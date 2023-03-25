Ayden Zikmund

Central City

6-3, Junior, guard

Central City’s Ayden Zikmund plays on an AAU basketball team called ETG Midwest. The team is filled with players from Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Millard North, Millard South and one kid from Central Nebraska.

“They’re practicing already,” Central City coach B.J. Blase said. “He’s going to get the best exposure anyone can get. …He’s earned that with his hard work and his respect for coaches and other teammates and kids and adults.”

Zikmund averaged an area-high 19.9 points per game, shooting 45% from the floor, 74% from the free throw line, 57% from inside the arc and 34% from beyond the arc. The junior is beginning to draw some attention from colleges.

With his ability on the court and a year of high school left, Zikmund is getting closer to achieving his dream of playing college basketball.

“They’re going to find Ayden, and he’s going to have a lot of options in the future with what he wants to do and where he wants to go,” Blase said. “Pretty much every GPAC school knows who he is. They’re going to get him on campus. There have been a lot of schools who have come to our games and watched him.

“Whoever gets him is going to get a good basketball player but a better young man. He’s going to do great.”

But first, he’ll look to keep leading the Bison who graduated seven seniors and will have some new faces in next year’s lineup.

Jack Poppe

Doniphan-Trumbull

6-1, Freshman, guard

Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr knew all along the Cardinals had a good one coming up in freshman Jack Poppe.

“Watching him grow up and play in our youth program, it was probably third or fourth grade where he just stuck out,” Buhr said. “Another thing that already stuck out is we do our regular summer camp to begin the summer and him coming every year, we started a record board, and he owns the record board. …You could just see it like a stepping stone.”

Poppe averaged 13.8 points per game on 53% shooting from the field, 79% on free throws, 62% from inside the arc and 41% from beyond the arc. To go along with his shooting, he had 3.7 assists per game, 5.7 rebounds per game and 2.7 steals per game.

“He’s constantly in attack mode,” Buhr said. “He shoots it at a stealthy percentage. He’s the first 180 guy I’ve ever had where his free throw, 3-point and 2-point percentage combine for over 180. Just the way he approaches the game has been very enjoyable to coach as well.…He’s very unselfish. He’s never looking to get his by any means.”

With Poppe on the court, Doniphan-Trumbull is trending upward.

“I realize I’m very blessed to have kids like that and have a player like Jack and for him to be a freshman,” Buhr said. “The thing about him is he’s not going to look at a very good freshman season and be OK with it.”

Caleb Paulk

Wood River

6-4, Senior, center

Wood River’s Caleb Paulk was dominant on the court for the Eagles this season. Coach Josh Nuss said in large part, it was due to the center’s quickness in the post.

“He’s a little more mobile and has quicker footwork underneath,” Nuss said when comparing Paulk to other posts. “He’s got a pretty good vertical, so he could elevate a little higher. He’s just a person that can read rebounds pretty well, and he gets in positions where he can score.”

Paulk averaged a double-double, scoring 16.5 points per game on 57% from inside the arc while averaging 13.5 rebounds a game and 1.2 blocks. For Nuss, he was a source of consistency.

“The one game that really sticks out is when we were playing Gibbon,” he said. “He got hit right underneath the eye and got a cut and started bleeding everywhere. He came out and goes ‘I need to get back in there as soon as I can’.”

Nuss said who Paulk is off the court also stands out.

“He does a great job,” Nuss said. “He’s involved in a lot of other activities. He’s done every sport from football to basketball to track to baseball in the summer. He’s always out there and involved. …Just one of those kids you hate to see leave the program because he does so much for you, but it’s also good because other kids can see what kind of leader he was.”

Gabe Langemeier

Nebraska Christian

6-4, Senior, center

Nebraska Christian senior Gabe Langemeier forced teams to double him this season which opened up scoring opportunities for his teammates.

“I think in that conference tournament, a lot of what we were able to do was because of him,” Nebraska Christian coach Andy Perdew said. “People were so focused on him. .... I think that was a really great win for him and our team. Even in our subdistrict game, Doniphan-Trumbull really wanted to take him away. We went inside to him often, and the game got away from us, but I think he kept us in the game for a long time.”

Langemeier scored 15.2 points per game on 61% from the field to go along with 7.2 rebounds per game and 1.5 blocks per game. However, he wasn’t an outspoken leader.

“He’s just going to come in every day and put in the work and do the right things to help our team and get better himself,” Perdew said. “People notice those things. Kids notice those things, and they want to be around someone like that.”

As Langemeir gets ready to move on to college, Perdew said he’s thankful for the work he’s put in.

“Just a guy that will come in every day and do what he needs to do and work hard at it and get better,” Perdew said. “I’m just really thankful for him and not only the way he plays the game on the floor but just for being a great kid.”

Carsen Staehr

Aurora

6-1, Senior, guard

Aurora’s Carsen Staehr is committed to run track at the University of South Dakota. He was one of the top four 11-man receivers in the area this past fall. Yet, he still found a way to excel on the basketball court.

“Just going into the season, we had to have someone who could go and get a bucket on their own,” Aurora coach Kevin Asher said. “That was the biggest thing we saw early on was that his athleticism was going to allow him to compete at a high level night in and night out.”

Staehr averaged 10.8 points per game at 45% from the floor, 52% from inside the arc, 73% from the free throw line and 32% from beyond the arc. He also grabbed 2.9 rebounds per game with 1.4 assists.

“He’s a force,” Asher said. “He qualified in four events at the state track meet. He was a leading receiver on the football team. He doesn’t really have any down time. He battled some knee soreness all of the time. He didn’t really want to sit out because he knew he was needed. He probably could have taken some time off here and there, but he decided to play through some tendonitis all of the time.

“That’s the one thing I’ll remember about him is he was coming every night to bring his best, and he did a really nice job his senior year of leading our kids when they needed it.”

ALL-HEARTLAND SECOND TEAM

Name; Yr.; Ht.; Pos.; PPG; RPG; School

Kazadi Mukoma; Sr.; 6-7; G; 13.1; 6.0; Grand Island Senior High

Kenai Kearney; Sr.; 6-4; F; 12.3; 6.6; Central City

Dylan Danielson; Sr; 6-5; G; 10.9; 4.2; Aurora

Ishmael Nadir; Sr.; 5-11; G; 13.4; 3.4*; Grand Island Central Catholic

Jaden Williams; Jr.; 6-2; F; 11.5; 5.9; Doniphan-Trumbull

ALL-HEARTLAND THIRD TEAM

Name; Yr.; Ht.; Pos.; PPG; RPG; School

Zach Lewandowski; Sr.; 6-1; G; 13.8; 4.2; Ravenna

Carson Bloom; Sr.; 6-0; F; 13.0; 5.7; Riverside

Trevyn Keene; Sr.; 6-0; G; 9.0; 4.7*; Northwest

Christian Johnson; So; 5-10; G; 13.7; 3.8; Wood River

Blake Hinrichs; Jr; 6-2; G; 14.8; 6.8; Ord

ALL-HEARTLAND FOURTH TEAM

Name; Yr.; Ht.; Pos.; PPG; RPG; School

Kellen Fries; Sr.; 6-1; G/F; 11.9; 3.5; Centura

Braxton Wiles; Jr.; 6-1; C; 9.9; 4.3; Hastings St. Cecilia

Dylan Janzen; Jr.; 6-3; F; 10.7; 4.9; Adams Central

Caden Block; Jr; 6-5; F; 9.9; 4.3; Hastings

Braydon Power; Jr.; 6-4; C; 11.5; 5.6; Hastings

*assists per game

Honorable Mention

Adams Central: Jayden Teichmeier, Jr.; Sam Dierks, Sr.; Decker Shestak, Jr. Arcadia/Loup City: Hayden Griffith, Sr.; Peyton Garrelts, Sr. Aurora: Booker Scheierman, So.; Chase Phillips, Sr.; Carlos Collazo, Sr. Broken Bow: Roman Schmidt, Sr.; Eli Coble, Jr. Burwell: Wryder Svoboda, Jr.; Titus Gideon, Sr. Central City: Ashton Gragg, Sr.; Derek Pfeifer, Sr.; Clark Brown, Sr. Central Valley: Zaden Wolf, So.; Boston Wood, So. Centura: Carter Noakes, Sr.; Jakob Ruhl, So. Doniphan-Trumbull: Kaedan Detamore, Jr.; Tycen Bennett, So.; Parker Volk, Fr. Elba: Brendon Keene, Sr.; Logan Adams, Jr. Fullerton: Brady Cook, Sr.; Trey Swertzic, Sr.; Tyler Gochenour, Sr. Giltner: Phillip Kruetz, Sr.; Cooper Reeson, Jr. Grand Island Central Catholic: Bowdie Fox, Sr.; Thomas Liban, So.; Jacob Stegman, Sr. Grand Island Senior High: Colton Marsh, Sr.; Riley Plummer, Sr. Hastings: Aaron Nonneman, Sr.; Eli Schneider, So. Hastings St. Cecilia: Carson Kudlacek, Sr.; Cooper Butler, Sr.; Hayden Demuth, Sr. Heartland Lutheran: Adin Baker, Sr. Nebraska Christian: Micah Perdew, Jr.; Drew Perdew, Sr.; Riley Schreiber, Sr. Northwest: Brandon Bykerk, So.; Cooper Garrett, Sr. Ord: Grant Severance, So.; Colton Thompson, Fr. Palmer: Levi Bader, So.; Taylor Kurz, So. Ravenna: Kaden Brodersen, Jr.; Gavin Standage, Sr.; Angel Cruz, Sr. Riverside: Klayton Kleffner, Sr.; Caidyn Carraher, Sr. St. Paul: Sam Wells, Jr. Wood River: Reid Graves, Jr.; Luis Rodriguez, Sr.