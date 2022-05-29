Sunday legion baseball roundup

Home Federal drops final game of tourney

HASTINGS — The Home Federal baseball team dropped its final game of the Hastings/Grand Island Tournament.

Hastings Five Points Bank put up 11 runs in the fourth inning, to take control in a 14-3 win over the Grand Island seniors Sunday at Duncan Field.

Home Federal was haunted by five errors and was outhit 9-6.

Hunter Jensen, Zenon Sack, Tyler Douglass, Riley Plummer, Caiden Rath and Kaden Kuusela all had hits for Grand Island.

Home Federal 200 10—3 6 5

Hastings 5 Points Bank 102 (11)X—14 9 0

WP—Demuth. LP—Sweley. 3B—H: LeBar.

U-Save falls twice to Ogallala

OGALLALA — The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team dropped a pair of games to Ogallala.

The Grand Island seniors dropped the opener 11-3 in five innings, where Ogallala had six extra base hits.

Tegan Lemkau led the offense by going 1-for-2 with a double.

In the second game, Ogallala took control with a seven-run sixth inning, en route to a 19-8 win.

U-Save committed seven errors in the contest.

Gydesen was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Madden Kontos was 2-for-3 with a RBI.

Game one

U-Save 000 03—3 5 1

Ogallala 244 01—11 10 0

WP—Murphy. LP—Gydesen. 2B—USP: Lemkau. O: Halligan, Murphy, Vogl. 3B—O: Shaw, Rezac. HR—O: Vogl.

Game 2

Ogallala 122 127 4—19 9 1

U-Save 000 224 0—8 10 7

WP—Rezac. LP—Ancinger. 2B—USP: Rodriguez, Vallegas, Hilderbrand. O: Curtis. 3B—O: Halligan. HR—O: Rezac.

Five Points Bank win final game of Elkhorn North Tourney

ELKHORN — Five Points Bank defeated Platteview during its final game of the Elkhorn North Invite.

The Grand Island juniors put up four runs in the fourth inning in a 7-3 victory.

Jack Steenson was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Brooks Hubl got the victory gave up only one hit and had three strikeouts.

Five Points Bank 011 41—7 6 2

Platteview 000 12—3 2 2

WP—Hubl. LP—Grosdidier. 2B—FPB: Steenson, Jensen.

Westside defeats Dinsdale in final game of Kearney Invite

KEARNEY — Tom Dinsdale Automotive dropped its final game of the Kearney Invite Sunday.

Omaha Westside scored nine runs in the third inning during a 12-9 win over the Grand Island juniors.

Edgar Hernandez was 2-for-4 with a RBI, while Tristen Mills was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.

Tom Dinsdale Auto 410 011 2—9 9 3

Omaha Westside 119 100 X—12 13 3

WP—Scioli. LP—Williams. 2B—TDA: Mills. OWS: Vondra.