Adams Central moves into C-1 title game

Behind that zone, Adams Central took a 14-5 lead early in the second quarter and went up 26-12 at the half. Wayne never got closer than 12 points in the second half.

Lucas Bohlen paced the Patriots on the offensive end with 14 points while Boelhower added 12 to go along with seven rebounds.

The postgame feelings for Adams Central were a 180-degree turn from last year when it fell to Ogallala in the semifinal round.

“I’ve had the score of the semifinal game up in my room since we lost that, and it’s super rewarding to get back and actually win the semifinal game, get back to the finals and especially do it with my brothers,” Boelhower said.

Zac Foster said: “It was something we talked about a little bit – probably not as much as people think – about trying to get back to this stage. We were kind of stung by Ogallala’s game last year, just not playing as well as we thought we would because we were 25-1 last year when we played Ogallala in the semis when we got beat.”

It will be the second finals appearance for the Patriots, who finished as the C-1 runner-up in 2016.