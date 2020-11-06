After standout rookie season, Matthew Knies ready for more with Tri-City Storm

For an 18-year-old, 244 days can seem like a lifetime.

But when the Tri-City Storm takes the ice in Sioux City for Saturday’s season opener, that will be how long it has been since Matthew Knies and the team’s veterans played a meaningful hockey game.

“That’s got to be the longest time in my life,” Knies said.

A March 7 win over Muskegon turned out to be Tri-City’s final game before the United States Hockey League eventually canceled the rest of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Add in the 2020-21 season getting underway 1 1/2 months later than usual, and Knies is more than ready to start playing again.

“In the preseason, we couldn’t wait to go out and get on the ice and play because it had been so long,” Knies said. “It’s going to be exciting to start to play games that count in the standings.”

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward had to adjust to an unusual offseason just like many athletes around the world due to the pandemic.

“It made things interesting,” the Phoenix native said. “They shut down my gym in Arizona, so I had to figure out workouts that I could do at home.”