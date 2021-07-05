SPILGER: Shell flag combines patriotism and recycling

Although shotgun shells are currently in short supply like most types of ammunition, hopefully you’ve still been able to make it to the range to shoot a few rounds of skeet or trap.
Regardless of which shotgun sport you participate in, whether it’s hunting doves, sporting clays or waterfowling, there’s always an unwanted side effect — empty shotgun shells.
Pumps or autoloaders will litter the ground around your blind or stand with empties. It’s easier to gather empties when using a double barreled shotgun, especially if that gun is equipped with extractors instead of ejectors, but spent shells are still produced.
Unless you reload and collect your empties for reuse, they’re usually destined for the trash can. However, there is a way to turn trash into art.
Recently, I’ve been making shotgun shell flags for myself and my hunting partners. While it doesn’t use up all of my empties, it does cut down on landfill waste.
Admittedly, the shell flag idea was inspired by the large shotgun shell flag hanging on the wall at Crooked Creek Gun Club south of Aurora. I’ve merely modified the concept to create smaller flags that fit in more readily available frames.
The first items needed, of course, are shotgun shells in the colors red, white and blue. Twelve-gauge shells work best, as other gauges have more standardized colors. For instance, most 20-gauge shells are yellow and many 16-gauge shells are purple. While some 28-gauge and .410 shells are red, they are also very small.
Twelve-gauge shells are the ideal size and come in a wider variety of colors. Federal’s 12-gauge Top Gun Patriot Target Load is a great choice since each box contains shells in all three American flag colors — red, white and blue.
Otherwise, some mixing and matching is required. A few companies, like Gamebore, Kent and Rio, have blue 12-gauge hulls. Federal Gold Medal Grand shells are white.
Finding red 12-gauge shells isn’t difficult, since red is the predominant color for that gauge, but Winchester’s USA Game and Target load is an excellent source. Each shell is stamped “USA” making them distinctively more patriotic than plain red hulls.
Of course, other color schemes besides red, white and blue could be used. One’s imagination is only limited by the color of the shells they have available.
For my shell flag frame, I use an 8x10 shadow box from Hobby Lobby. Larger shadow boxes could be used or a custom frame could be made, but this size was readily available and affordable.
The downside to an 8x10 box is that only nine red and white stripes fit inside it, rather than 13. The flag also has a square rather than rectangular shape.
The upside is that this compact flag fits nicely on almost any wall. My personal shell flag hangs in my garage next to quail and duck posters.
To create the flag, first arrange the blue hulls in the top left corner of the box. Then, alternate rows of red and white shells to create the stripes.
As mentioned, the size of the box or frame will determine how many stripes the flag has. The goal, however, isn’t to create an exact replica of a flag, but rather an artistic and patriotic representation that also recycles would-be garbage.
Use Gorilla Glue to hold the shells in place. Apply the glue to the back side of each shell and stick them to the back of the frame or box, then lay flat.
To hold the shells down while drying, I lay a piece of cardboard over the “flag” and, ironically, place full boxes of unfired shotgun shells on top for ballast.
It should be noted that Gorilla Glue is an important factor in the shell flag’s creation. I’ve used other glues only to have entire sections of shells fall out. Using Gorilla Glue to begin with will both save time and prevent aggravation.
Once finished, proudly hang the shell flag on your wall. They also make great gifts for hunters, shooters, veterans or anyone else who may appreciate a unique form of Americana.
Best of all, shell flags are environmentally friendly. And that might be their most patriotic attribute.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.