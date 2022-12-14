ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Aurora’s Carlos Collazo leaves important legacy

The season didn’t end the way it was supposed to for Aurora.

After back-to-back seasons as the Class B state runner-up, the Huskies were the favorites in C-1 this season but didn’t get it done.

However, three state runner-up finishes in a high school career is nothing to scoff at for senior running back Carlos Collazo, and he got to do it with his guys.

“I’ll definitely remember all of the memories I’ll have with my teammates,” Collazo said. “My senior class, we’ve been through a lot and accomplished a lot. It’s been fun with those guys. We didn’t get the championships we wanted, but we had a lot of fun and won a lot of games.”

Despite missing three games due to injury, Collazo still ran for 2,024 yards this season and 32 touchdowns on 192 rushes, averaging 10.65 yards per carry. As the go-to guy for Aurora the past two seasons, Collazo has been selected as the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad 11-man football honorary offensive captain for the second consecutive year.

Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said Collazo has always had what he calls the ‘it’ factor.

“He’s always had really good vision,” Peterson said. “He’s always been a patient runner. He’s always been hard to tackle because he has a low center of gravity and good hip strength and lower body strength. When he was in middle school and even before that in youth football, you saw a lot of potential in what he would become.”

For Collazo, he said he knew early on he’d be pretty good.

“I was always playing with my older cousins who were four years older than me,” Collazo said. “I fit in pretty well even though they were way older. I just kind of got used to it and got the hang of it. My first ever tackle football game, I was running down the sideline, and I hit someone with a spin move and scored a touchdown, and I was like ‘Okay, okay. It’s like that’.”

Last year, Collazo ran for 2,025 yards and 26 touchdowns on 259 rushes. Peterson said the change from his junior year to his senior year was Collazo’s dedication to improving his speed.

“His 2,000 yards came on significantly fewer carries this year than a year ago,” Peterson said. “He missed three games this year and still ran for 2,000 yards. I think his explosiveness was the biggest difference. He emphasized wanting to get faster this last summer. He did, and it showed.”

Collazo had spectacular plays repeatedly throughout the season but there were few moments that show why he’s special in Peterson’s mind.

“He threw a touchdown pass against Northwest,” Peterson said. “That’s a moment that sticks out to me. He had a 83-yard touchdown run against Adams Central early in that game. That was obviously a big play. We were both undefeated at the time, and it was basically a district championship game.

“We gave him a really heavy workload against Ashland-Greenwood and that whole game, he just got better and better as the game went on with the more touches he got. He had 34 carries that night. …His longest run was 37 yards that night, but he ran for 244 against what everybody said was the best defense in C-1.”

There were a few instances this season when a defender would try to get a big hit on Collazo or get under his skin. It seemed like anytime that would happen, a big play from him would follow.

“It definitely motivates me, whether it’s someone trying to lay the boom on me or talking trash,” Collazo said. “That really just fuels me even more and makes me think about how much I want to dominate that person or dominate the other team. It’s competitiveness and trying to be the best out there, whether it’s trying to be the best blocker, catcher, defender, whatever. Just being the best football player on the field.”

After missing three games, Collazo came back from a hamstring injury to run for 251 yards against Boone Central. However, it was reaggravated in the championship game against Pierce as well as getting a high ankle sprain just before halftime.

Peterson said he was a different player after that.

“We kind of shut him down,” Peterson said. “He battled injuries kind of his whole career. He had the collarbone issue as a sophomore. I believe he broke it when he was an eighth grader as well. He’s a really violent runner, and that sometimes happens with running backs.”

Not only did Collazo play running back for the Huskies, but he’s played defense since his freshman season. This year, he moved from safety to an outside linebacker/nickel this season in order to wear on his legs.

However, more than anything, Peterson said the first thing that comes to mind about Collazo is that he’s a great teammate.

“He is one of those kids that obviously wants the football and wants to have some personal success, but he’s always been a team above self kid which makes him a great teammate,” Peterson said. “He’s a selfless kid. I believe good things happen to people who put others before themselves and that’s Carlos. You never see the kid without a smile. He’s a really likable kid. He’s a kid that really embraces his role in the school.

“He’s kind of on a pedestal, especially with a lot of younger kids. Our seniors coach our flag football teams and everybody wants to be on Carlos’ team. That’s just the kind of person he is, and he embraces being a role model.”

For both the good and bad times, Peterson said he felt the team fed off of Collazo.

“When Carlos got warmed up and got going on the offensive side, our team got better and better,” Peterson said. “At the same time, when Carlos went down in the finals, you did see to some extent that have a negative effect on our team, which isn’t a great thing, but it’s obviously what happened there. He’s a leader by example and our team really thrives off of his energy.”

Collazo now holds a plethora of school records: career touchdown record (59), single game touchdown record (6), single game rushing yards record (306), single season touchdown record (32) and career rushing leader.

He was also about 10 yards short of the single season rushing record which we would have blown past had the injuries not occurred.

Collazo said he still has to decide what he’s going to do after high school, whether it be continuing to play in college or joining the military.

Peterson said Collazo goes down as a complete back who was one of the best leaders in the weight room and better overall football players in all aspects of the game.

However, he’ll be remembered more for what he was like off-the field.

“Ultimately, I’ll always remember Carlos for being one of the best teammates to his classmates and the younger kids in our program,” Peterson said. “He’s a great teammate and a great example of what we want an Aurora football player to be. He represented everything. The school, the program, the community. He exemplified those things. I can’t say enough good things about him in the way he represented himself and all of the Aurora community.”

Collazo said he enjoys having the fans, and they always remind him that eyes are on him.

“I’ll walk over to the elementary school here and hear 50 kids yelling ‘Carlos!’ It’s nice having that, but it also makes me a role model to them and allows me to know they’re watching all of the time,” Collazo said. “Any move I make, they’ll see. It makes me a better person in general.”