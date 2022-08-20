 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Independent area players to watch

  • Updated
FILE PHOTO: Volleyball

Ali Bruning, Nebraska Christian

Setter, 5-9 Junior

Bruning dished out 838 for Nebraska Christian, who finished third in Class D-1 at the state tournament last year.

Sydney Davis, Centura

Middle blocker, 6-0 senior

The Nebraska-Kearney recruit led the area with 5.1 kills per set. She finished with 354 kills with a .316 hitting efficiency and also had 64 blocks.

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC

Middle blocker, 6-0 Senior

Ghaifan came away with 251 kills with a .316 efficiency and 60 blocks.

Hayden Hoos, Grand Island

Outside hitter, 5-9 Junior

Hoos finished with 341 kills and 152 digs for Grand Island.

Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul

outside hitter, 5-9 Senior

The All-Heartland Super Squad member led St. Paul with 411 kills, 346 digs and 44 ace serves last year.

Lexi Jones, Aurora

Outside hitter, 5-11 Senior

Jones led the Huskies with 297 kills last year.

Whitney Loman, Northwest

Outside hitter, 5-7 Senior

Loman was a six-rotation player for Northwest that finished with 216 kills and 339 digs.

Chloe Mader, Northwest

Middle blocker, 5-9 Senior

The Viking senior had 201 kills with a .209 efficiency and also had 94 blocks and 40 ace serves.

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC

Setter, 6-1 Junior

The returning All-Heartland Super Squad setter dished out 884 assists for the Crusaders, who finished fourth in Class C-1 last year.

Lauryn Scott, Adams Central

Middle hitter, 5-8 Senior

Scott helped the Patriots reach the state tournament for the second-straight season after coming away with 253 kills, 32 ace serves, 55 blocks and 195 digs

Tia Traudt, Grand Island

Outside hitter, 6-0 sophomore

The Islander sophomore came with with 355 kills, 315 digs, 20 blocks and 25 ace serves last year.

Gracie Woods, Grand Island CC

Outside hitter, 6-0 Senior

The Northwest Missouri State recruit finished with 267 kills with a .225 hitting efficiency, along with 315 digs and 34 blocks for the Crusaders.

