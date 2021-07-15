43-0: DCB program on impressive winning streak

“With our coaching staff, no one is really the head coach. We all just coach together. Nobody is afraid to say we should do something different. We’re a family.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About that family – yes, there are two Caspersens on the coaching staff and a player. You have two Noakes on the staff and a player. There is a Fries on the staff and two in the lineup. Two Ruhl brothers are also in the juniors lineup.

“We’re like a Catholic school,” Justin Caspersen said with a laugh. “We have a lot of the same last names.”

Sharing father/son bonds during this type of season provides plenty of invaluable, special moments.

“Me and Justin have put in a lot of time with these kids in all sports. so it means a lot,” Joe Noakes said. “It’s a good group of kids, seniors too. We lose two kids after this senior season — two very crucial players. But we’re in a great spot right now with this program.”

That’s a scary thought for future opponents. There’s also the fact of how much baseball experience the already successful juniors are gaining this summer.