All-Area Football leaders
11-man
Rushing
Att. Yds. TD
Carlos Collazo, Aurora 143 1,677 29
Quentin Morris, Centura 195 1,413 18
Trent Mccain, Ord 229 1,465 19
Jace Chrisman, Grand Island Senior High 105 890 12
Hyatt Collins, Adams Central 110 704 16
Nick Conant, Adams Central 88 653 7
Derek Pfeifer, Central City 119 645 9
Caleb Richardson, Grand Island Senior High 92 630 5
Quinn Rosno, Hastings St. Cecilia 81 610 2
Carson Kudlacek, Hastings St. Cecilia 119 605 14
Passing
Comp. Att. Yds. TD
Austin Payne, Northwest 203 311 2,335 18
Carson Kudlacek, Hastings St. Cecilia 116 179 2,186 27
Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull 143 245 1,780 14
Sam Dierks, Adams Central 83 161 1,230 7
Derek Pfeifer, Central City 94 138 1,147 15
Waylon Cronk, Wood River 47 116 1,124 11
Carter Simonsen, Central City 79 117 1,121 12
Cohen Evans, Grand Island Senior High 61 121 729 3
Booker Scheierman, Aurora 40 62 661 4
Jakob Ruhl, Centura 28 84 526 5
Receiving
No. Yds. TD
Caleb Paulk, Wood River 43 1,036 14
Ashton Gragg, Central City 53 993 12
Cooper Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia 38 923 15
Kaedan Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull 51 757 6
Carson Staehr, Aurora 39 709 5
Jensen Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia 41 700 9
Tegan Lemkau, Northwest 47 673 3
Alex Korte, Northwest 53 625 7
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull 43 460 5
Talan Bruha, Ord 23 397 5
Kicking
PAT FG Pts.
Peyton Atwood, Northwest 29 5 44
Alexander Wheeler, Aurora 41 0 41
Talan Bruha, Ord 33 2 39
Heider Alba Meda, Grand Island Senior High 22 4 34
Kalen Wahlmeier, Adams Central 26 2 32
Tackles
(unassisted are 1, assisted are 0.5)
Solo Ast. Total
Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull 71 17 79.5
Masin Lang, Doniphan-Trumbull 64 22 75
Ryan Gabriel, Ord 61 23 72.5
Jacob Kucera, Central City 47 28 61
Connor Johnson, Grand Island Central Catholic 52 12 58
Ben Alberts, Grand Island Central Catholic 50 14 57
Axel Escalante-Lopez, Grand Island Central Catholic 48 14 55
Ryker Goettsche, St. Paul 41 26 54
Kaedan Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull 48 11 53.5
Colton Marsh, Grand Island Senior High 31 41 51.5
Interceptions
Colton Marsh, Grand Island Senior High 7
Talan Bruha, Ord 4
Blake Hinrichs, Ord 4
Jayden Teichmeier, Adams Central 4
Cooper Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia 4
Fumble Recoveries
Talan Bruha, Ord 4
Braden Rutt, Hastings St. Cecilia 3
Trent Mccain, Ord 3
Sam Boettcher, Ord 3
Colton Thompson, Ord 3
Punting
No. Avg.
Ben Alberts, Grand Island Central Catholic 32 41.8
Quentin Morris, Centura 21 40.5
Cohen Evans, Grand Island Senior High 26 38
Trent McCain, Ord 16 37.8
Peyton Atwood, Northwest 23 36.8
Punt Returns
No. Avg.
Nick Conant, Adams Central 7 24
Cooper Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia 13 12.5
Easton Ryschon, Ord 13 10.2
Carson Staehr, Aurora 6 8.3
Eli Arrends, Northwest 12 6
Kickoff Returns
No. Avg.
Jensen Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia 9 35.9
Trent Mccain, Ord 8 27.6
Nick Conant, Adams Central 8 27.3
Jack Steenson, Grand Island Central Catholic 9 25.3
Colton Marsh, Grand Island Senior High 12 23.6
8-man
Rushing
Att. Yds. TD
Zander Wolf, Central Valley 170 1,327 30
Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna 129 1,068 21
Gatlin Reimers, Palmer 190 1,044 15
Brady Cook, Fullerton 144 1,027 14
Will Twogood, Nebraska Christian 121 801 10
Carter Jasnoch, Ravenna 107 742 10
Jack Molt, Riverside/Spalding Academy 104 659 N/A
Aiden Norman, Fullerton 64 494 7
Drew Perdew, Nebraska Christian 87 494 7
Preston Larson, Giltner 90 489 2
Passing
Comp. Att. Yds. TD
Drew Carraher, Riverside/Spalding Academy 53 104 933 19
Fletcher Dubas, Fullerton 61 109 895 10
Titus Gideon, Burwell 72 138 885 8
Zach Lewadowski, Ravenna 43 83 754 11
Dierks Necoliczak, Central Valley 37 65 704 14
Gatlin Reimers, Palmer 54 119 582 3
Oliver Herman, Nebraska Christian 35 72 420 6
Ethan Ballard, Giltner 30 79 394 2
Receiving
No. Yds. TD
Klayton Kleffner, Riverside/Spalding Academy 21 466 11
Wryder Svoboda, Burwell 43 457 5
Tyler Gochenour, Fullerton 30 377 6
Carson Bloom, Riverside/Spalding Academy 22 368 6
Brady Cook, Fullerton 19 345 3
Chase Rager, Ravenna 11 314 5
Boston Wood, Central Valley 12 250 6
Caden Larsen, Ravenna 18 248 4
Levi Bader, Palmer 27 223 2
Tanner Landers, Central Valley 9 223 5
Tackles
Solo Ast. Total
Gatlin Reimers, Palmer 79 75 116.5
Chase Rager, Ravenna 54 37 72.5
Ty Landers, Central Valley 36 57 64.5
Caden Larsen, Ravenna 50 25 62.5
Max Voichahoske, Fullerton 52 12 58
Micah Davis, Nebraska Christian 41 32 57
Emmerson Earl, Palmer 36 41 56.5
Keaton Schirmer, Ravenna 46 17 54.5
Luke Leslie, Riverside/Spalding Academy 29 45 51.5
Brady Cook, Fullerton 45 10 50
Interceptions
Grady Kelley, Central Valley 3
Brody Kriz, Palmer 3
Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna 3
Luke Leslie, Riverside/Spalding Academy 3
Wryder Svoboda, Burwell 3
Fumble Recoveries
Multiple players with 2.
Punting
No. Avg.
Brady Cook, Fullerton 12 36.1
Levi Bader, Palmer 18 36.1
Kale Bish, Giltner 6 32.7
Izek Leslie, Riverside/Spalding Academy 12 31.6
Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna 13 31.3
Punt Returns
No. Avg.
Gunner Reimers, Palmer 4 22.3
Brady Cook, Fullerton 5 14
Drew Perdew, Nebraska Christian 5 13.6
Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna 5 9.2
Boston Wood, Central Valley 15 6.3
Kickoff Returns
No. Avg.
Drew Perdew, Nebraska Christian 9 32.7
Grady Rasmussen, Ravenna 4 29.8
Grady Kelley, Central Valley 4 27.8
Marshall Humphrey, Giltner 9 17.4
Preston Larson, Giltner 4 17.3
Adams Central, Aurora, Burwell, Central City, Central Valley, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fullerton, Giltner, Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Senior High, Hastings St. Cecilia, Nebraska Christian, Northwest, Ord, Palmer, Ravenna, Riverside/Spalding Academy, St. Paul, Wood River.