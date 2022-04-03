All-Heartland Super Squad Boys Basketball Team

Isaac Traudt

Grand Island Senior High

6-9, Senior, Forward

The pressure was kind of off for Isaac Traudt this season.

The Grand Island Senior High senior made his verbal commitment to play basketball for Virginia before the start of his senior year.

During his senior year, he put up 23.6 points per game average, while grabbing 8.5 rebounds during the 2021-22 season. Traudt finished his career as the all-time leading scorer in Islander history with 1,526 points.

Traudt said since he made his decision to play basketball at Virginia, there was no individual pressure on him.

“I didn’t feel that since I was already committed. I didn’t have to worry about who was watching me or all that like I did in the past,” Traudt said.

But even before Traudt committed, he received 28 offers from different schools. GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said Traudt still handled it about as well as any player could have.

“He never allowed the national attention or recruiting process get in the way of his work ethic,” Slough said. “He continued to go about his business with humidity.”

Slough said he sees Traudt having success playing for the Cavaliers.

“He’s got the work ethic, character, basketball IQ, coachable and talent. He has all those tools,” Slough said. “He can score from three levels. He has a great mid-range jumper and can shoot the three and score at the rim. He’s a great rebounder and develop into a great defender. I think Virginia is the perfect fit for Isaac.”

Marcus Lowry

Grand Island Central Catholic

6-3, Senior, Forward

Marcus Lowry was a player who could score almost anywhere on the floor.

The Grand Island Central Catholic could score from the perimeter or inside.

That was evident during the Class C-2 state finals when hw put up 26 points.

That was part of a senior campaign where he scored 412 points on a 14.7 points per game average. He made 40 3-pointers on the season and shot around 57% from the field, helping the Crusaders to the Class C-2 state runner-up.

GICC coach Tino Martinez said Lowry’s versatility made Lowry a hard person to defend.

“He could play on the perimeter offensively and was really a weapon for us as a post player,” Martinez said. “He was almost unguardable sometime. If you throw a bigger guy on him, we would go to the perimeter and make him guard Marcus out there.

“And if you put a smaller guy on him, we would move him inside. And he had a nice midrange game with a pull-up jumper. He was a hard defensive match-up.”

Martinez never questioned Lowry’s work ethic, especially during a game on the defensive where he had to guard against the other teams better players.

“He drew tough assignments over the years and did a great job defensively. There were always times where he sacrificed his body a lot of times but his competitive level was always high,” Martinez said. “That’s what made him a leader for us this year.”

Isaac Herbek

Grand Island Central Catholic

6-3, Senior, Guard

Grand Island Central Catholic needed Isaac Herbek to step up.

The Crusader four-year starter did just that during the 2021-22 season and scored 442 on a 15.8 points per game average. He made 55.5% of his shots, including making 40 3-pointers, helping the Crusaders to the Class C-2 state runner-up finish.

“He really came out of his shell this year and took on that scoring role for us this year,” said GICC coach Tino Martinez. “We was always capable of it in year’s past but we were so balanced in our scoring that we didn’t need him. This season, we really needed him to be a scorer for us.

“His ability to score the basketball from shooting the 3-pointer, driving to the rim and his midrange game, he was able display those more prominently than he had in the past.”

And Martinez always depended on Herbek to guard any player on the floor, whether a guard or a post player.

“He was a great defender because of his length. He was able to guard anybody, whether it was perimeter players or inside players,” Martinez said. “He was a good versatile player for us.”

And one thing teams hated to do was sending Herbek to the free-throw line, where he shot 83%, including finishing around 86% during his career.

“You really couldn’t send to the foul line in the fourth quarter and hope he missed,” Martinez said. “Most times he was almost always clutch for us.”

Ayden Zikmund

Central City

6-2, Sophomore, Guard

There is always one thing Central City coach B.J. Blase never has to worry about with sophomore Ayden Zikmund.

His work ethic.

And he knew that when Zikmund was going into fifth grade.

“I think he went to four or five coach Mike Trader camps in one summer,” Blase said. “There’s not many kids that do that. He’s just been in love with the game at a young age and he wants to be good at it.”

Blase said he feels that work ethic helped him have a successful sophomore season. Zikmund averaged 17.8 points per game for the Bison. He made 43.4% of his shots during the season, including 37.4% of his 3-pointers.

He also was the Bison’s best free throw shooter as he was 76.5% from the line. That helped Central City finish with a school-record 21 wins and a second-consecutive trip to the district finals along with finishing at the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament champions.

Blase said Zikmund did a good job at being a vocal leader and his teammates responded to him.

“He took a big step in that, even though he already led by example with his play on the court,” Blase said. “He helps push guys in the right direction to make our team better.”

With Blase having the sophomore for two more years, he said he knows Zikmund still wants to get better.

“He’s still not satisfied where he’s at. He’s going to keep working on his game,” Blase said. “He’s a gym rat and wants to play all the time. He works really hard and his attitude has always very good. ”

Bradyen Schropp

Hastings St. Cecilia

6-1, Senior, Guard

Hastings St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka said Bradyen Schropp can score at all three levels.

“He score by posting up against a big guy, stop and pulling up for a jumper, and his 3-point game,” Ohnoutka said. “It always seemed like he would find ways to score for us.”

That helped the Bluehawk senior have a successful season where he scored 418 points on a 16.1 points per game average and had a 53.5 field goal percentage.

He even scored his 1,000th career points during the season. He is only the third St. Cecilia athlete to do that. He is behind Brooks Asher (‘16) and Jerry Sherman (‘58).

Ohnoutka said that’s a nice honor but Schrapp doesn’t really care about that.

“We have such a rich tradition of basketball full of great players and this milestone for Brayden puts him in elite company for our school,” he said. “He deserves these recognitions but his main goal was to always make his teammates better.

Ohnoutka said Schropp is a player everyone enjoyed having around, especially on the Bluehawks roster.

“He had such an impact on the entire program, even to us coaches,” Ohnoutka said. “He led with such high energy that it affected everybody else and just pulled them along. He just set the tone everyday in practice.

“And he made everyone was not only working hard but made sure everyone was having a good time He didn’t care about individual accolades, he just wanted to get better and wanted the team to get better.”

Schropp will play college basketball for Doane College.

ALL-HEARTLAND SECOND TEAM

Name Yr. Ht. Pos. PPG RPG School

Gil Jengmer Sr. 6-8 F 7.4 4.1 GICC

Dillon Critel Sr. 6-0 G 25.0 3.5* Burwell

Tony Berger Sr. 6-0 G 21.2 4.7 Riverside

Tate Nachtigal Jr. 6-6 F 12.6 6.5 Aurora

Ethan Smith Sr. 6-1 G 12.1 4.8 Doniphan-Trumbull

ALL-HEARTLAND THIRD TEAM

Name Yr. Ht. Pos. PPG RPG School

Easton Graves Sr. 6-0 G 14.0 5.7 Wood River

Carter Mann Sr. 6-4 C 14.9 8.9 Burwell

Andy Poss Sr. G Grand Island

Myles Sadd Sr. 5-10 G 9.0 3.1* Doniphan-Trumbull

Kenai Kearney Jr. 6-2 C 11.6 7.8 Central City

ALL-HEARTLAND FOURTH TEAM

Name Yr. Ht. Pos. PPG RPG School

Paul Fago Sr. 6-5 F 18.3 5.2 Adams Central

Trent Carraher Sr. 5-9 G 15.5 3.6 Riverside

Blake Detamore Sr. 5-10 G 10.9 2.7 Doniphan-Trumbull

Caleb Paulk Jr. 6-3 C 11.5 6.7 Wood River

Troy Rasmussen Sr. 6-4 F 12.5 4.4 Centura

*assists per game

Honorable Mention

Adams Central: Jayden Teichmeier, So.; Jacob Eckhardt, Sr.; Decker Shestak, So. Arcadia/Loup City: Vince Eurek, Sr.; Hayden Griffith, Jr.; Peyton Garrelts, Jr.; Bradyn Scott, Aurora: Preston Remaekers, Sr. Broken Bow: Keegan Baxter, Sr.; Austin Harvey, Sr. Burwell: Hans Gideon, Sr.; Titus Gideon, Jr. Central Valley: Carson Carman, Central City: Ashton Gragg, Jr.; Dylan Pfeifer, Jr. Elba: Brendon Keene, Centura: Kolby Gorecki, Sr.; Tanner Simdorn, Sr. Doniphan-Trumbull: Andrew Stock, Sr. Grand Island: Kytan Fyfe, Sr.; Dylan Sextro, Sr. Grand Island Central Catholic: Brayden Johnson, Sr.; Ishmael Nadir, Sr. Hastings: Brayden Power, So. Brayden Schram, Sr. Hastings St. Cecilia: Carson Kudlacek, Jr.; Garrett Parr, Sr. Northwest: Sam Hartman, Sr.; Wyatt Jensen, Sr.; Trevyn Keene, Jr. Ord: Will Grint, Sr.; Blake Henrichs, So.; Jonny DeRiso, Sr. Ravenna: Chase Lockhorn, Sr.; Trey Mieth, Sr. Riverside: Carson Bloom, Jr.; Conner Carraher, Sr. Spalding Academy: Dawson Murphy, Klayton Kleffner, Caidyn Carraher. St. Paul: Jaxson Klinginsmith, Sr.; Rylan Birkby, Sr. Wood River: Josh Luehr, So.; Cayleb Stewart, Sr.; Aiden Graves, Sr.