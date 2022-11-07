Adversity-plagued Ord keeps battling

Time and time again this year, the Ord football team has fought their way through whatever challenge was thrown at them.

The Chanticleers will have another one this Friday when they play on the road at Norfolk Catholic at 7 p.m. in the C-2 semifinals.

“I feel like we’re in a really good place,” Ord coach Nate Wells said. “Very confident. We keep improving on a weekly basis. We’ve had a lot of adversity this year with injuries and other things that have happened. I’m very proud of our guys. They’re just resilient. They have a mental and physical toughness about them that’s very strong, and that’s what you want in a football team.”

Ord reached the semifinal game for the third-straight year, this time by beating Oakland-Craig at home 35-28. The Chants shut down the Knights at the goalline with just a few ticks left on the clock, preventing a tying score.

“We told the guys before the game and the whole week how good Oakland-Craig was,” Wells said. “Oakland-Craig has really smart football coaches, and we’ve got a lot of respect for those guys. The way they run their offense, they make you just have to defend so many things. Your eyes have to be in the right spot. In the first half, we played really well but made a couple of mistakes. It didn’t seem to get our guys down.

“They were confident going into the locker room, and I think they were confident in themselves that they could come out in the second half and play well. …Our saving grace has been our offensive and defensive lines. Our front five guys defensively are so good. They keep getting better, and they’re so physical and they’re upperclassmen.”

On offense, Ord has been led by junior running back Trent McCain, who’s filled in for Aidan Ryschon, who was the starter heading into the season.

“We were going to split time with Trent and Aidan Ryschon who got hurt in the first game, but holy smokes, Trent has a chance to run for over 2,000 yards,” Wells said. “I think there’s only one other guy in our school history that has done that who ran for 2,008. That would be quite an accomplishment.”

The story is similar at quarterback, as Blake Hinrichs has filled in for Dylan Hurlburt who was hurt in the third game of the season.

“Blake had played JV quarterback for us, and we always knew he was going to be a receiver for us,” Wells said. “He’s a smart kid and can play multiple positions. Looking back, we were like ‘we have to have a backup in case Dylan gets hurt.’ That’s the guy we targeted who we thought could lead the team if anything happens to Dylan. He’s just done a fantastic job. He’s a smart kid who’s become better at throwing the ball each week.

“And then he’s a savvy little runner. He’s not the fastest guy, but he has a chance to almost run for over 1,000 yards this year. He’s done an incredible job for us.”

The theme continues as the Chants’ leading receiver, Talan Bruha, went out with a season ending injury in their first round playoff win against Chase County.

Now, Ord heads to the football hotbed of the state, Northeast Nebraska, to take on Norfolk Catholic for the second time this season. The Chants lost the week two matchup 35-14.

“It’s tough,” Wells said. “They’re just really solid. It seems like they have great players at every position, and they’ll bring in other guys off the sideline who don’t miss a beat. There is a lot to defend with them. Their quarterback is a really good player. Obviously, (Karter) Kerkman is one of the best players in C-2. They have another fullback who is really fast and explosive. They’re like any other power team. They just wear you down and get shots on you if your eyes are in a bad spot, and they have guys who can catch the ball also.

“They’re tough to defend. Like I was saying with our team, it all starts up front with them. They got a lot of seniors up there, and those kids have been playing for the last three years. They’re really good up front. They’re the best offensive line we’ve seen this year, and I’m sure they’ve gotten better over the course of the year. We’re going to have our hands full. I can’t wait to see our offensive line go up against their defensive line and vice versa.”

One change from that week two matchup is Ord’s Ryan Gabriel, who Wells said had the potential to be the best player to ever play football at the school at the beginning of the season, moved from the H-back position back to the offensive line after the week two loss.

On defense, Wells said the Knights are just as experienced and rarely make mistakes.

“They’re a proud program,” Wells said. “They’re the most successful program we have in the state of Nebraska. Multiple state championships (10) and state runner-ups (eight) and coach (Jeff) Bellar is one heck of a coach. He’s pretty much the best to ever do it in our state. They know what they’re doing, and it’s going to be a fun challenge on Friday.”

As of Monday, the forecast for Friday in Norfolk calls for a high in the mid-20s with winds gusting near 40 miles per hour.

Wells said it could impact numerous things such as the importance of field position, the coin toss and running the ball effectively. However, he said he likes to think the Ord players are mentally strong enough to overcome the weather.

“Our kids just have that mentality,” Wells said. “It doesn’t matter how cold it is to them. There's no doubt it can be a factor in the game in some areas, but you teach kids to worry about the controllables and the weather isn’t something you can control. You have to execute at a really high level, not worry about those things and just play to the best of your ability.”

Wells said the Chants need a fast start, to tackle well and move the chains to come out victorious. He said the players are confident and excited to get another shot at Norfolk Catholic.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of people that think we can beat them, but that’s why you play the game,” Wells said.