Adams Central moves into C-1 title game

LINCOLN – Teenagers can be known for coming up with creative excuses to get out of work, but Dante Boelhower seems to have a reason that is pretty legit.
Instead of helping Striv produce hype videos for Saturday’s boys basketball state championship games, Boelhower will be preparing to play in one.
The 6-foot-2 forward is one of four starting seniors hoping to end their Adams Central careers with a Class C-1 state title after the Patriots shut down Wayne 52-40 in Friday’s semifinal round at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“It’s nice to be playing in this (championship game) instead of taking photos of it,” Boelhower said.
Wayne (23-6) couldn’t replicate its opening round upset of Kearney Catholic and never seemed to solve the Patriots’ 1-3-1 zone. The Blue Devils had the ball for 65 seconds on the first possession of the game and never got a shot off.
Wayne only managed 14 shots in the first half.
“I think our 1-3-1 is what really gets us going in these games,” said Boelhower, who plays atop the zone. “We pride ourselves on playing together as one in that zone and moving together and moving on the pass. I think our defense sets the tone for us early in these games.”
The zone returned to its usual effective form after the Patriots (26-2) struggled defensively with it until late in an opening round overtime win over St. Paul.
“Our zone is pretty good,” coach Zac Foster said. “It’s the best thing that we do and Wednesday St. Paul took us out of it because they just shot the heck out of it and played well. When we’re at our best, we play our zone pretty well. You saw that for most of the game, especially the first half.”
Boelhower said the seniors’ experience together pays off on the defensive end.
“Us four seniors have played together since we were in second grade,” he said. “So, I think just knowing each other and knowing our tendencies really helps us. It’s been super rewarded to see us grow up together and have a chance to win a state championship.”
Team chemistry is often talked about when it comes to offensive success. But that’s important on defense, too.
“Their anticipation is really, really elite,” Foster said. “They understand the game with a high court IQ, and they can see things happen before they’re happening. Their anticipation and reading things are really good.
“Tyler Slechta is as good a defender as I’ve ever coached and he’s in the back end of the zone, so he’s kind of a free safety back there and can kind of communicate what he sees. Cam (Foster) and Dante in the middle of it are really good, and all five guys on the floor are connected five as one. It’s cheesy, but they play together defensively so well.”
Behind that zone, Adams Central took a 14-5 lead early in the second quarter and went up 26-12 at the half. Wayne never got closer than 12 points in the second half.
Lucas Bohlen paced the Patriots on the offensive end with 14 points while Boelhower added 12 to go along with seven rebounds.
The postgame feelings for Adams Central were a 180-degree turn from last year when it fell to Ogallala in the semifinal round.
“I’ve had the score of the semifinal game up in my room since we lost that, and it’s super rewarding to get back and actually win the semifinal game, get back to the finals and especially do it with my brothers,” Boelhower said.
Zac Foster said: “It was something we talked about a little bit – probably not as much as people think – about trying to get back to this stage. We were kind of stung by Ogallala’s game last year, just not playing as well as we thought we would because we were 25-1 last year when we played Ogallala in the semis when we got beat.”
It will be the second finals appearance for the Patriots, who finished as the C-1 runner-up in 2016.
“At some point and time, Adams Central is going to win a state championship,” Zac Foster said. “I don’t know if it’s tomorrow or not, but at some point in time we’re going to win one. We’re going to keep putting ourselves in a position where we can get here, because if you get here you have a chance.”
For that state championship to come this year, the Patriots will need to win Saturday’s 10:45 a.m. game against two-time defending champion Auburn, which outlasted Omaha Concordia in double overtime to extend its winning streak to 61 games. That’s the third-longest winning streak in state history.
“It’s going to take a lot of discipline,” Boelhower said. “It’s going to take a clean game. They’re super well coached, they’re super smart, they play the game the right way. It’s going to take a lot of discipline and poise knowing it’s a game of runs, and hopefully we can come out on top.”
The Patriots look forward to the challenge.
“Coach (Jim) Weeks is a phenomenal coach and he’s a good friend,” Zac Foster said. “Sixty-one in a row or whatever they’ve got and Cam Binder and (Dan) Frary – it will take our absolute best to play those guys and beat them, but if there’s anything that March Madness shows you it’s that anybody is beatable. We like our team, and we like our chances.”