SPILGER: Sometimes you've got to go hunting solo

So Komet and I embarked on a season of solo hunting by ourselves. It seemed a little strange at first, but we quickly fell into our new rhythm.

Hunting by myself has never really been a problem for me. Although I’ve hunted with many different people over the years, if forced to choose between going alone or not going at all, I’ll go alone every time.

One thing I soon discovered during this solo season was that I was able to move much quicker. There was no one to call to make plans, no one to pick up or no schedule to adhere to. I could simply pack up and go hunting whenever I wanted.

Conversely, I could also quit hunting whenever I wanted. Or, if I didn’t feel like going at all, I could simply stay home. There was no one to reschedule with, no one to disappoint (except Komet).

So, in September Komet and I embarked on a season-long journey of doing whatever we felt like whenever we felt like it. Except for a couple times when my wife joined us on duck hunts as a spectator, we hunted solo all the time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s long been my belief that all a man really needs is a good dog, a good shotgun and a good wife (not necessarily in that order). This season I lived out that core value.