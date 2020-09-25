 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Ava Laurent
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Ava Laurent

{{featured_button_text}}

Our Athlete of the Week this week is Northwest sophomore Ava Laurent. She pitched 17 strikeouts in the Vikings softball game against York Monday night, continuing their seven-game win streak.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GISH vs Kearney High football game canceled - again
Local

GISH vs Kearney High football game canceled - again

  • Updated

“Both communities, both schools, both student bodies look forward to playing that football game,” KHS football coach Brandon Cool said. “For us to lose a big rivalry game like that is tough to swallow.”

GISH vs Kearney High football game canceled - again
Local

GISH vs Kearney High football game canceled - again

  • Updated

“Both communities, both schools, both student bodies look forward to playing that football game,” KHS football coach Brandon Cool said. “For us to lose a big rivalry game like that is tough to swallow.”

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts