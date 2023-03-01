LINCOLN — Both teams had a feeling out period in the first quarter but in the second quarter, Adams Central outscored Gothenburg 13-5 to take a 21-13 lead into halftime.

The Patriots worked the ball more in the quarter and had an and-one play and a three-pointer which helped generate some more offense, but it was their defense that was the difference, as the Swedes didn’t score a field goal the entire quarter.

Gothenburg roared back to cut their deficit to five at the end of the third quarter, trailing 33-28 and take a 36-35 lead with 3:58 left in the fourth quarter.

From that point on, Adams Central’s Rachel Goodon took the Patriots on a 7-2 run, going 5 of 6 from the free throw line with a layup, to help extend the lead and capture a 45-38 win to advance to Friday’s C-1 semifinal at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena where they will take on Bridgeport.

Adams Central coach Evan Smith talked about the Patriots were able to hang on despite momentum shifting.

“I thought our girls battled. We had some bad turnovers there in the fourth quarter. Just kind of got sloppy with the ball and had some bonehead plays on defense. They’re a good three-point shooting team, and we knew that, but we got lost a few times. Our girls throughout the whole year have had to battle through some of that adversity.

“We settled down and got a couple of sets where we could get Rachel the ball and try to force some things inside. Obviously, we were able to get some foul calls down the stretch that allowed us to seal the deal with free throws.”

Goodon finished with 15 points to lead Adams Central (15-1). About her play in crunch time, Goodon said she felt a need for someone to step up, and she stepped into that role.

“I knew someone needed to come out and score and get things going, so we could get that momentum up again,” she said. “I just thought I had to pick up the leadership and get going.”

With her last free throw made with 40 seconds to go, she reached her 1,000th career point. To make it even better, the Patriots didn’t let her in on how close she was.

“It means a lot to me,” Goodon said. “Honestly, I didn’t know I was close so when everyone was holding up all of the signs, it felt amazing with all of the support I have.”

In the second quarter, Adams Central didn’t allow the Swedes to score a field goal. However, Smith said nothing really changed schematically.

“We just stepped it up a little on defense a bit more,” he said. “We were forcing tough shots and getting that first rebound, and that was a big part of that. …Just dialed up a little on defense was all it was.”

Aubrey O’Hare led Gothenburg with (21-4) with 14 points. The Swedes were without their second leading scorer per game, Ellarey Harm, for most of the game as she dealt with foul trouble.

Adams Central will take on Bridgeport, which posted a 61-57 victory over Lincoln Christian, at 10:45 a.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Patriots are familiar with the Bulldogs, as they handed Bridgeport their first loss of the season last year. Bridgeport went on to finish runner-up in Class C-2, losing to Hastings St. Cecilia 40-38.

“They’re really, really good,” Smith said. “The two sisters (Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl) are really good scoring wise, and their offense runs through them, but they have a couple of guards that have been hitting shots for them this year which creates another layer of defense you have to come up with. You can’t just sag off everybody. I think we match up really well with them. Our length is good. We have some good stuff we’ll attack their defense with. Hopefully, it’s a good matchup, and we can score a few more points than we did tonight.”

Adams Central 45, Gothenburg 38

Gothenburg; 8; 5; 15; 10-38

Adams Central; 8; 13; 12; 12-45

GOTHENBURG

Taryn O’Hare 0-2 0-0 0, Emily Cornwell 0-2 0-0 0, Ashlyn Richeson 1-7 5-7 7, Kynlee Strauser 2-9 0-0 5, Clara Evert 2-4 2-2 9, Aubrey O’Hare 4-8 4-7 14, Ellarey Harm 1-2 1-3 3.

ADAMS CENTRAL

Kadi Kimberly 3-11 0-0 8, Lynsie Lancaster 0-1 0-0 0, Gracie Weichman 2-3 1-2 5, Briley Nienhueser 1-2 0-0 3, Megyn Scott 4-7 1-2 9, Kylie Lancaster 1-3 0-0 2, Lauryn Scott 0-1 3-6 3, Rachel Goodon 3-7 8-9 15.