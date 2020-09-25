WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Ava Laurent

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
Our Athlete of the Week this week is Northwest sophomore Ava Laurent. She pitched 17 strikeouts in the Vikings softball game against York Monday night, continuing their seven-game win streak.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Carissa Soukup
Multimedia Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today