag idea was inspired by the large shotgun shell flag hanging on the wall at Crooked Creek Gun Club south of Aurora. I’ve merely modified the concept to create smaller flags that fit in more readily available frames.