Getting out of the blocks strong is always a key part to success in any sprint race in track and field.

Grant Trausch is someone who believes in it, given that he has already set school records for Adams Central in both the 100 (10.79) and 200 (21.87).

Trausch said he’s getting out of the blocks better is a reason for that success.

“I feel like I’m getting out of the blocks better than I have in the past,” Trausch said. “(AC sprint) Coach (Shawn) Mulligan has really helped in the blocks. That’s been a downfall for me the past couple of years. This year, I feel like they’ve been better than what they have been.”

Those starts have helped the Patriot senior become one of the better sprinters in the state.

According to athletic.net, Trausch’s 200 time is the second-fastest time ran in the state regardless of class and the best time in Class B, while his 100 time is fifth in Class B.

He broke Adams Central’s 200 time at the Adams Central Invite on April 4. He broke his own school record in the 100 at the Dave Gee Invite this past Thursday. He previously set the school record at 10.83 at the Minden Invite on April 14.

“I really can’t complain with how the season is going, especially with setting school records in the 100 and 200,” Trausch said. “I was really excited when I saw those times, but I had to check them again to make sure they were official. I found out a short time later after the races that they were.”

Adams Central boys coach Zeb Noyd said impressive might not be the word to describe Trausch.

“That actually might be an understatement. He’s doing some great things,” Noyd said. “I was a little surprised to see him break the 200 record but at the same time, very happy for him. He broke the 100 school record at Minden and then broke it again (Thursday). He’s been very confident in what he’s been doing this year.

“I’ve just been ecstatic with how he has performed this year. But I do think there’s more in the tank for him,” Noyd said. “Just needs to fix a few tweaks here and there, especially in the 200.”

Noyd said Trausch has done a good job being a leader for the Patriots.

“When coach Mulligan has to go to JV meets, we usually put Grant in charge of the sprinters and let him run practice and make sure everyone is doing the right thing,” Noyd said. “He’s really improved in trying to be a good leader to the team. He understands what the team needs in order for us to be successful. He runs a 51.5 split in the 1,600 relay.”

Because of his times, he will be one of the many athletes competing in the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships on Monday at Northwest High School.

Trausch competed in the 100 and 200 in last year’s meet. He said it’s a fun meet to compete in.

“There is always good competition there. It should be a lot of fun to race in,” Trausch said. “It’s the best of the best in the area, and the competition helps push you.”

There are some goals Trausch said he would like to accomplish this season.

“I would like to win state in both events. That would be really cool, but I would always like to better my times,” Trausch said. “I really need to keep pushing those times and keep getting better and hopefully, get a great finish at state.”

Live results will be posted online

If you can not attend the meet, results will be posted live on https://live.athletic.net/meets/21986

Results will be up as soon as events are over.

Entries

The entries for the CNTC are completed. Full entries will be posted on The Independent website some time Saturday afternoon as well as being in Sunday’s edition.