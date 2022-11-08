Adams Central aim to earn elusive win over Pierce

In two of the past three seasons, the Adams Central football team has played Pierce in the playoffs but lost both times.

The Class C-1, No. 7 Patriots get another crack at taking down the No. 2 Bluejays in the Class C-1 state football semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday night in Pierce.

“We’re in a great position,” Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan said. “I don’t know if there were a lot of people outside of our program that thought we would be at this particular point but our kids have competed extremely well all year long and have had a lot of success, so I’m happy for them.”

Adams Central made the semifinals for the third time in the past four seasons by defeating McCook 31-17, avenging their 28-14 loss to the Bison in the regular season.

“It was our best game of the year,” Mulligan said. “I thought we played well offensively and defensively. Special teams, we had one little lapse, but we played really, really well. After we beat Platteview in the first round of the playoffs, our kids were really excited for the opportunity to play McCook again because they felt that they didn’t play to the level that they could.”

The Patriots’ feature one of if not the top area 1-2 punch at the running back position in senior Hyatt Collins and junior Nick Conant. Collins has rushed for 1,066 yards with 21 touchdowns, while Conant has 792 yards with nine scores.

Mulligan said he’s been pleased with what the two backs have done, but it all starts with the offensive line.

“Statistically, I don’t think either of them are standing out,” Mulligan said. “Hyatt broke the 1,000-yard barrier and has quite a few touchdowns on the season and has a nose for the end zone. Nick has definitely stepped up his game this year too. I think between the two of them, they have around 1,700 or 1,800 yards which if you put that on one guy’s shoulders, that’s a pretty good season.

“It starts with the guys up front. The five lineman we have against McCook played by far their best game of the season. They’re extremely physical, and we’re not a big group up front. I think we have two guys who are over 200 pounds and everybody else is underneath that but schematically wise, technique wise, they’re pretty good at it.”

Mulligan said the running backs being able to spell one another throughout the course of the game has helped them stay fresh.

“Hyatt made a comment earlier this season and said his body feels a lot better on Saturday morning when he’s not carrying it 28 times a game like he has over the last couple of years,” Mulligan said. “Typically, his carries have been in the mid-to-upper teens and Nick has been near the low-to-mid teens kind of depending on the game. They’re both different ball carriers and have very good vision.”

Quarterback Sam Dierks, who has thrown for 1,491 yards with eight touchdowns, has continually progressed in the passing game, and Mulligan said it’s helped make their offense harder to stop.

“We definitely improved our pass game over the last three or four weeks,” Mulligan said. “Jayden Teichmeier has raised his level of performance too. Our offense is good because we’re able to be diverse. We typically try to have around a 70-30 or 60-40 run to pass ratio.”

On defense, the Patriots play fast and now have back one of their starting linebackers who missed a chunk of the season.

“We’re not a big group, but we’re an athletic group, and we really get to the ball well,” Mulligan said. “We don’t have a real complex defensive scheme. We just try to be gap sound and allow our kids to play fast to the ball and do what they do. We lost Lucas Gabriel in the middle of the season, and he was one of our middle linebackers and definitely one of our better players and got him back for the McCook game.”

That defense will try to slow Pierce’s offense that features one of the best quarterback-tight end combos in Abram Scholting and Husker commit Ben Brahmer. Scholting has thrown for 2,000 yards with 37 touchdowns, 17 of which have gone to Brahmer.

“Pierce is the pinnacle of Class C football,” Mulligan said. “They’re good every year. Their coaching staff is phenomenal. They have 78 or 79 kids on their roster which is extremely high for Class C football. They have 14 or 15 kids over 200 pounds which is again abnormal for Class C football. Our kids know we have a very tough challenge ahead of us, but our kids don’t seem to realize we’re undersized every game. It’s been that way all year long.

“When you line the teams up and say I'm going to take this player, I think a lot of the players from other teams would be taken before our kids, but when it comes to the ball being snapped and our kids being able to perform, they perform at a high level.”

The Bluejays have only scored under 40 points once, which was in last week’s quarterfinal game against Columbus Lakeview.

“That’s a very good question,” Mulligan said when asked how they’ll try to slow down Pierce’s offense. “No one has done it so far this year. It will be a very tough challenge for us to do the same thing.”

On the other side of the ball, Mulligan said the Pierce defense is complex and relies on their athletes to make plays.

“Defensively, they run an odd front or an even front,” Mulligan said. “They run man coverage or zone coverage. They’re not a big blitzing type team because they have the athletes that can defeat your players on-on-one. They’re fundamentally sound. …I don’t really see a team with weaknesses.”

The current forecast for Friday’s kickoff is a high of 29 degrees with winds 15 to 25 miles per hour.

While the weather will likely be a challenge for both teams, Mulligan said the biggest key for the Patriots is making sure they don’t give up mentally, which can be easy to do against a team as potent as Pierce.

“We have to make sure we stay strong mentally and physically the whole game because we will have failure,” Mulligan said. “You’re not a very smart person if you think you’re going to go to Pierce and stop them all the time offensively and defensively. We’re going to have to deal with failure on Friday night against them, and we have to make sure we mentally attack that in the right way.”