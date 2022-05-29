Sunday legion baseball roundup

Home Federal drops final game of tourney
HASTINGS — The Home Federal baseball team dropped its final game of the Hastings/Grand Island Tournament.
Hastings Five Points Bank put up 11 runs in the fourth inning, to take control in a 14-3 win over the Grand Island seniors Sunday at Duncan Field.
Home Federal was haunted by five errors and was outhit 9-6.
Hunter Jensen, Zenon Sack, Tyler Douglass, Riley Plummer, Caiden Rath and Kaden Kuusela all had hits for Grand Island.
Home Federal 200 10—3 6 5
Hastings 5 Points Bank 102 (11)X—14 9 0
WP—Demuth. LP—Sweley. 3B—H: LeBar.
U-Save falls twice to Ogallala
OGALLALA — The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team dropped a pair of games to Ogallala.
The Grand Island seniors dropped the opener 11-3 in five innings, where Ogallala had six extra base hits.
Tegan Lemkau led the offense by going 1-for-2 with a double.
In the second game, Ogallala took control with a seven-run sixth inning, en route to a 19-8 win.
U-Save committed seven errors in the contest.
Gydesen was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Madden Kontos was 2-for-3 with a RBI.
Game one
U-Save 000 03—3 5 1
Ogallala 244 01—11 10 0
WP—Murphy. LP—Gydesen. 2B—USP: Lemkau. O: Halligan, Murphy, Vogl. 3B—O: Shaw, Rezac. HR—O: Vogl.
Game 2
Ogallala 122 127 4—19 9 1
U-Save 000 224 0—8 10 7
WP—Rezac. LP—Ancinger. 2B—USP: Rodriguez, Vallegas, Hilderbrand. O: Curtis. 3B—O: Halligan. HR—O: Rezac.
Five Points Bank win final game of Elkhorn North Tourney
ELKHORN — Five Points Bank defeated Platteview during its final game of the Elkhorn North Invite.
The Grand Island juniors put up four runs in the fourth inning in a 7-3 victory.
Jack Steenson was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Brooks Hubl got the victory gave up only one hit and had three strikeouts.
Five Points Bank 011 41—7 6 2
Platteview 000 12—3 2 2
WP—Hubl. LP—Grosdidier. 2B—FPB: Steenson, Jensen.
Westside defeats Dinsdale in final game of Kearney Invite
KEARNEY — Tom Dinsdale Automotive dropped its final game of the Kearney Invite Sunday.
Omaha Westside scored nine runs in the third inning during a 12-9 win over the Grand Island juniors.
Edgar Hernandez was 2-for-4 with a RBI, while Tristen Mills was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.
Tom Dinsdale Auto 410 011 2—9 9 3
Omaha Westside 119 100 X—12 13 3
WP—Scioli. LP—Williams. 2B—TDA: Mills. OWS: Vondra.