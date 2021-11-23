SPILGER: Turkey fit for a Thanksgiving feast

Personally, I prefer eating jakes over toms on Thanksgiving, especially if I only need to feed a few people. Regardless of what type of turkey you shoot, whether it’s a tom, jake or even a fall hen, preparation is the same, and it’s real simple.

Start by plucking your bird and freeze it whole so it’s ready for roasting. Turkeys can also be smoked or deep fried, but I prefer my Thanksgiving bird roasted.

Next, purchase a turkey-sized oven bag and follow the instructions on the box. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, put one tablespoon of flour in the bag (to keep it from bursting) and place the turkey in the bag.

Then place the bagged turkey on a large roasting pan, and cut six half-inch slits in the top of the bag to let steam escape.

Finally, place the turkey in the oven and walk away. That’s all there is to it. Go back to bed for awhile, watch the parade on TV or work on cooking other dishes.

Of course, you’ll want to check the oven periodically to make sure the bird isn’t overcooking. It typically takes around three hours to cook a wild turkey in the bag.

If the bird looks like it’s almost done, say, after two-and-a-half hours, shut the oven off but leave the turkey in the oven for another half-hour to finish cooking.