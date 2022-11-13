2022 All-Heartland Softball Super Squad

Ava Laurent

Northwest

Pitcher, Senior

Laurent took over first place in Northwest’s school records in wins in a season (28), strikeouts (324) and ERA (1.00) as the leading force behind Northwest’s championship softball team. In the state tournament, she struckout 39 batters and gave up only 14 hits in four games.

Samantha Schmidt

Hastings

Outfielder, Senior

Schmidt, a Nebraska-Omaha softball commit, had a .600 batting average, 51 hits, 45 RBIs, 59 runs and an area leading 14 home runs. She ended her high school softball career having placed runner-up in Class B twice.

Avyn Urbanski

Northwest

Outfielder, Senior

Urbanski climbed the Northwest’s school records in numerous categories, with a .481 batting average, 52 hits, 42 RBIs, 48 runs and 10 home runs this season as the Vikings leadoff hitter.

Jerzie Schindler

Central City

Pitcher, Junior

Schindler helped lead her team to a fourth-place finish in the Class C state softball tournament, recording a 1.86 ERA, .553 batting average, eight home runs, 34 RBIs and 47 hits this season.

Grace Baasch

Northwest

Infielder, Senior

Batting in the No. 2 spot for Northwest, Baasch recorded 47 runs with a .406 batting average and 31 stolen bases as well as helping make a couple key plays to get the Vikings to the championship game.

Jordyn Head

Hastings St. Cecilia

Pitcher, Senior

Head was the leader behind leading St. Cecilia to a runner-up finish in the Class C state tournament, scoring 13 home runs on the season and four in the state tournament.

Avery O’Boyle

Grand Island Central Catholic

Catcher, Junior

Making the squad last season, O’Boyle improved again, batting .500 with 48 hits, 26 RBIs and 25 runs to lead the Crusaders. Coach Brock Culler called her the best catcher in the area.

Isabel Raburn

Holdrege/Adams Central

Infielder, Junior

Raburn was dominant this season, having the highest batting average in the area with a .602 to go along with 62 hits and 37 RBIs to lead the Storm in their first season as a program.

Carlie Muhlbach

Hastings

Catcher, Sophomore

The future appears bright for the Tigers as the sophomore had a .500 batting average, 51 hits, 59 RBIs and eight home runs this season.

Kaley Waite

Holdrege/Adams Central

Infielder, Senior

Waite played a variety of positions for the Storm but was effective at the plate, with a .500 batting average, 42 hits, 29 RBIs, 24 runs and six home runs.

Jaidyn Walford

Grand Island Senior High

Infielder, Senior

Playing a rugged Class A schedule, Walford batted .450 with 50 hits, 35 runs, 47 RBIs and nine home runs to lead the Islanders this season.

Caleigh Botsch

Central City

Catcher, Junior

Botsch joins Schindler back next season for a strong senior class. Coach Neely Moser said she was a great competitor, and Botsch hit .471 at the plate with 48 hits and 46 RBIs.

Adi Fahrnbruch

Aurora

Infielder, Sophomore

Adi led the Huskies with a .490 batting average, 48 hits, 18 RBIs and 32 runs. She will be an area player to watch moving forward.

Eva Fahrnruch

Aurora

Pitcher, Senior

As the leader on the team, Eva was just as effective at the plate as her younger sister Adi, with a .471 batting average, 43 hits, 32 RBIs, 33 runs and three home runs.

Honorable Mention

Holdrege/Adams Central—Abbey Fish, So.; Alivia Gerloff, So.; Brooklyn Nelson, Jr.; Aurora—Zoe Johnson, So.; Kaelin Sparr, Jr.; Central City—Payton Burbach, Fr.; Ava Steinke, Sr.; Karlee Seitz, Jr.; Centura/Central Valley—Allison Brandt, So.; Lauren Suntych, Fr.; Grand Island Senior High—Braelyn Sindelar, Jr.; Adriana Cabello, Sr.; Mya Gawrych, Sr.; Grand Island Central Catholic—Kylie Gangwish, Sr.; Madison Dvorak, Sr.; Anna Tibbetts, So.; Hastings—Emma Landgren, Jr.; Macie Wolever, Sr.; Emma Synek, Sr.; Hastings St. Cecilia—Isabella Kvols, So.; Abbey Musalek, So.; Kyler Weidner, Fr.; Northwest—Reyse Zobel, So.; Maddy Cushing, Sr.; Kylie Caspersen, Jr.; Ord—Morgan Holm, Sr.; Claire Cargill, So.; St. Paul—Sidney Gawrych, Jr.; Charlee Wegener, So.; Matti Stepanek, Jr.