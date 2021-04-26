SPILGER: Turkey hunting full of decisions

Speaking of movement, the decision of when or when not to move is also important. You don’t want to switch spots too often. Conversely, you don’t want to be committed to a set-up that isn’t going to produce.

When in doubt, err on the side of patience. Numerous times I’ve given up on a set-up and moved, only to hear a tom gobbling near my previous location, necessitating a quick hustle back to my original spot.

Knowing when to raise your shotgun is another essential movement decision. Try to have it shouldered and pointed in the general direction you expect a gobbler to come from beforehand so there isn’t any movement that could give away your location.

If a gobbler surprises you and just appears, don’t panic. Make a slow, fluid movement as you raise your shotgun, take half a second to aim and put the bead on the tom’s head, and then squeeze the trigger. You’ll be surprised at how much movement you can actually get away with when it’s done smoothly.

Finally, there’s the decision of whether or not to use decoys. Back in the ‘90s when I was bowhunting turkeys, decoys were considered essential equipment. I’d place two feeder hens on either side of a jake decoy and lured in lots of gobblers with that ruse.