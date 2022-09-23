Adams Central squeaks by Central City

CENTRAL CITY – The game lived up to the hype.

In a Class C-1 district showdown between Central City and No. 7 Adams Central that was looked at as one of the top games in the state on Friday, momentum swings were aplenty, and it was the Patriots who made the plays in crunch time.

The Bison drove down near midfield on the Patriots side with 50 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, trying to send the game to overtime or win it with under a minute to go.

Central City quarterback Derek Pfeifer threw the ball to the right sideline toward Ashton Gragg, his top target that was featured often throughout the night. However, instead of a Gragg catch, Adams Central defensive back Jayden Teichmeier intercepted the ball.

The Patriots then forced the Bison to use their timeouts and the clock struck midnight on Central City, as the Patriots snagged a 30-27 win.

Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan said his message postgame to his players was the same one he had before the game.

“I asked one thing of the guys and that was to play as hard as you can for the entire game,” Mulligan said. “I think they did that. I didn’t see a lack of effort out there. Central City has a really good football team, especially offensively. …We have a team that really enjoys playing together, and they’re happy for each other’s success. …That was a quality football game.”

Adams Central’s Sam Dierks had what ended up being the game winning score with 3:19 left to go in the fourth. On third and 8 from the Bison 18-yard line, he threw the ball to Hyatt Collins in the middle of the end zone. The ball was just inches away from being tipped by Derek Pfeifer.

“I would say the football gods reversed the roles because we had Jayden wide open on a seam route and No. 2 (Tyler Carroll) came over and made a fantastic play,” Mulligan said. “Here, the football gods said ‘you’re going to miss this one.’ Great concentration on his (Collins) part. We do a distraction drill all the time with our running backs and receivers, and he focused in and made the catch.

“Players make plays, and we have a few of them.”

The short field was set up by a punt return from Nick Conant who fielded the ball near midfield.

Dierks was 10-for-19 through the air with 149 yards, one touchdowns and one interception. Collins had 17 rushes for 62 yards and two touchdowns, while Conant had 12 carries for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Adams Central (5-0) hosts St. Paul next Friday.

For Central City, coach Troy Huebert said he was proud of his guys’ effort.

“We played our butts off and fought like crazy,” Huebert said. “Our group is resilient. We came back after a slow start in the third quarter, and we started the game off kind of slow. We just kept playing and kept fighting. Give Adams Central credit. They made a couple of plays out there at the end to get that last touchdown and come away with a victory. That’s just two good teams going at it.”

Derek Pfeifer was 19-for-30 with 235 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Gragg finished with 105 yards receiving and the two scores.

Central City (3-2) travels to Fairbury for their next game.

“We’re going to keep battling and playing hard, and I think we’re going to get better every week,” Huebert said. “Our schedule doesn’t help us out, so we know every week is going to be a grind. …We’ll see where the chips fall at the end of the year, but I think we’ll be tough out if we can find a way to get into the playoffs.”

Adams Central 30, Central City 27

Adams Central 6 3 14 7—30

Central City 0 13 6 8—27

First Quarter

AC—Hyatt Collins 15 run (Kaleb Wahlmeier PAT no good).

Second Quarter

CC—Derek Pfeifer 5 pass to Ashton Gragg (Dylan Pfeifer PAT good).

CC—Dylan Pfeifer 5 run (Dylan Pfeifer PAT no good).

AC—Wahlmeier 27 FG.

Third Quarter

AC—Collins 2 run (Wahlmeier PAT good)

AC—Conant 1 run (Wahlmeier PAT good).

CC—Dylan Pfeifer 93 kickoff (2PT conversion no good)

Fourth Quarter

CC—Derek Pfeifer 36 pass to Gragg (2PT conversion good).

AC—Sam Dierks 18 pass to Collins (Wahlmeier PAT good).