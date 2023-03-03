LINCOLN – Kadi Kimberly’s 3-pointer with 29 seconds left broke a tie and allowed Adams Central to come away with a 47-44 win over Bridgeport during the Class C-1 state semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The win puts the Patriots in the C-1 state championship. Adams Central is looking to win its first state title since 1995.

Megyn Scott led Adams Central with 15 points, while Kimberly added 11.

The Patriots will take on three-time defending state champion North Bend Central in the final at 11 a.m. Saturday at PBA.

