All-Area wrestling leaders
All-Area wrestling leaders

  • Updated
FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

Individual leaders

Takedowns Total

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 175

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 95

Mack Owens, Aurora 89

Sam Moore, Central City 70

Braiden Kort, Adams Central 68

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 66

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 66

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 65

Connor Wells, Broken Bow 62

Britton Kemling, Aurora 62

Escapes Total

Kane VonBonn, Central City 46

Allen Stalnaker, Aurora 36

Dawson Lemburg, Palmer 31

Tristan Burbach, Central City 30

Jeret Frerichs, Adams Central 30

Connor Wells, Broken Bow 30

Cailyb Weekley, Northwest 28

Owen Woodward, Ravenna 28

Max Denson, Broken Bow 26

Zachary Fleischer, Adams Central 26

Jeremy Oswald, Aurora 26

Nearfalls

2-pt 3-pt Total

Drew Garfield, Central Ctiy 9 55 64

Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 15 41 56

Cole Kunz, Central City 26 29 55

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 24 28 52

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 13 29 42

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central Ctiy 16 24 40

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 21 18 39

Brody Arrants, Grand Island 13 23 36

Riley Waddington, Wood River 11 24 35

Hunter Anderson, Hastings 17 16 33

Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 9 24 33

Reversals Total

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 29

Kirby Smith, Fullerton 28

Bryce Sutton, Central City 22

Max Denson, Broken Bow 20

Hayden Kluthe, Ord 18

Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 17

Hunter Anderson, Hastings 17

Sam Moore, Central City 17

Dierks Nekoliczak, Central Valley 17

Cailyb Weekly, Northwest 17

Pins Total

Sam Moore, Central City 38

Chet Wichmann, Palmer 35

Dyson Kunz, Central City 32

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 32

Johnny Scarlett, Central City 31

Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 30

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 29

Jack Sokol, Centura 28

Tyron Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City 26

Ryan Gabriel, Ord 26

Braiden Kort, Adams Central 26

Team Leaders

Takedowns

Aurora 682

Broken Bow 605

Central City 536

Ravenna 413

Northwest 409

Adams Central 400

Hastings 393

St. Paul 328

Ord 317

Centura 254

Escapes

Broken Bow 216

Ravenna 213

Adams Central 209

Northwest 203

Aurora 201

St. Paul 199

Central City 196

Hastings 186

Ord 135

Arcadia-Loup City 113

Reversals

Central City 174

St. Paul 127

Broken Bow 108

Northwest 103

Ravenna 96

Centura 95

Ord 92

Hastings 86

Aurora 85

Adams Central 82

Nearfalls

Central City 308

Hastings 201

Aurora 200

Ravenna 183

Broken Bow 170

St. Paul 170

Adams Central 162

Northwest 145

Centura 133

Palmer 99

Pins

Central City 284

Broken Bow 256

St. Paul 226

Northwest 216

Aurora 211

Ravenna 208

Ord 187

Adams Central 159

Hastings 153

Palmer 135

Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot..

All-Area wrestling glance

106

Wrestler W-L

Drew Garfield, Central City 41-0

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 34-2

Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings 39-6

Nick Busse, St. Paul 33-10

Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow 31-10

113

Wrestler W-L

Cole Kunz, Central City 39-2

Hunter Anderson, Hastings 19-3

Juan Pedro, Jr., Grand Island 14-3

Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow 34-15

Justin Barbee, Adams Central 27-16

120

Wrestler W-L

Braiden Kort, Adams Central 38-3

Grady Arends, Northwest 31-3

Riley Waddington, Wood River 37-6

Ein Obermiller, Grand Island 21-6

Tristan Burbach, Central City 37-7

126

Wrestler W-L

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 32-1

Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow 31-5

Hayes Jensen, Burwell 17-6

Owen Sack, St. Paul 31-9

Elijah Johnson, Hastings 22-15

132

Wrestler W-L

Colten Dawe, Burwell 12-1

Rogelio Ruiz, Grand Island 23-5

Drake Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull 18-5

Johnny Scarlett, Central City 37-9

Mason Kuszak, Centura 16-9

138

Wrestler W-L

Dyson Kunz, Central City 43-1

Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 42-6

Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 34-7

Kyle Oakley, Central Valley 29-8

Kayleb Saurer, Adams Central 27-10

Trey Garey, Broken Bow 27-10

145

Wrestler W-L

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 37-1

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 45-2

Landon Weidner, Hastings 33-3

Brody Arrants, Grand Island 32-3

Quentin Ackley, Ravenna 27-7

152

Wrestler W-L

Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City 34-1

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 40-4

Jett Samuelson, Hastings 26-6

Tyler Salpas, Grand Island 13-7

Carson Thompson, Wood River 31-10

160

Wrestler W-L

Garret Kluthe, Ord 28-2

Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 26-3

Chase Steib, Arcadia-Loup City 30-6

Austin Cooley, Northwest 36-8

Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna 34-8

170

Wrestler W-L

Sam Moore, Central City 46-0

Ryan Gabriel, Ord 34-5

Jackson Phelps, Hastings 23-9

Jack Sokol, Centura 33-11

Cailyb Weekley, Northwest 26-17

182

Wrestler W-L

Mack Owens, Aurora 37-2

Kelen Meyer, Ord 34-3

Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 40-5

Brett Bridger, Fullerton 31-6

Jace Ostrom, Burwell 22-6

195

Wrestler W-L

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 44-0

Gunner Reimers, Palmer 34-2

Alex Gideon, Burwell 24-3

Daylon Keolavone, Grand Island 17-3

Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 33-6

220

Wrestler W-L

Chet Wichmann, Palmer 43-1

Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 25-1

Blake Davis, Hastings 27-5

Nathan Scheer, St. Paul 32-7

Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow 37-9

285

Wrestler W-L

Hunter Mayfield, Burwell 22-2

Sawyer Anderson, Broken Bow 38-3

Thomas Psota, Ravenna 22-3

Aaron Jividen, Aurora 34-4

Michael Isele, Grand Island 28-4

