After standout rookie season, Matthew Knies ready for more with Tri-City Storm

For an 18-year-old, 244 days can seem like a lifetime.
But when the Tri-City Storm takes the ice in Sioux City for Saturday’s season opener, that will be how long it has been since Matthew Knies and the team’s veterans played a meaningful hockey game.
“That’s got to be the longest time in my life,” Knies said.
A March 7 win over Muskegon turned out to be Tri-City’s final game before the United States Hockey League eventually canceled the rest of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Add in the 2020-21 season getting underway 1 1/2 months later than usual, and Knies is more than ready to start playing again.
“In the preseason, we couldn’t wait to go out and get on the ice and play because it had been so long,” Knies said. “It’s going to be exciting to start to play games that count in the standings.”
The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward had to adjust to an unusual offseason just like many athletes around the world due to the pandemic.
“It made things interesting,” the Phoenix native said. “They shut down my gym in Arizona, so I had to figure out workouts that I could do at home.”
That comes before an important season for Knies, a University of Minnesota recruit who is eligible for the 2021 NHL draft.
Knies was given a “B” rating by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau, which means he is judged to be a candidate to be a second- or third-round pick.
But that isn’t Knies’ main concern for the upcoming season.
“My focus is on me becoming a better player,” he said. “I want to get better in practices and games and do my best.”
Knies made a splash in his rookie USHL season after playing two games with the Storm as an affiliate player in 2018. He was one of 17 players in the league to average a point a game by putting up 14 goals and 31 assists for 45 points in 44 games.
He led the Storm in assists and was second in points.
Knies said coach Anthony Noreen’s approach helped him be so productive.
“Coach allows you to go out there and make mistakes,” he said. “When you aren’t afraid of making mistakes, you’re able to play with confidence. It’s also easy to get good chances when you play with guys like Nick Portz and Colby Ambrosio.”
While Ambrosio is off to Boston College and was a fourth-round draft pick by the Colorado Avalanche, Portz (a North Dakota commit) returns after putting up 15 goals and 23 assists.
Ten veterans return including six forwards.
“We have a lot of depth,” Knies said. “We have a lot of guys back and the new guys are really fitting in. Our goaltending is strong. I like how we’re looking.”
While nothing about this season is certain — witness Friday’s scheduled season opener at Des Moines being postponed — Knies hopes that this season ends with the Storm getting a taste of the postseason that it was denied due to the pandemic last spring.
“I want to find out what the playoffs are like,” he said. “Last year got cut off before we played a playoff game. I think we’re a pretty strong team and if we keep getting better until the end of the year, we can make the playoffs and compete for a Clark Cup. That’s a nice goal. Right now, we’re just ready for the season to begin.”
