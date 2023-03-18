Sydney Davis

Centura

6-0, Senior, forward

Centura’s Sydney Davis was a mismatch for team’s this season that most teams didn’t have, Centura coach Laethion Brown said.

“She eases the game plan on both ends of the floor,” Brown said. “Her jumping ability coupled with her length is something a lot of teams and coaches don’t have. …It was that junior year summer and junior year going into senior year where she made the switch and understood the gifts she had and had the work and the mindset behind it to facilitate a level of greatness and excellence.”

Davis helped lead Centura to their first ever state championship the season. She finished in the top 10 in six of the nine area leader categories, showing she’s a swiss army knife on the court.

“The stats kind of tell it all,” Brown said. “You can look at it and see. There’s not many girls in the state you can play at the 5-man spot and also run as your point guard. That kind of embodies Sydney’s skillset. When people want to full court pressure us, if she’s not in foul trouble on the floor, it makes things a lot easier. They can throw the lob in.”

Davis will be playing volleyball and running track at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Brown said he has no doubts she’ll succeed.

“I know she’s capable of working harder than a lot of people are,” Brown said. “The physical attributes helps out with that too. You don’t get to that level without both of those things.”

Tori Sklenar

Ravenna

5-7, Senior, guard

Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said Tori Sklenar’s athleticism stood out to him right away as a freshman. However, Maulsby said the Bluejay’s senior guard’s most noticeable jump was later on in her high school career.

“She was good at getting to the rim, but I think really from her sophomore to her junior year is when she took the big leap of being able to shoot the ball a lot better from the outside which then allowed her to drive more too,” he said.

Sklenar, who led the area girls in points per game this season at 18 points, shot 32% from beyond the arc, 38% from the floor and 74% from the free throw line. She also made her presence known on defense as she averaged three steals a game.

Maulsby said that when Sklenar was younger, she had a hard time dealing with her frustration but grew out of it. He said watching her grow up and become a better person matters the most to him. He said he’ll remember her play for her ability and desire to compete.

“When she’s in the right mindset, she gets after it as well as anybody we’ve ever had,” he said. “She gets in that competitive mode. I think her ability to score at times has also meant a lot to our team. There’s been a lot of good players to come through, and she’s definitely one of them.”

Rachel Goodon

Adams Central

6-3, Senior, center

Standing at 6-foot-3, Adams Central coach Evan Smith said it took Rachel Goodon awhile to grow into her body and learn how to use it on the court.

“I think that’s been the neat thing to watch,” Smith said. “Just her ability to handle herself against other players that are big and strong inside and her ability to finish around the rim has gotten better as the year has progressed. She doesn’t always get the biggest stat line but think of how many times she alters people’s shots coming into the lane when she’s protecting the hoop.”

Goodon led the Patriots with 13.4 points per game at 49% from the field to go along with 6.9 rebounds per game and 2.3 blocks.

Smith also said her jump from 55% to 75% at the free throw line shows her work in the offseason.

“She really worked hard on that this summer and throughout the season,” he said. “She shoots so many free throws because she’s inside all of the time and gets beat around a little bit. That was a big part of her success this year.”

Goodon, who was the catalyst for Adams Central’s Class C-1 state runner-up finish, will go on to play for Hastings College. She finished with just over 1,000 career points.

“I’ve been fortunate to coach a couple of different kids who are difference makers in different ways on the floor and in the locker room, and she’s one of those kids that has just made my job easier as a coach,” Smith said.

Lucy Ghaifan

Grand Island CC

6-1, Senior, center

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Lucy Ghaifan had a heck of a year. While she excelled on the court, she had to deal with the tragic death of her father and battled injuries and sickness throughout the season.

“That was obviously very tough, whether it was the death of her father or the concussion she got against Northwest,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “She also struggled the second half of the season with a strained achilles which was kind of scary because I knew it could pop at any time. The second week, she missed the whole week with Influenza A, along with about half of the team.

“For what she went through this year, she handled it really well. I’m sure inside, she was struggling, and it was tearing her up. Fortunately, here at Central Catholic, we really do have a family atmosphere. She had a lot of support for her, whether it be emotionally or spiritually.”

Ghaifan scored 14.8 points per game at 58% from the field to go along with 8.7 rebounds per game to lead the Crusaders. As a senior, she’s committed to play for the University of Nebraska-Omaha next year.

“I think the biggest thing for her is she still has a lot of room for improvement, not only physically but skill wise and mentally,” Mayfield said. “She really, from my understanding, didn’t start playing basketball at all until eighth grade. …The sky’s the limit for her.”

Avery Kissinger

Hastings St. Cecilia

5-5, Freshman, guard

Coming in as a freshman, Hastings St. Cecilia’s Avery Kissinger didn’t play like a newcomer.

“I think you could tell even during the summer when we were doing team stuff together that she was going to be someone that could definitely help us out varsity wise,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “You just never really know how it’s going to look when the real season starts. I would say within those first couple of weeks. Obviously as a freshman, you have a lot to learn at the varsity level. You could see her comfort level get a lot better through those first three or four games.”

Kissinger averaged 11.7 points per game including shooting 68% from the free throw line and 35% from beyond the arc to go along with 4.1 rebounds.

With a last name associated with basketball excellence around the state because of her sisters, Kissinger didn’t let it faze her and played freely, often as the spark for the Hawkettes, Berndt said.

“I was really impressed with how many shots she would hit,” he said. “I think it was pretty impressive as a freshman, she hit a couple early, and it would seem to calm everybody else down. There would be a lot of games, I couldn’t really tell you how many she had. You’d look, and she would have 15 to 18 points. She didn’t come off the floor much for us and as someone that could shoot as well as she could, she did a great job for us in a lot of games early on keeping us in it.”

ALL-HEARTLAND SECOND TEAM

Name; Yr.; Ht.; Pos.; PPG; RPG; School

Reghan Flynn Sr.; 5-8; G; 13.4; 6.8; Nebraska Christian

Kennedy Hurt; Sr.; 5-8; G; 10.5; 3.5; Ravenna

Kyra Wooden; Jr.; 5-2; G; 10.3; 4.9; Centura

Megyn Scott; Jr.; 5-10; F; 11.0; 6.4; Adams Central

Ryann Sabatka; Jr.; 5-11; F; 10.3; 5.5; Hastings St. Cecilia

ALL-HEARTLAND THIRD TEAM

Name; Yr.; Ht.; Pos.; PPG; RPG; School

Julianna Maxfield; Sr.; 5-9; G; 11.3; 6.6; Fullerton

Teagan Gonsior; Sr.; 5-6; G; 13.3; 3.9; Fullerton

MaKinley Tobey; Jr.; 5-9; G; 12.2; 3.9; Broken Bow

Makayla Wray; Sr.; 5-9; C; 10.6; 7.7; Ord

Sheridan Falk; Fr.; 5-9; F; 9.9; 5.0; Nebraska Christian

ALL-HEARTLAND FOURTH TEAM

Name; Yr.; Ht.; Pos.; PPG; RPG; School

Taya Christensen; Sr.; 5-7; G; 8.9; 2.8; Centura

Lauryn Scott; Sr.; 5-9; G; 7.2; 5.5; Adams Central

Tatum Krikac; Jr.; 5-9; G/F; 8.8; 4.7; Hastings St. Cecilia

Halle McCaslin; Jr.; 5-7; G; 9.2; 3.8; Broken Bow

Sage Brabec; Jr.; 5-4; G; 4.7; 6.4; Wood River

Honorable Mention

Adams Central: Kylie Lancaster, Sr.; Gracie Weichman, Jr. Arcadia/Loup City: Tatum Kapustka, Sr.; Eva Jaixen, So. Aurora: Denae Nachtigal, Jr.; Kasey Schuster, Sr. Broken Bow: Janae Marten, So.; Gaby Staples, So. Burwell: Cora Gideon, Sr.; Dylan Petersen, Sr. Central City: Jerzie Schindler, Jr.; Addie Buhlke, Jr. Central Valley: Alexis Johnson, Jr.; Taya Engel, Sr. Centura: Paige Crawford, Sr.; Kailey Coghlan, Jr. Doniphan-Trumbull: Hannah Greathouse, Sr.; Charlee Richter, Fr. Elba: Jaime Wysocki, Sr.; Maycee Radke, Jr. Fullerton: Jaci Maxfield, So.; Paige Horn, Jr. Giltner: Addison Wilson, Jr. Grand Island Senior High: Hailey Kenkel, Sr.; Nyagoaa Khor, Sr.; Emma McCoy, Sr. Grand Island Central Catholic: Avery O’Boyle, Jr.; Bryndal Moody, So.; Gracie Woods, Sr. Hastings: Emma Langren, Jr.; Makenzie Noellete, So. Hastings St. Cecilia: Lindsey Parr, So.; Abby Musalek, So. Heartland Lutheran: Brielle Saddler, Jr.; Taylor Lemburg, Jr. Nebraska Christian: Gracie Boreson, Jr.; Gracie Hackel, So. Northwest: Avyn Urbanski, Sr.; Whitney Loman, Sr.; Kobye Costilla, Sr. Ord: Natalie Williams, So.; Ali Miller, Sr. Palmer: Joslynn Donahey, Sr.; Morgan McClellan, Jr. Ravenna: Morgyn Fiddelke, Sr.; Sarah McKeon, Jr.; Aspyn Wick, Sr. Riverside/Spalding Academy: Kayce Martinsen, Sr.; Averi Fulton, Sr. St. Paul: Clara Kunze, Sr.; Gracie Kelley, Jr. Wood River: Macie Peters, Jr.; Ellie Morgan, Jr.