Storm elect to give Mitchell Miller second chance after hockey hiatus due to bullying

Tri-City president of hockey operations and head coach Anthony Noreen believes Mitchell Miller deserves a second chance.
And he believes the Storm is the right organization to provide that opportunity.
On Wednesday, the organization announced that the 19-year-old defenseman would rejoin Tri-City for the upcoming United States Hockey League season.
Miller scored eight goals and recorded 25 assists in 44 games for the Storm during the 2019-20 regular season.
But his hockey career was put on hold after bullying incidents came to light which took place when he was a 14-year-old.
Miller admitted in an Ohio juvenile court to bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities. The victim said Miller used racial slurs toward him.
After reports of the incidents became public following the 2020 NHL draft, Miller was dismissed from the University of North Dakota hockey team. The Arizona Coyotes renounced their draft rights to Miller after selecting him in the fourth round.
“We feel that we know Mitchell very well and that the actions that took place when he was 14 years old are in no way indicative of the person that he is today,” Noreen said. “We feel that he is sorry for those actions, we feel that he’s done everything possible and will continue to do everything possible to prove that he has grown and that he’s a better person and mature person and deserving of this opportunity.
“Again, we want to make it very clear the Tri-City Storm and USHL...are fully against bullying and racially insensitive comments. Having said that, we do believe there has to be a path back for Mitchell Miller. We do believe in him as a person, and we believe the USHL and Tri-City Storm are the place for him to not just rebuild his hockey career but more so prove what his character is and who he is as a person going forward.”
Miller said he has changed since the negative incidents in his past and he is continuing to work to change for the better.
“I think when I was 14 I was just a young boy, but I’ve matured a lot,” he said. “I’ve done service hours since that, and I think when I’m at Tri-City with coach Noreen and the other coaches, they’ll be able to help me be more mature than I have in the past couple of years.
“I think we have some stuff set up for diversity classes and all of that to become a better human being.”
The decision to add Miller to the roster wasn’t made on the fly by the Storm organization.
“It was a long process,” Noreen said. “Obviously Mitchell didn’t play hockey the entire past year. It was something we began to speak about as soon as he was released from the University of North Dakota. We felt obviously the timing had to be right, but more important there were a lot of things our ownership group as well as the USHL wanted in order both for ourselves and more importantly for Mitchell.
“We wanted to make sure that he was proving outside of hockey that he wanted to rebuild and he wanted to prove who he was character-wise. We wanted to make sure he was willing to do the things that we felt were necessary to prove those things and to prove what happened when he was 14 years old doesn’t define who he is now and he’s sorry for it and that he’s willing to prove those things. Those things are outside of hockey.”
In addition, Tri-City needed to prepare to be able to offer Miller the support he needed as he continued the process to improve himself.
“We also wanted to make sure that we had the infrastructure for Mitchell himself because as hard as anyone thinks it might be what Mitchell has gone through the last year — and probably what he’s going to go through this year — it is unlike what most young athletes will have to go through in their lives,” Noreen said. “We wanted to make sure from a physical but more so a mental side that we had the infrastructure ready to go through a situation like this.
“Above all else, we believe this is a place where there is a level of comfort for Mitchell. He’s one of our own. He’s been in our league for two years. ...We’re going to take care of him. We’re going to look our for him. This is not a hockey decision. This is a person decision doing what we feel is right and what our team, our league and our coaching staff exists for — to help a young man when he needs us the most and see this thing through.”
Proving himself as a player but more importantly as a person is something that Miller knows looms ahead of him over the upcoming season.
“I think mostly on the ice will come throughout the year, but I think mostly off the ice it’s becoming a better person, helping out the community, going to school, being a good leader for the younger guys and doing positive things showing them how mature I’ve been and help them out with community stuff,” he said.
Miller said he has not spoken to the victim since everything became public.
“I was unable to reach out to them after the incident, but I think eventually I will definitely reach out and obviously say I’m sorry for all the inconvenience I caused when we were 14 with their family and the child,” he said.
What has the past year taught Miller?
“I think the past year (I’ve learned) you’ve got to treat people the way you want to be treated,” he said. “I think mostly off the ice it’s be respectful of everyone and just help out as much as you can no matter who it is and where it’s at, whether someone is watching (or not).”
After his hockey career was put in limbo, Miller said he’s not worried about his on-the-ice future past this upcoming year with the Storm.
“All I can do now is focus this year on the ice and off the ice, bring my best game and then hopefully that’s enough,” he said. “But I think off the ice I’ve got to make sure I do everything (right). I’m always respectful to every coach that I’ve had, showed up on time (and) been a good leader. I think mostly focus on this year and then hopefully everything I’ve done this year to become a better person on and off the ice will pay off for the following year.”
Miller appreciates being given another opportunity in a familiar environment.
“I think it’s an awesome opportunity to get a second chance at one of my favorite places playing growing up and also having coach Noreen behind my back again throughout the years,” he said. “I think it’ll be awesome again to go back to Kearney and see some of the guys I saw last year and the year before. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity to show how I matured and became a new person.”
Knowing that the addition of Miller could be controversial, Noreen said the organization is prepared for any potential backlash.
“Mitchell is part of our family,” he said. “We’ll protect him no different than we would any other player on our team in any other situation. We will not let it be a distraction. We will try to turn anything like this into a positive. That’s what we’ve always done here.
“Obviously this situation is unique, one that’s new for all of us. ...We’re going to use this as an example of something every guy on our team can learn from. If you aspire to play college-level hockey or pro hockey or whatever sport it might be, everything matters. That’s from a young age on. I think Mitchell is a great example of that. That mistake that he made at 14 isn’t something we feel is indicative of him. But it’s something that is lingering with him. I think that’s a great example for our guys. I think it’s a great example for any athlete or anyone who aspires to do something at a high level in the future.”
Even with the talent that Miller brings to the defensive corps, Noreen said his addition will make an even bigger impact off the ice.
“Throw aside anything on the ice — we expect Mitchell to come in an make every guy a better person,” he said. “That’s what he did last time he was with our group. The one thing I can speak to him is in my now nine years in junior hockey, I’ve never been around a guy more active in the community, and not just volunteering himself to go out and do things the team was part of and the organization was part of, but grabbing other guys and making sure they were doing those things too.
“He’s the most active guy I’ve been around. I would expect him to do that and build on those things, and not just that, but to explain to those guys why it’s important, why it matters. For a lot of these guys, it’s their first time away from home. We expect him to be a leader. We expect him to make those guys around him in that (locker) room better for having been around him. I saw that last time with him. After what he’s gone through the last year, I expect this time to be even more impactful.”