SPILGER: Some memorable outdoors moments from a forgettable year

At first I thought they were pigeons. They were definitely too small to be geese. When they started gliding, I realized what they were — prairie chickens!

Without thinking, I raised the 10-gauge semi-auto and picked one out as it glided over my decoy spread. It fell dead to the ground in a dramatic puff of feathers.

The bird turned out to be a nice mature male prairie chicken that would’ve been suitable for mounting, had it not encountered a 10-gauge loaded with Hevi-Metal BBs. Every time Komet tried to pick up the bird, all he got was a mouthful of feathers.

The next week, my Thanksgiving quail hunting tradition was revived when I bagged a bobwhite. Komet made a perfect retrieve. In December, Komet and I enjoyed a perfect morning of quail hunting when the pup really came into his own.

Komet went on point not far from the vehicle, and I hit quail number one on the covey rise, which he politely retrieved. Then the dog found another covey which flushed wild.

I loaded a spreader round in the A5 and we went looking for the singles. Soon, the second quail of the morning was in the bag.