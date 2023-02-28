The Adams Central girls basketball team is ready to take the next step.

After suffering losses in the semifinals during their last two trips to state, the Patriots want to play in the championship game on Saturday.

The Patriots lost to North Bend Central in the semifinals in Class C-1 in 2020, while falling to Omaha Skutt in the Class B semifinals last year.

AC coach Evan Smith said the Class C-1, No. 3-rated Patriots, who open with No. 10 Gothenburg at 3:15 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Wednesday, want to play for the title since winning Class C-1 in 1995.

“I think the girls are tired of just being happy of just being down there,” Smith said. “I think they are ready to make some noise down there. We want to play in the championship on Saturday and hopefully, bring home some more hardware for our trophy case.

“But it’s a pretty special group coming back after losing some pretty good seniors. It feels nice to have another crack at it. These girls have been really focused all year long.”

Rachel Gooden returns for the Patriots. The 6-4 post leads Adams Central with 13.9 points per game and seven rebounds per game. She also has 56 blocks on the blocks, 40 steals and 30 assists.

Smith said Gooden is not only a good offensive player but a good defensive player as well.

“She is such a rim protector for us and she does a good job in not overplaying her girl. She can step off and help off a little bit,” Smith said. “Our guards know they have her on the back side so that they can play a little harder on defense. She alters shots very well and gets in people’s way all the time.

“Offensively, she does a great job creating opportunities for her to score. I think she’s an underrated passer as she is good in finding the open shooters since a lot of teams collapse on her.”

Smith said that junior Megyn Scott, who averages 11.1 ppg, is a player that can score as well.

“She likes to catch the ball out a little further away from the basket so she can get to the rim,” Smith said. “She brings a unique type of post play for us just like Rachel does.”

One of the concerns for the Patriots coming into the season was having to replace guard Libby Trausch. Smith said there have been a number of players who filled that role. Gracie Weichman was a starter last year but is the AC point guard that is averaging 4.7 ppg and has 45 assists on the season.

But he has been pleased with what Kylie Lanscaster, Lauryn Scott, Kadi Kimberly, Briley Nienhueser and Lynsie Lancaster have done as well.

“We had some kids step up into nice roles. Gracie is a solid point guard for us and doesn’t make many mistakes with the ball,” Smith said. “We have nice guard play out of Kylie and Lauryn as well. I got some nice girls who came off the bench in Kadi, Lynsie and Briley that have been solid who provided some nice minutes for those girls. ”

The Patriots face a familiar opponent in Gothenburg. Adams Central posted a 54-37 win over the Swedes on Dec. 9.

Kynlee Strasuser leads Gothenburg with 12.7 points per game, while Ellarey Harm averages 11.8 ppg. Smith said the Swedes, who finished fourth in Class C-1 last year, are a much different team than when the Patriots played them early in the season.

“They’ve definitely picked up their pace in how they play,” Smith said. “They have a lot of girls who can shoot the three. They’ll probably draw Rachel out as some of their posts do play around the perimeter. We’ll need to guard everybody.”

For Class C-1 as a whole, Smith said it’s going to be a very interesting tournament. North Bend Central is looking for its fourth-straight title, while Bridgeport is looking to cap off an undefeated season.

Smith said he sees any of the eight teams making some noise. With that in mind, he’s excited for the Patriots to be a part of the fun.

“What a great tournament it’s going to be,” Smith said. “I feel anyone of the eight teams can win it if they get hot. I think we are one of those teams. I’m glad we get to be a part of it.”