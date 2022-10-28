Adams Central runs past Platteview

HASTINGS—Friday night was Adams Central running back Hyatt Collins’ birthday, and he celebrated it in style on his home field by leading his team to a first-round playoff win.

Collins ran the ball 25 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns as Class C-1 No. 9 Adams Central defeated Platteview 29-14. However, it was an early fumble that helped inspire him.

After leading 7-0 after the first quarter, Collins coughed up the ball and Platteview took it in for a score.

“It slipped, and I had to pick it up,” Collins said. “I felt like I let them down in that moment. I had to help the team get the game back and get another touchdown late.”

He indeed got right back off the grass and went at it again, rumbling for 27 yards on his next carry and capping that Adams Central drive with another 8-yard touchdown to go ahead 14-6.

“I’ve got great teammates,” Collin said. “They really had big holes for me and the line did a great job. It’s fun running behind those guys. It was a great team win.”

Collins rushed for another touchdown in the second stanza to give the Patriots a 22-14 lead heading into halftime.

Nick Conant, who ended the night with 15 carries and 76 yards, added another rushing touchdown in the third quarter for what ended up being the final score of the night.

“I was very pleased with our ability to run the ball,” Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan said. “It’s been very frustrating the last three weeks. We actually rushed for under 100 yards against McCook and Aurora. Our line did a very good job this week. Brendon Ground stepped in for Derrion Walther at tackle. I thought Hyatt probably had one of his better games as far as running with authority too.”

Adams Central quarterback Sam Dierks finished 2-for-8 with 48 yards.

While the Patriots’ rushing attack impressed, their defense was right there with them as they held Platteview (6-4) quarterback Jakob Ruhl to 11-for-25 and 51 yards. Ruhl was also their leading rusher with 70 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Platteview averaged 165 passing yards a game coming in.

“I’m pleased with how we competed,” Mulligan said. “I challenged them to compete for our quarters because you don’t want to step off the field if it is your last game not knowing if you have everything you had. This team has been very good in that aspect this year. We’re not a deep team. The kids we put out there aren’t big kids, but they fight like heck. It makes me very proud.”

Mulligan went on to say that Adams Central’s defensive scheme isn’t very complex compared to a lot of other schools in the state and that it allows the athletes on the team to play freely and make plays.

The Patriots (8-2) move on to play No. 4 McCook (10-0) on the road next Friday. It’s a rematch from two weeks ago where they lost 28-14.

“With two minutes left, we had the opportunity to tie the game and didn’t make the play,” Mulligan said. “That was a very physical, tough game. They’re a well coached team. We’ll watch our game and the Chadron and Broken Bow game and try to come up with the game plan. It’s a unique experience to go down there and play.

Collins said he’s excited to see the Bison once again.

“When we walked off the field last time, I wanted another shot at them,” Collin said. “It’s going to be a great game.”

Adams Central 29, Platteview 14

Platteview; 0; 14; 0; 0—14

Adams Central; 7; 15; 7; 0—29

First Quarter

AC—Hyatt Collins 18 run (Kaleb Wahlmeier kick), 9:57.

Second Quarter

PL—Jared Kuhl 8 run (kick no good), 11:00.

AC—Collins 5 run (Wahlmeier kick), 8:12.

PL—Dezmond Straatmann 86 kick return (Kuhl run), 7:59.

AC—Collins 7 run (Collins run), 2:54.

Third Quarter

AC—Nick Conant 14 run (Wahlmeier kick), 8:12.