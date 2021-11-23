SPILGER: Turkey fit for a Thanksgiving feast

For over three decades, wild turkey has graced my family’s table most Thanksgivings. Of course, there were some exceptions early on, including one forgettable Thanksgiving when a Canada goose was a (poor) substitute, but it’s been some time now since wild turkey was absent.
When I tell people I hunt turkeys, inevitably the question of how I cook them comes up. The truth is it’s not that difficult to prepare a wild turkey feast fit for a pilgrim.
First, it starts with the bird. Every turkey hunter prefers shooting mature toms over yearling jakes. Toms have longer beards and spurs and make better overall trophies. Some hunters even pass on jakes and only shoot toms, but I’m not one of them.
Last spring, I shot two gobblers. The first was a young jake that marched in 10 minutes after I started calling. The second was a large, long-spurred tom that came into my decoys after over an hour of calling.
The latter bird was the better trophy. The former bird is the one we’ll be eating on Thursday.
Big, old toms weighing over 20 pounds are fine for feeding a lot of people, but they can also be kind of tough. Jakes, on the other hand, are succulent and tender.
Some super jakes, especially if they’ve been feeding on waste corn over winter, can weigh as much as 19 pounds and are nearly as large as a mature gobbler.
Personally, I prefer eating jakes over toms on Thanksgiving, especially if I only need to feed a few people. Regardless of what type of turkey you shoot, whether it’s a tom, jake or even a fall hen, preparation is the same, and it’s real simple.
Start by plucking your bird and freeze it whole so it’s ready for roasting. Turkeys can also be smoked or deep fried, but I prefer my Thanksgiving bird roasted.
Next, purchase a turkey-sized oven bag and follow the instructions on the box. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, put one tablespoon of flour in the bag (to keep it from bursting) and place the turkey in the bag.
Then place the bagged turkey on a large roasting pan, and cut six half-inch slits in the top of the bag to let steam escape.
Finally, place the turkey in the oven and walk away. That’s all there is to it. Go back to bed for awhile, watch the parade on TV or work on cooking other dishes.
Of course, you’ll want to check the oven periodically to make sure the bird isn’t overcooking. It typically takes around three hours to cook a wild turkey in the bag.
If the bird looks like it’s almost done, say, after two-and-a-half hours, shut the oven off but leave the turkey in the oven for another half-hour to finish cooking.
Basting is not necessary on a wild turkey, especially gobblers shot in spring, since both toms and jakes have a deposit of spongy fat on their breasts to sustain them during the breeding season. By leaving most of the fat on the bird when you clean it, you’ll have built in basting material when you cook it.
If you haven’t roasted a turkey in an oven bag before, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how moist the meat is.
We sometimes cook our turkey the day before so we aren’t as rushed on Thanksgiving. Once the bird’s done cooking, I’ll remove the meat from the carcass and place it in a roasting pan.
My wife then adds chicken broth to keep the meat moist overnight and when we warm it up in the oven the next day.
Another Thanksgiving tradition in our household is Grandma Spilger’s oyster dressing.
The ingredients include one pound of bread croutons, two cups of diced celery, a half cup of diced onion, a half cup of melted butter, one small apple chopped up, four beaten eggs, two or three cups of milk, and two cans of oysters that have been drained and chopped.
For those who don’t like oysters, chopped up turkey giblets (heart, liver and gizzard) can be substituted. We recently began doing this, and the dressing tastes just as good and is a bit easier to digest.
To prepare, boil the celery and onions in water until soft, then pour over the croutons, add the melted butter, and season with salt and pepper. Next, add the chopped up oysters (or giblets), apple and eggs to the mix. Add milk until the croutons are soft.
Then place the mixed dressing into a greased pan and bake at 350 degrees for one to one-and-a-half hours.
Of course, you can add other dishes to the menu. One of our favorites is corn rice casserole, which consists of yellow Spanish rice, creamed corn and cream of mushroom soup, with cheese on top.
Other staples include pumpkin pie, green bean casserole, and mashed potatoes and gravy. While no cranberries or sweet potato dish of any type will ever be found on my table, we do serve a garnish tray of carrots, celery, and black and green olives, all of which is great for pre-feast snacking as the real food is cooking.
Whatever you serve this Thanksgiving, and regardless of how you prepare it, have a safe and enjoyable holiday. And try not to eat too much!
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent