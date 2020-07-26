The U-Save Pharmacy seniors didn’t look like a team ready to see its season come to an end on Sunday.
And with the way U-Save played, that wasn’t a concern.
Strong offense, pitching and defense added up to an 8-0 victory in five innings over Shelton/Gibbon at Ryder Park. The game was a first-round match-up in the single-elimination Mid-Nebraska League tournament.
Aidan Keyes tossed a one-hitter while Braedon Aguilar and Jackson Hansen doubled on back-to-back pitches in the third inning to help U-Save start to pull away.
In the end, U-Save (10-11) advanced in a thrifty 1-hour, 20-minute game.
“The game goes fast – everything goes fast,” U-Save Pharmacy coach Ryan Hansen said. “Aidan did a fantastic job pitching and has been very consistent this year. We played great defense behind him with maybe just one mistake. That helps too. It just goes hand in hand.
“We had good, timely hitting getting a couple doubles to get more insurance with Aguilar and Jackson doing that. Aidan helped himself by getting a couple of base hits and some RBIs. It’s nice when you get a good team effort.”
Keyes retired the first 10 batters he faced, struck out three and walked one.
He also beat out an infield single with two outs in the first inning to allow Michael Moreno to score the first run.
The back-to-back doubles added a second run in the third, and Jackson Hansen went on to score on a Keyes single.
Moreno added an RBI single in the fourth, and U-Save ended the game via the mercy rule by tacking on four runs in the fifth.
“Those games are fun when you have true baseball and it goes fast,” Ryan Hansen said. “The speed of the game was quick. It was good baseball. To me that’s a lot of fun.”
U-Save, the fourth seed in the Mid-Nebraska League’s East Division, next travels to top-seeded Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley. Tuesday’s contest in Palmer will start at 7 p.m.
PWG defeated U-Save twice in a three-day span earlier this season – 10-0 in Grand Island on June 21 and 9-8 at home on June 23.
“That’ll be a tall order because they’re a very athletic, good team,” Ryan Hansen said. “If we play like this, we’ll give them a tough go. If we play like we did today, you’ve got a chance to beat anybody, it doesn’t matter who we face. We just have to have the confidence and play together.”
Shelton 000 00—0 1 2
U-Save (10-11) 102 14—8 8 2
WP—Keyes. 2B—U-Save: Aguilar, Hansen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.