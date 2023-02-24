Despite a choppy start, the No. 3-rated Patriots never panicked and were dominant in the game’s final 25 1/2 minutes on their way to a 71-54 home-court win over Syracuse. The victory clinched a second consecutive state-tournament berth for Adams Central, which has earned trips to Lincoln in four of the past five years.

“With the experience that this group has had — both in this (district) game and a lot of other big games throughout the season and in the years past — comfort is a really good word I’d use to describe how they felt going into the game,” Patriots coach Evan Smith said. “I thought Syracuse did a great job shooting the ball. They shot probably the best they’ve shot all year long, but our girls stuck to the game plan and just kept chipping away and finding ways to get to the rim and hit some big shots.”

Six-foot-3 senior post player Rachel Goodon scored 20 points to go with eight rebounds and two blocked shots for Adams Central (24-1). Megyn Scott had 19 points and six steals, while Kadi Kimberly hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for the Patriots.

Adams Central shot 50% from the floor (23 of 46), including going 8 of 17 from 3-point range. The Patriots had 17 assists on 23 field goals, including a team-high five assists from Kylie Lancaster.

“Our guards definitely do a good job of making stuff happen,” Scott said. “I think we’re all pretty unselfish players and looking for one more pass.”

Offensive versatility makes the Patriots difficult to stop, Smith said. Against Syracuse, Adams Central had offensive success pushing the ball upcourt on the break, shooting from outside, driving to the basket and forcing the ball inside to Goodon and Scott.

“You can’t just guard one girl,” Smith said of his team. “You’ve got to get out on a lot of different people. When Kadi is hitting 3s like she did tonight, that just draws another girl out of the paint and then we can go to work inside.

“I’m just so pleased with the overall offensive effort. We scored from a lot of different places today.”

Jayden Meyer and Katelyn Smith scored 16 points apiece for Syracuse (12-14). Kadyn Sisco finished with a double-double (12 points and 14 rebounds) for the Rockets, who led 5-2 after the first three minutes.

But Adams Central used a 10-2 run in the final 1:31 of the first quarter to take a 19-10 lead. After building a 17-point lead through three quarters, the Patriots went ahead by 22 points twice in the fourth — the last time with 2:41 to play when Scott’s driving basket gave her team a 66-44 lead.

Now Adams Central, a team that entered the season with lofty expectations, can finally focus on the state tournament. After reaching the Class B state semifinals last season, senior Lauryn Scott said the Patriots can’t wait to get back to Lincoln

“From the beginning of the season, we said we were going one game at a time,” Scott said. “Big games, small games — they all mattered. Now that we’ve gotten where we want to be, I’m really excited for another week.”

Smith agreed.

“It’s a great thing to get down to Lincoln, but these girls have a goal and it’s not just to get there,” Smith said. “We’re going to play really hard on Wednesday next week and hopefully give ourselves a chance to play on the weekend.”

Adams Central 71, Syracuse 54

SYRACUSE (12-14)

Kadyn Sisco 4-8 3-6 12, Rylee Seelhoff 0-1 0-0 0, Eva Brammier 0-2 0-0 0, Jayden Meyer 6-14 1-4 16, Katelyn Smith 5-7 6-7 16, Bridget Donovan 2-4 1-3 6, Hailey Kirchhoff 1-1 0-0 2, Ashlynn Vestal 0-2 1-2 1, Kathleen Donovan 0-0 1-2 1, Claire Noerrlinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-39 13-24 54.

ADAMS CENTRAL (24-1)

Gracie Weichman 1-3 2-2 4, Megyn Scott 7-11 4-4 19, Kylie Lancaster 1-2 1-2 4, Lauryn Scott 2-6 0-2 6, Rachel Goodon 7-12 6-9 20, Kadi Kimberly 4-7 0-0 12, Lynsie Lancaster 0-1 1-2 1, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0 2-2 2, Annie Trausch 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-46 17-25 71.

Syracuse 10 13 9 22—54

Adams Central 19 14 14 24—71

3-point goals—Syracuse 5-10 (Sisco 1-1, Meyer 3-7, B.Donovan 1-1, Vestal 0-1), AC 8-17 (Weichman 0-2, M.Scott 1-2, K.Lancaster 1-2, L.Scott 2-4, Kimberly 4-7). Rebounds—Syracuse 32 (Sisco 14), AC 22 (Goodon 8). Assists—Syracuse 10 (Meyer 5), AC 17 (K.Lancaster 5). Turnovers—Syracuse 20, AC 10. Total fouls—Syracuse 16, AC 18. Technicals—None. A—NA.