Coming off of the Central Conference tournament championship, the Adams Central girls have been dominant throughout the season.

With only one loss on their resume, the Class C-1 No. 3 Patriots (20-1) have been able to sustain success this season, despite graduating all-state player Libby Trausch off of last year’s team.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate over the years to have a lot of success, and I think our girls have learned what that takes,” Adams Central girls coach Evan Smith said. “I think that’s kind of a learned experience for them. They’ve been able to build some of that confidence over the years. We have a lot of girls that have gotten a lot of playing time in the last few years. Just made it easier to transition from one year to the next when that confidence is built up. Obviously, we’ve got some kids that know how to play ball.”

The lone loss of the season was to Grand Island Central Catholic 50-49 on Jan. 21. The Crusaders didn’t have Lucy Ghaifan, and that changed what Smith had prepared his team for.

“Obviously, you have to plan for Lucy and what she does on the floor and what she brings,” Smith said. “I think unfortunately for us, they’re guards played a little more free and realized they had to hit some shots for them to be successful, and they did that.

“They’re one of those teams that their record isn’t indicative of how good they really are. It was a good learning moment for us. I think it regrouped us moving forward for the last stretch of the season and gave us some things to talk about as a group and refocus.”

However, the Patriots have beaten one of the other top teams in C-1 in No. 5 Minden, which was a 54-51 overtime win in December. Smith said it was a huge confidence booster for the team.

“That week, we were kind of battling some illnesses and girls not feeling great,” Smith said. “We found a way to win. Minden’s a great basketball team and well coached. They get after it on the defensive end. A really good full court pressing team. They force you to hit shots because they sit in a zone in the halfcourt. I was really proud of that win.”

Offensively, Smith said the production starts with Rachell Goodon and Megyn Scott.

“With Rachel being 6-3 inside, she’s really a force and teams have to put a lot of emphasis on her,” he said. “She finishes really well around the rim. There’s a 1-2 punch with her and Megyn Scott who both finish well around the rim. Megyn is a little more creative with how she finishes around the rim, and Rachel is more of give it to me, and ‘I’m going to go do my thing’.”

He also said what makes them different from last year is their ability to hit three-pointers.

Adams Central is also out rebounding teams 10 to 12 rebounds a game, which limits opponents opportunities to score. Smith said they’re ‘locked in’ on the defensive side of the ball.

“Scouting report wise, they know what they need to do to take away some of the key things teams are trying to do against us,” Smith said. “They just are locked in constantly on what we need to do defensively to make teams struggle to score. We’re going to give up points, but they’re going to have to get them earned.”

Besides Goodon and Scott, Adams Central starts Lauryn Scott, Kylie Cancaster and Gracie Weichman, while bringing Kadi Kimberly, Briley Nienhueser and Lynsie Lancaster off the bench.

Smith said the Patriots’ guard play was an area of concern coming into the season, but that they’ve risen when needed and shown they’re not a one dimensional team.

“They continue to just make plays when we need them,” he said. “I think that’s been the big deal. We rely heavily on Rachel and Megyn inside. They’re big success this year has just been knocking down key shots, and Rachel has done a great job of when she gets doubled, finding our guard, and our guards have rewarded her. We put a big emphasis on that. If we can give our posts opportunities to score, they’re going to give you opportunities to score.”

Despite dropping down to C-1 after making the state tournament semifinals in Class B last season, Adams Central’s schedule didn’t change, meaning they’re gaining wildcard points from playing Class B squads.

However, Smith said there are no slouches in their sub-district that includes both GICC and Minden.

“The emphasis on playing well throughout the whole season will reward us hopefully that no matter what happens in district play, we can give ourselves a chance to play in a district final,” he said. “Thankfully, we’ll let GICC and Minden duke it out on the other side. If you have to play one of those teams in the first round, it just changes the complexion of what the district looks like. We’ve done our work throughout the year to put ourselves in the position we are.”

If the Adams Central girls make the state tournament again this season, that would make four out of the past five seasons. Smith said credit goes to the AC youth basketball program, parents and coaches of past and current players.

The effort by all associated with the Patriots culminated in their first conference championship since 1994.

“I think for our kids, it was one of those things where we spoke of it enough as a team,” Smith said. “It was one of those things that was an emphasis at the beginning of the year. We wrote it down. It was something we really keyed in on especially after a first round loss (in conference) last year. I think it was something they felt they needed to solidify their position in Class C-1.

“It was fun to watch their focus that week of the tournament and what each game meant to them and how hard they needed to play each game. I use the word ‘dialed in’ all of the time with this group, and they really are constantly checked in what we need to do to win games. …I think it just gave our girls a lot of confidence going in that we can beat anybody we go up against, and we need to have that mindset and that conference championship really helped with that.”