Adams Central girls win Central Conference tournament

YORK—The last time the Adams Central girls won their conference tournament, none of the players on the current team were around.

However, the Patriots were the ones who looked like an experienced team in the Central Conference Tournament final Saturday night.

One week after their first loss of the season, which was to Grand Island Central Catholic, Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central used a run in the second half to pull away from the Class B No. 4 Dukes and ultimately win the Central Conference tournament title, 53-38.

The conference championship is Adams Central’s first since 1994.

“It means a lot,” Adams Central forward Megyn Scott said. “All of the teams that have come before us have worked hard to get us up to this position and make us comfortable in positions like this. Now, to finally win, it’s so exciting.”

Adams Central forced four straight York turnovers to start the second half, and their defensive intensity carried over to their offense as they went on an 11-0 run over the first 4:10 of the second half. Their high level of play continued mostly for the rest of the stanza and with 6:29 left in the game, it had turned into a 18-4 run.

Patriots coach Evan Smith gave credit to his defense for talking and not allowing 3-pointers, which is what the Dukes are known for.

“Obviously, coach (Matt) Kern might have a different thought on that,” Smith said. “I thought we chased their girls off of the line a lot tonight. Forcing them into a lot of tough shots and uncomfortable shots which was the goal. Our girls just communicated so well defensively that it allowed us to get some first chance rebounds instead of allowing them second and third chance rebound opportunities, especially in the second half.”

Offensively, Smith said they started taking advantage of their size inside over that stretch.

“Obviously, the mismatches inside, and we took advantage of that,” he said. “Rachel (Goodon) and Megan finished outstanding inside which opened some stuff up for us outside. Didn’t shoot particularly well from the three-point line, but we were able to find ways to the hoops and make some free throws to stretch that lead.”

Adams Central is the only team to beat York (15-2) this season, and they’ve done it twice. The Patriots won the earlier matchup 45-39 in overtime at home. Smith said he felt the difference was that they’ve grown a lot since the last time the two teams saw each other.

“We were able to score in the first half and get some buckets,” Smith said. “I think our girls were able to regroup after that GICC loss. I think it helped them understand that we’re human, and we can make mistakes and still be OK. They really kind of bonded together here these last couple of weeks and stepped up to the challenge. We can take team’s punches, but we can throw them right back. I think that was kind of the mentality going into today.”

Chloe Koch led York with 15 points.

Scott led Adams Central with 15 points. She said that she felt the responsibility to get this title.

“Conference is a big deal,” Scott said. “I know our team wanted this a lot, so I just think I owed this to my team and everything to just finish.”

Goodon finished right behind Scott with 14 more points.

Adams Central 53, York 38

York; 8; 14; 4; 12-38

Adams Central; 10; 14; 16; 13-53

YORK

Kynli Collins 0-4 2-3 2, Kiersten Portwine 1-11 2-4 5, Lainey Portwine 2-5 0-0 6, Chloe Koch 4 5-6 15, Mia Burke 0-2 1-2 1, Rylyn Cast 1-7 3-4 6, Josie Loosvelt 1-1 1-6 3.

ADAMS CENTRAL

Kadi Kimberly 2 0-0 5, Gracie Weichman 0 4-4 4, Briley Nienhueser 2 4-6 8, Megyn Scott 7 1-5 15, Lauryn Scott 2-7 2-2 7, Rachel Goodon 6 2-2 14.

Boys third-place game

Seward 55, Aurora 32

Coming off of Saturday’s Central Conference tournament semifinal against the York boys, Class C-1 No. 7 Aurora was out of sorts on Saturday, and it showed offensively as the Huskies scored just 10 first half points against Seward.

The offense kicked up a notch in the third quarter, but the Bluejays shooters got going from outside. Seward put up 24 points in the quarter to ultimately claim third place on the boys side in a 55-32 victory over Aurora.

“They really guarded us well I thought in the first half, and we didn’t get any shots to go down on the inside,” Aurora coach Kevin Asher said. “I thought the difference in the game in the first half is they hit a few key possessions. I thought we defended pretty well. We’ll take 20 points at half any day, but we couldn’t get anything going offensively pretty much the whole night. Our kids are a little frustrated at this point but teams go through stages where things like this can happen. We just have to regroup next week.”

Tresten Haas and Drew Covalt each scored 11 points to lead Seward (8-9). The Bluejays had a balanced attack as Kameron Dyer and Hank Hughes each added in another ten.

Booker Scheierman led Aurora (11-6) with 11 points.

Seward 55, Aurora 32

Seward; 11; 9; 24; 11-55

Aurora; 7; 3; 10; 12-32

SEWARD

Kameron Dyer 3-6 4-4 10, Tresten Haas 3-8 4-4 11, Malachi Limback 2-2 1-1 5, Drew Covalt 5-10 0-0 11, Finn Hochstein 0-3 2-2 2, Hank Hughes 4-5 0-0 10, AJ Frazey 3-4 0-0 6.

AURORA

Cam Holliday 0-0 2-2 2, Chase Phillips 1-3 4-6 7, Booker Scheierman 5-12 1-2 11, Dylan Danielson 1-3 2-2 4, Carsen Staehr 2-6 1-2 5, Koby Nachtigal 0-3 1-2 1, Carlos Collazo 1-2 0-0 2.