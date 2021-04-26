SPILGER: Turkey hunting full of decisions

Each spring, turkey hunters are faced with numerous decisions. Make the right choices, and you’ll often enjoy success. Make the wrong choices too many times, and you’re usually in for a long season.
Here are a few things to consider when chasing spring gobblers.
Deciding where to go is probably the most important decision a turkey hunter (or any hunter, for that matter) can make. Just as in real estate, it’s all about location.
Ideally, location should be predetermined through preseason scouting, but if those plans fall through, in-season scouting might also be necessary. Sometimes the birds switch locations mid-season due to hunting pressure or changing weather conditions.
Last spring, one of my hunts got interrupted by other hunters. Instead of getting upset, I simply packed up, drove to another spot and ended up shooting one of the biggest gobblers of my hunting career. Having a back-up plan beforehand saved the day.
After an unsuccessful hunt, I’ll often scout other spots on the way home. In-season scouting can sometimes lead to a future successful hunt, especially if a preferred spot has unexpectedly dried up.
When to go is another important consideration. Everyone likes to be in the woods at first light, but sometimes that’s not the best option.
Early in the season, gobblers often roost with hens, meaning they’ve got plenty of company in the early morning. However, by mid-morning or afternoon, many of those hens have abandoned them to go tend their nests, leaving gobblers alone and lonely.
I’ve had numerous successful hunts that began at noon, when female turkey competition was at its lowest. Thankfully, Nebraska allows all-day turkey hunting.
Time of day isn’t the only when to go factor. I refuse to hunt in the rain, but I’m sure to be in the woods on a sunny morning following a few days of cool, rainy weather.
Gobblers feel happy on a bright morning after a spell of dreary weather. Happy gobblers are more responsive to calling, which ultimately might make the gobbler very unhappy — and the hunter very happy.
Deciding which call to use might be the most important decision a turkey hunter faces. Carry a variety of calls in your vest so you have several options to choose from based on the gobbler’s mood and weather conditions.
Some generalizations can be made about calls. On windy days, nothing beats a loud box call for ensuring turkeys hear your calling.
As a tom approaches, switch to a subtle slate call to make soft clucks and purrs to seal the deal.
When a turkey gets really close, use a mouth call to make last minute clucks and yelps. The main benefit of a hands-free mouth call is that it doesn’t require any movements to operate that could potentially spook a gobbler.
Speaking of movement, the decision of when or when not to move is also important. You don’t want to switch spots too often. Conversely, you don’t want to be committed to a set-up that isn’t going to produce.
When in doubt, err on the side of patience. Numerous times I’ve given up on a set-up and moved, only to hear a tom gobbling near my previous location, necessitating a quick hustle back to my original spot.
Knowing when to raise your shotgun is another essential movement decision. Try to have it shouldered and pointed in the general direction you expect a gobbler to come from beforehand so there isn’t any movement that could give away your location.
If a gobbler surprises you and just appears, don’t panic. Make a slow, fluid movement as you raise your shotgun, take half a second to aim and put the bead on the tom’s head, and then squeeze the trigger. You’ll be surprised at how much movement you can actually get away with when it’s done smoothly.
Finally, there’s the decision of whether or not to use decoys. Back in the ‘90s when I was bowhunting turkeys, decoys were considered essential equipment. I’d place two feeder hens on either side of a jake decoy and lured in lots of gobblers with that ruse.
Today, it seems like turkeys either love or hate decoys. Sometimes they bring toms in strutting, sometimes they turn them off.
I’ll typically put out a hen or two when hunting from a blind. I seldom use a fake jake anymore. (For safety’s sake, never use a jake decoy on public land.)
When I’m hunting outside a blind, I almost always leave the decoys in the truck. I want to travel light and maintain an air of mystery while I’m calling, forcing the gobbler to come searching for me.
By the time he realizes something is amiss, it’s usually too late!
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.