Tips for a successful deer season

With the firearm deer season quickly approaching, now’s the time to ready your gear – and your mindset.
There are both physical and mental aspects to hunting. Proper preparation in each realm is essential to success. Here are a few ways to prepare for deer season.
First, your equipment must be up to the task, especially your chosen hunting instrument, be it a rifle, vertical bow, or crossbow.
Rifle scopes should be sighted in well before season with the load that performs best in your specific gun. Once you find that special load, stick with it.
Also, don’t forget to fire a fouling shot or two through your rifle prior to hunting. This is important, because most rifle bores are more accurate when slightly dirty (not filthy) rather than perfectly clean.
Vertical bows require hours of practice to master. Proper, consistent form when drawing and releasing the bow must be established through muscle memory, which is built through practice.
Acknowledge the limitations of both your bow and yourself, and then be willing to stay within those parameters while hunting to ensure clean kills.
Crossbows, with their rifle-like scopes and triggers, are infinitely more forgiving than vertical bows, but they have their own nuances. One I unexpectedly discovered last season was that crossbow strings wear out after just a few seasons of use.
It makes sense. Crossbow strings are under tremendous pressure. Plus, you have to fire most crossbows at least once after each hunt, even if unsuccessful, to de-cock the bow. All this accumulated stress puts wear and tear on the strings.
Worn out strings cost me a shot at a buck last season. Thankfully, I was able to get new strings (or cables as they’re often called) ordered and installed in time to harvest a nice doe which has fed our family for many months. Crossbow strings should be monitored and replaced about every three years.
Another physical aspect of deer hunting is learning how to read sign. The most obvious deer sign are rubs and scrapes.
Rubs are created when bucks rub their antlers against trees to remove the velvet in early fall. Tree trunks with shredded bark are sure signs that bucks are using an area.
Typically, the larger the tree trunk’s diameter is, the bigger the buck that made the rub. Bucks also use rubs to mark their territory even after their velvet is gone.
Scrapes are depressions of pawed-up earth. Deer of both genders leave their scent on the bare ground. Licking branches located above scrapes are additional scent markers.
Setting up your blind or stand near rubs or scrapes, or along trails leading to these indicators, is a good strategy for intercepting deer, especially during the rut when deer are on the move searching for mates.
On the mental side, the most important attribute a deer hunter can possess is patience.
It takes a lot of mental discipline to sit on stand for hours without seeing anything. If you want to bag a deer, though, you must master patience. Without it, tags go unfilled.
Case in point – two seasons ago my hunting partner and I left our blind at mid-morning to go home and eat breakfast. It was cold and we were hungry. Besides, we’d spent the entire previous day in the woods without seeing anything.
Our lack of patience was a big mistake. Upon returning that afternoon, a quick check of the trail camera revealed a small buck had visited a rub mere feet from our blind shortly after we’d left. Had we stayed in the woods, my young friend might have bagged his first deer.
Keeping warm is a key to remaining patient. It’s hard to sit still for hours on end when you’re cold. Never has the phrase “dress for success” been more appropriate than when referencing deer hunting.
Start at the top and work your way down. A warm cap helps retain heat. My favorite headgear is a Carhartt stocking cap in blaze orange.
A neck gaiter that can be pulled up over the face also helps retain head heat. Gloves should be heavy enough to keep your hands warm, yet not so bulky to prevent operation of your rifle or bow. A chemical hand-warmer in each glove can be a real hunt saver in frigid temperatures.
Coats should likewise be heavy but not bulky. Buy your required blaze orange vest a size larger than normal so it can fit over warm clothing. Bib overalls worn over pants will help prevent the wind from blowing up your back.
Boots should be insulated and waterproof. Socks should be warm, but breathable. It seems no matter how hard I try, my feet eventually get cold, but a pair of chemical foot-warmers inside the boots can save the day.
Staying warm helps you stay alert, and staying alert is essential to success. Again, taking care of the physical takes care of the mental.
It’s difficult to remain alert if you aren’t comfortable. Besides warm clothing, pack snacks to prevent hunger, water to prevent thirst, and a thermos of coffee to keep you warm and awake.
Sometimes I’ll see or hear deer coming, but usually I look out the blind window and the deer are simply there, having seemingly materialized out of thin air. Constant vigilance can’t be overstated.
Finally, just go. You won’t get anything sitting at home. Even if your schedule allows only an hour or two of actual hunting time, it’s better than nothing. The season flies by fast. Be in the field as much as possible.
Addressing both the physical and mental needs is crucial to maintaining a positive attitude, which ultimately provides the resolve needed to keep going.
Jarrod Spilger writes the Outdoors for The Independent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!