SPILGER: Some memorable outdoors moments from a forgettable year

While 2020 was filled with many chaotic moments most of us would like to forget, the new normal didn’t affect hunters and fishers as much as the rest of the sports world. Fortunately, nature marches to its own rhythms regardless of humanity’s woes.
Here are a few of my favorite outdoor moments from 2020 that I hope to never forget.
On the last weekend of goose season, my young hunting partner, Colby, shot his first Canada goose. That was definitely an early highlight of the year.
A few weeks later, in late-February during the spring light goose conservation season, I shot a snow goose, a new experience for my young pup, Komet. He initially had a hard time picking out the white goose from the surrounding snow, but once he found it, he was excited.
Komet looked at me with wide eyes as if to say, “I didn’t know we shot white birds!”
In April, Colby’s sister, Mackenzie, shot her first turkey, a monster gobbler any seasoned hunter would be happy to bag.
A few days later, I was rewarded with a monster of my own — a heavy 25-pound tom that felt even heavier by the time I’d carried him back to my vehicle.
Last spring, I also traveled to the Sandhills to fish for trout during the height of the shutdown. Since there weren’t any other anglers out, or many cars even on the road, the fishing was pretty good, to say the least.
It took me only 15 or 20 minutes to catch a limit of rainbows. And no, I won’t tell you where I was fishing.
Later that spring, still during the shutdown, I visited a local state recreation area and had fun catching pre-spawn bluegills with a fly rod. The campgrounds were empty, the fish were hungry and supper was delicious.
In October, on my birthday no less, I missed a nice buck with my crossbow. A month later, I shot another (albeit smaller) buck with my rifle, which has made some fine jerky this winter.
On the second day of pheasant season, I shot a young rooster over a Komet point with one shot from my Winchester SX4 20-gauge. The next day, I shot another pheasant, this time a sharp-spurred old rooster, with one shot, followed by a quail that took two shots.
With only four shots, I’d bagged three birds. I felt like a pro. Later that week while searching for roosters, I stumbled upon another covey of quail. I finally bagged one as Komet and I were headed back to the vehicle after who knows how many misses. My hitting average had taken a drastic hit.
In November during rifle season, I took a break from trying to fill my bonus doe tag one morning to hunt geese. After all, I’d seen geese flying over every day I’d been out deer hunting.
Of course, I didn’t even hear a single honk. However, as I sat there conversing with Komet, I noticed movement over my left shoulder. A flock of birds was winging its way straight towards my decoys from behind me.
At first I thought they were pigeons. They were definitely too small to be geese. When they started gliding, I realized what they were — prairie chickens!
Without thinking, I raised the 10-gauge semi-auto and picked one out as it glided over my decoy spread. It fell dead to the ground in a dramatic puff of feathers.
The bird turned out to be a nice mature male prairie chicken that would’ve been suitable for mounting, had it not encountered a 10-gauge loaded with Hevi-Metal BBs. Every time Komet tried to pick up the bird, all he got was a mouthful of feathers.
The next week, my Thanksgiving quail hunting tradition was revived when I bagged a bobwhite. Komet made a perfect retrieve. In December, Komet and I enjoyed a perfect morning of quail hunting when the pup really came into his own.
Komet went on point not far from the vehicle, and I hit quail number one on the covey rise, which he politely retrieved. Then the dog found another covey which flushed wild.
I loaded a spreader round in the A5 and we went looking for the singles. Soon, the second quail of the morning was in the bag.
Several other singles eluded us, including one that we flushed twice. The first time, it flew so low to the ground I couldn’t safely shoot because the dog was too close. It also flushed low the second time. I was able to safely snap off a shot, but unfortunately missed.
No worries, Komet found and pointed another single, which I hit. I marked the spot where it fell near a hedgerow, and we went looking for it.
Komet pointed it in short order, and I gave him the command to fetch. As he attempted to grab it, the bird fluttered away, the dog hot on its tail.
Komet has a soft mouth, which is desirable for not ruing meat. The feisty quail escaped his grasp a few more times resulting in a lively chase through the bushes.
Eventually, Komet clamped onto it tightly enough to deliver it to me. When I took the quail from him, it was missing most of its tail-feathers.
With three quail in the bag, we called it a day. Half a limit wasn’t bad for a short morning hunt. My shooting hadn’t been horrible, and the dog work had been stellar.
Maybe you, too, had some memorable moments in 2020. Focus on them and the good times ahead as we move into a (hopefully) brighter new year.
