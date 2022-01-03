SPILGER: Sometimes you've got to go hunting solo

For many, hunting is a social event. After all, the great outdoors are best enjoyed with friends and family. Having someone along to both share in the responsibilities and savor the successes can enhance the overall experience.
If you can find a partner who enjoys the thrill of the chase as much as you do, you’ve found something special. There’s also a measure of safety in numbers if an emergency pops up.
Unfortunately, it’s not always possible to hunt with someone else. Schedule conflicts often arise. When this happens, many get discouraged and simply don’t go. This is particularly true of newer hunters who lack the confidence to hunt by themselves.
However, whether by choice or necessity, sometimes solo hunting is the best option.
This fall, I found myself again hunting solo. My dad, who is 84, could no longer safely hunt. On the opposite end of the spectrum, another hunting partner, age 18, went off to college.
That left me with nada for human companions. Thankfully, I still had Komet, who’s always up for a hunt.
For the record, dogs don’t count when discussing solo hunting. Dogs are a given in my world, a known constant, except when pursuing big game like deer or turkeys, of course.
So Komet and I embarked on a season of solo hunting by ourselves. It seemed a little strange at first, but we quickly fell into our new rhythm.
Hunting by myself has never really been a problem for me. Although I’ve hunted with many different people over the years, if forced to choose between going alone or not going at all, I’ll go alone every time.
One thing I soon discovered during this solo season was that I was able to move much quicker. There was no one to call to make plans, no one to pick up or no schedule to adhere to. I could simply pack up and go hunting whenever I wanted.
Conversely, I could also quit hunting whenever I wanted. Or, if I didn’t feel like going at all, I could simply stay home. There was no one to reschedule with, no one to disappoint (except Komet).
So, in September Komet and I embarked on a season-long journey of doing whatever we felt like whenever we felt like it. Except for a couple times when my wife joined us on duck hunts as a spectator, we hunted solo all the time.
It’s long been my belief that all a man really needs is a good dog, a good shotgun and a good wife (not necessarily in that order). This season I lived out that core value.
When Komet and I stumbled upon game, there was no discussion of what to do, no deferring of shots, no hesitation — just a flurry of split-second action.
Speaking of discussion, that’s one of the main downfalls of hunting with a partner. People tend to like to run things by committee, discussing every minutia before taking action. But when a bird flies, there’s no time for a round of votes on what to do.
Likewise, hunting almost always requires quiet. When sitting alone in a deer or turkey blind, there’s no one to converse with (unless you talk to yourself aloud, which is another issue altogether).
Being alone with just your thoughts makes for a more alert and present hunter. When things do happen, and they often happen quickly, you are ready to act instantaneously.
Last spring, I’d been sitting alone in a blind for over an hour, sporadically calling to turkeys I hoped were nearby. A few minutes after my last calling sequence, I heard just one gobble, very close.
I only had time to drop my slate call and grab my shotgun. I didn’t make another peep. When the gobbler marched up to my decoys, I dropped him in his tracks. Had I hesitated or made an errant sound, the hunt could’ve ended much differently.
If you’re intimidated by the prospect of hunting solo, don’t be. Just go — provided you’re old enough to provide your own transportation, obviously.
Always take safety precautions and let someone know where you plan to hunt and when you plan to be back, but leave that cell phone in the truck.
If you must carry it, at the very least shut it off and leave it in your pocket. You’re going to miss an awful lot of nature if you’re bent over like the Hunchback of Notre Dame staring at your phone.
Only by eliminating distractions can true serenity be achieved.
And sometimes the best way to achieve serenity is to simply embrace seclusion and go it alone. After all, it’s better to walk the path solo than to never walk it at all.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.