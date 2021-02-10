All-Area wrestling leaders

Individual leaders
Takedowns Total
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 175
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 95
Mack Owens, Aurora 89
Sam Moore, Central City 70
Braiden Kort, Adams Central 68
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 66
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 66
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 65
Connor Wells, Broken Bow 62
Britton Kemling, Aurora 62
Escapes Total
Kane VonBonn, Central City 46
Allen Stalnaker, Aurora 36
Dawson Lemburg, Palmer 31
Tristan Burbach, Central City 30
Jeret Frerichs, Adams Central 30
Connor Wells, Broken Bow 30
Cailyb Weekley, Northwest 28
Owen Woodward, Ravenna 28
Max Denson, Broken Bow 26
Zachary Fleischer, Adams Central 26
Jeremy Oswald, Aurora 26
Nearfalls
2-pt 3-pt Total
Drew Garfield, Central Ctiy 9 55 64
Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 15 41 56
Cole Kunz, Central City 26 29 55
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 24 28 52
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 13 29 42
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central Ctiy 16 24 40
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 21 18 39
Brody Arrants, Grand Island 13 23 36
Riley Waddington, Wood River 11 24 35
Hunter Anderson, Hastings 17 16 33
Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 9 24 33
Reversals Total
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 29
Kirby Smith, Fullerton 28
Bryce Sutton, Central City 22
Max Denson, Broken Bow 20
Hayden Kluthe, Ord 18
Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 17
Hunter Anderson, Hastings 17
Sam Moore, Central City 17
Dierks Nekoliczak, Central Valley 17
Cailyb Weekly, Northwest 17
Pins Total
Sam Moore, Central City 38
Chet Wichmann, Palmer 35
Dyson Kunz, Central City 32
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 32
Johnny Scarlett, Central City 31
Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 30
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 29
Jack Sokol, Centura 28
Tyron Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City 26
Ryan Gabriel, Ord 26
Braiden Kort, Adams Central 26
Team Leaders
Takedowns
Aurora 682
Broken Bow 605
Central City 536
Ravenna 413
Northwest 409
Adams Central 400
Hastings 393
St. Paul 328
Ord 317
Centura 254
Escapes
Broken Bow 216
Ravenna 213
Adams Central 209
Northwest 203
Aurora 201
St. Paul 199
Central City 196
Hastings 186
Ord 135
Arcadia-Loup City 113
Reversals
Central City 174
St. Paul 127
Broken Bow 108
Northwest 103
Ravenna 96
Centura 95
Ord 92
Hastings 86
Aurora 85
Adams Central 82
Nearfalls
Central City 308
Hastings 201
Aurora 200
Ravenna 183
Broken Bow 170
St. Paul 170
Adams Central 162
Northwest 145
Centura 133
Palmer 99
Pins
Central City 284
Broken Bow 256
St. Paul 226
Northwest 216
Aurora 211
Ravenna 208
Ord 187
Adams Central 159
Hastings 153
Palmer 135
Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot..
All-Area wrestling glance
106
Wrestler W-L
Drew Garfield, Central City 41-0
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 34-2
Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings 39-6
Nick Busse, St. Paul 33-10
Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow 31-10
113
Wrestler W-L
Cole Kunz, Central City 39-2
Hunter Anderson, Hastings 19-3
Juan Pedro, Jr., Grand Island 14-3
Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow 34-15
Justin Barbee, Adams Central 27-16
120
Wrestler W-L
Braiden Kort, Adams Central 38-3
Grady Arends, Northwest 31-3
Riley Waddington, Wood River 37-6
Ein Obermiller, Grand Island 21-6
Tristan Burbach, Central City 37-7
126
Wrestler W-L
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 32-1
Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow 31-5
Hayes Jensen, Burwell 17-6
Owen Sack, St. Paul 31-9
Elijah Johnson, Hastings 22-15
132
Wrestler W-L
Colten Dawe, Burwell 12-1
Rogelio Ruiz, Grand Island 23-5
Drake Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull 18-5
Johnny Scarlett, Central City 37-9
Mason Kuszak, Centura 16-9
138
Wrestler W-L
Dyson Kunz, Central City 43-1
Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 42-6
Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 34-7
Kyle Oakley, Central Valley 29-8
Kayleb Saurer, Adams Central 27-10
Trey Garey, Broken Bow 27-10
145
Wrestler W-L
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 37-1
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 45-2
Landon Weidner, Hastings 33-3
Brody Arrants, Grand Island 32-3
Quentin Ackley, Ravenna 27-7
152
Wrestler W-L
Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City 34-1
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 40-4
Jett Samuelson, Hastings 26-6
Tyler Salpas, Grand Island 13-7
Carson Thompson, Wood River 31-10
160
Wrestler W-L
Garret Kluthe, Ord 28-2
Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 26-3
Chase Steib, Arcadia-Loup City 30-6
Austin Cooley, Northwest 36-8
Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna 34-8
170
Wrestler W-L
Sam Moore, Central City 46-0
Ryan Gabriel, Ord 34-5
Jackson Phelps, Hastings 23-9
Jack Sokol, Centura 33-11
Cailyb Weekley, Northwest 26-17
182
Wrestler W-L
Mack Owens, Aurora 37-2
Kelen Meyer, Ord 34-3
Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 40-5
Brett Bridger, Fullerton 31-6
Jace Ostrom, Burwell 22-6
195
Wrestler W-L
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 44-0
Gunner Reimers, Palmer 34-2
Alex Gideon, Burwell 24-3
Daylon Keolavone, Grand Island 17-3
Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 33-6
220
Wrestler W-L
Chet Wichmann, Palmer 43-1
Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 25-1
Blake Davis, Hastings 27-5