Tips for a successful deer season

It makes sense. Crossbow strings are under tremendous pressure. Plus, you have to fire most crossbows at least once after each hunt, even if unsuccessful, to de-cock the bow. All this accumulated stress puts wear and tear on the strings.

Worn out strings cost me a shot at a buck last season. Thankfully, I was able to get new strings (or cables as they’re often called) ordered and installed in time to harvest a nice doe which has fed our family for many months. Crossbow strings should be monitored and replaced about every three years.

Another physical aspect of deer hunting is learning how to read sign. The most obvious deer sign are rubs and scrapes.

Rubs are created when bucks rub their antlers against trees to remove the velvet in early fall. Tree trunks with shredded bark are sure signs that bucks are using an area.

Typically, the larger the tree trunk’s diameter is, the bigger the buck that made the rub. Bucks also use rubs to mark their territory even after their velvet is gone.

Scrapes are depressions of pawed-up earth. Deer of both genders leave their scent on the bare ground. Licking branches located above scrapes are additional scent markers.